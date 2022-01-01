Pine Hill Tavern imageView gallery

Pine Hill Tavern

162 Reviews

$

1323 Erial Road

Pine Hill, NJ 08021

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings (10)
Bucket (40)
Tarantini Panzarotti (5) minis

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.50

Poppers (5)

$6.50

Onion Rings

$6.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.50

Fried Pickles

$6.50

Tarantini Panzarotti (5) minis

$7.50

French Fries

$2.00+

Cheese Fries

$2.50+

Old Bay Fries

$5.25

Pepperoni, Cheese, & Crackers Platter

$7.50

Togo

$0.50

Long Hots

$1.00

Potatoe Wedges With Cheese

$5.50

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.50

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.50

Hamburger Deluxe

$9.00

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Small French Fries and Pickle

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$9.50

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Small French Fries and Pickle

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

PHT Burger

$9.50

Served with Cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Fried Onions

PHT Burger Deluxe

$11.00

Served with Cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Fried Onions and Small Frenc Fries

Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$10.50

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Small French Fries and Pickle

Steaks

Plain Steak

$8.25

(Beef or Chicken) served on Roll or Wrap

Cheesesteak

$9.00

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.50

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.50

Pizza Steak

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$9.50

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$9.50

Pepperoni Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Hot Sandwiches

Come with Chips and Pickle

BLT

$4.50

Served with Pickle and chips

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Hot/Mild Sausage

$9.00

Hot/Mild Sausage Parm

$9.50

Chicken Parm

$9.00

Chicken Deluxe

$9.50

(2 Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato and Small French Fries)

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Deluxe

$10.00

Served with Small French Fries

Meatball Parm

$8.50

Hot Dog

$1.50

Hot Roast Beef with Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Patty

$6.00

Sausage Peppers Onions

$6.50

Cold Sandwiches

Come with Chips and Pickle

Italian Hoagie

$8.00

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$8.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Liverwurst & Onion

$4.50

Roast Beef Hoagie

$8.75

Cheese & Tomato Sandwich

$4.25

Fried Combos and Seafood

Chicken Fingers (4) and Fries

$9.50

(4 Fingers and French Fries)

Shrimp in a Basket

$9.00

(Served with Cole Slaw and French Fries)

Chicken Fingers Only

$7.50

Fish And Chips

$8.00

PHT Bang Bang Shrimp

$8.00

Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.00+

Wings (10)

$13.00

Wings (20)

$26.00

Wings (30)

$39.00

Bucket (40)

$50.00

Wings (50)

$63.00

Wings (60)

$75.00

Wings (100)

$120.00

Sides, Soups, & Salads

Potato Salad

$3.50+

Pasta Salad

$3.50+

Macaroni Salad

$3.50+

Bleu Cheese/Ranch & Celery Choices

Coleslaw

$3.50+

Wing Sauce

$3.00+

Cheese Wiz

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Cup Chili

$3.50

Bowl Soup (changes weekly)

$5.00

Cup Soup (changes weekly)

$3.00

Egg Salad

$2.50Out of stock

Extra Roll

$1.00

Bowl Beef Stew

$6.00

Cup Beef Stew

$3.50

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Steak Quesadilla

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1323 Erial Road, Pine Hill, NJ 08021

