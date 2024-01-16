Eggs Benedict

$14.95

In 1894 Lemuel Benedict a Wall Street Broker Suffering from a Hangover Ordered These Items Separately at the Waldorf Hotel in NYC. English Muffin Topped with Two Poached Extra Large Eggs, Canadian Bacon and a Heavenly Drizzle of Hollandaise Sauce. Choice / Golden Hash Browns or Fresh Cut Home-Made Country Potatoes with Bell Pepper and Onions