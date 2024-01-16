- Home
Pine Mountain Club Lounge & Cafe
2524 Beechwood Way
Pine Mountain Club, CA 93222
Breakfast
Breakfast
- Senior One Item Combo$12.25
One Extra Large Egg, Choice: 1 Bacon Strip, 1 Sausage Links or 1 Sausage Patty with Toast and Golden Hash Brown Potatoes.
- Classic Corned Beef Hash$14.50
Two Extra Large Eggs Any Style , Golden Brown Corned Beef Hash. Served with Toast. Choice / Golden Hash Browns or Fresh Cut Home-Made Country Potatoes with Bell Pepper and onions.
- Country Fried Steak$15.75
Two Extra Large Eggs, Country Fried Steak Topped with Our Home-Made Country Sausage Gravy. Served with Toast. Choice / Golden Hash Browns or Fresh Cut Home-Made Country Potatoes with Bell Pepper and Onions
- Breakfast Burrito$13.95
Extra Large 12in. Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Three Extra Large Eggs, Crispy Bacon, Fresh Country Potatoes, Jack and Cheddar Cheese with Fresh House-Made Salsa.
- Eggs Benedict$14.95
In 1894 Lemuel Benedict a Wall Street Broker Suffering from a Hangover Ordered These Items Separately at the Waldorf Hotel in NYC. English Muffin Topped with Two Poached Extra Large Eggs, Canadian Bacon and a Heavenly Drizzle of Hollandaise Sauce. Choice / Golden Hash Browns or Fresh Cut Home-Made Country Potatoes with Bell Pepper and Onions
- Sunrise Breakfast Platter$14.95
Two Extra Large Eggs Any Style, Choice: 2 Bacon Strips, 3 Sausage Links, 2 Sausage Patties or Ham Steak and Toast. Choice / Golden Hash Browns or Fresh Cut Home-Made Country Potatoes with Bell Pepper and Onions.
- Steak & Eggs$19.95
Fire Grilled 8oz. Center Cut PRIME Sirloin Steak Served with 3 Eggs. Choice / Golden Hash Browns or Fresh Cut Home-Made Country Potatoes with Bell Pepper and Onions.
- PMC Slam Combos$15.25
CHOICE: Large Pancakes / Waffles or French Toast - Two Extra Large Eggs Any Style, Choice: 2 Bacon Strips, 3 Sausage Links, 2 Sausage Patties or Ham Steak. Choice / Golden Hash Browns or Fresh Cut Home-Made Country Potatoes with Bell pepper and Onion. -- ADD: Strawberry Topping, Blueberries or Chocolate Chip with Whipped Cream: $1.49
- Country Breakfast$15.25
Two Extra Large Fresh Eggs Any Style, Country Biscuit Smothered with a Home-Made Country Sausage Gravy. Choice: 2 Bacon Strips, 3 Sausage Links, 2 Sausage Patties or Ham Steak. Choice / Golden Hash Browns or Fresh Cut Home-Made Country Potatoes with Bell Pepper and Onions.
Omelets
- Cheese Omelet$13.75
Three Extra Large Eggs, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Toast. Choice / Golden Hash Browns or Fresh Cut Home-Made Country Potatoes with Bell pepper and Onions.
- Denver Omelet$14.95
Three Extra Large Eggs, Stuffed with Ham, Bell Peppers, Onions, Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Toast. Choice / Golden Hash Browns or Fresh Cut Country Potatoes with Bell Pepper and Onions.
- California Veggie Omelet$14.45
Three Extra Large Eggs, Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach and Choice of Toast. Choice / Golden Hash Browns or Fresh Cut Country Potatoes with Bell Pepper and Onions.
- Ultimate Meat Lover's Omelet$15.50
Three Extra Large Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Cheddar & Jack Cheese. Served with Toast. Choice / Golden Hash Browns or Fresh Cut Country Potatoes with Bell Pepper and Onions.
Breakfast Extras
- One Extra Large Egg$2.95
- Ham Steak$5.75
- French Toast$8.75
- Two Large Waffles$8.75
Strawberry or Blueberry Topping: Add .99
- Two Sausage Patties$5.75
- Corned Beef Hash$5.75
- Two Slices Canadian Bacon$5.50
- Two Slices Bacon$5.50
- Short Stack Pancakes$7.75
Strawberry or Blueberry Topping: Add .99
- Country Potatoes$4.75
- Hash Brown Potatoes$4.75
- Oatmeal$7.75
Served with Brown Sugar, Dried Cranberries, and Walnuts.
- Three Sausage Links$5.50
- One Biscuit & Gravy$6.95
- Two Biscuit & Gravy$8.50
- Bagel$4.75
Cream Cheese
- Toast$3.75
Sourdough, Wheat, Marbled Rye or English Muffin.
Lunch
Lunch Appetizers
Lunch & Dinner Salad
- Small Mixed Greens$6.95
Vine Ripped Tomato, Onion, Jack & Cheddar Cheese. ADD GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST or CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERLOIN: $6.00
- Large Mixed Greens$12.25
Vine Ripped Tomato, Onion, Jack & Cheddar Cheese. ADD GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST or CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERLOIN: $6.00
- Small Caesar$6.95
Crisp Romaine, Croutons and Fresh Shaved Parmesan. ADD GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST or CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERLOIN: $6.00 // ADD 6OZ. GRILLED SALMON: $9.00
- Large Caesar$12.25
Crisp Romaine, Croutons and Fresh Shaved Parmesan. ADD GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST or CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERLOIN: $6.00 // ADD 6OZ. GRILLED SALMON: $9.00
Lunch Salad
- Blackened Ahi Salad$22.95
Blackened Tuna on a Bed of Arcadian Spring Mix, Roasted Red & Yellow Bell Pepper, Marinated Artichoke Hearts. Onion Then Drizzled with a Asian Dressing.
- Chicken Asian Salad$15.25
Mixed Garden Greens, Almond, Cucumber, Manarin Oranges, Crunchy Wontons. Asian Dressing Add Grilled Chicken $6.00
- Tuna Salad$14.95
Burgers - Lunch & Dinner
- Beyond Burger$15.75
The Worlds First Plant-Based Burger: Melted American Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Onion & Kosher Dill Pickle on a Toasted Bun then Drizzled with 1000 Island. Served with Crispy Fries.
- Condor Burger$14.99
Certified Angus Burger: - Cheddar Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Onion & Kosher Dill Pickles, Home-Made 1000 Island Dressing on a Toasted Bun. Served with Crispy Fries.
- Patty Melt$15.25
Certified Angus Burger: Fresh Hand-Made - Topped with Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese then Grilled on a Crispy Crunchy Rye Bread. YUM! Served with Crispy Fries.
- Mushroom Burger$15.65
Certified Angus Burger: Fresh Hand-Made - Topped with Sautéed Fresh Garlic and Mushrooms, Melted Swiss Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Side of Kosher Dill Pickles. Served with Crispy Fries.
- All American Burger$16.45
Hand-Made Certified Angus Burger: Topped with a Mound of Fresh Crisp Bacon, Beer Battered Onion Ring, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Kosher Dill Pickles & BBQ sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with Crispy Fries.
Lunch
- Cali Fajita Wrap$14.45
Sautéed Fresh Baby Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Green Bell Peppers & Avocado then Drizzled with Buttermilk Ranch Stuffed in a Large 12 inch Extra Large Tortilla.
- Chicken Parmesan Wrap$16.45
Crispy Chicken Tenderloin, Romaine, Shaved Parmesan with Caesar Dressing Wrapped in a Extra Large 12in. Tortilla.
- Fire Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.45
Boneless Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Crisp Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Sweet & Spicy Honey Mustard Sauce. Served on a Toasted Sourdough. Add: Lettuce, Tomato & Onion - $1.50 - Served with Crispy Fries.
- Cheese Steak$16.25
Thinly Sliced Original Philly Steak Meat, Provolone Cheese, Sautéed Bell Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms on a 8 inch Hoagie Roll. Served with Crispy Fries.
- Mac'Elshul's Patrami Hoagie$15.50
Deli Style: Thinly Sliced Grilled Premium Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Mustard & Kosher Dill Pickles Served on a 8 Inch Hoagie Roll. Served with Crispy Fries.
- BLT$14.95
Crispy Bacon then topped with Crisp Lettuce, Fresh Tomato and Mayonnaise. Served on Toasted Sourdough. Served with Crispy Fries.
- Chicken Quesadilla$15.45
Diced Chicken Breast, Loaded with Layers of Jack & Cheddar Cheese & Fresh House-Made Salsa. Grilled to perfection in a Extra Large 12in. Flour Tortilla. YUM!! Served with Sour Cream and Home-Made Salsa.
- Reuben$15.50
Thinly Sliced Grilled Premium Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Drizzled with our House-Made 1000 Dressing Between Slices of Marbled Rye Bread then Grilled to Perfection. Served with Crispy Fries.
- French Dip$16.25
Thinly Sliced Steak Meat , Melted Provolone Cheese on a Toasted Milano 8 Inch Hoagie Roll. Served with Au Jus Dipping Sauce. Served with Crispy Fries.
- Triple Decker$16.45
We Start with Oven Roasted Turkey and Black Forest Ham. Then We Stack Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Fresh Tomato with Mayo on Our Toasted Sliced Sourdough Bread. Served with Crispy Fries.
- Simply Chicken$13.95
Grilled 6oz. Chicken Breast Served with Jasmine Rice & Steamed Broccoli. Calories: 397
- Simply Salmon$16.95
Grilled 6oz. Salmon Served with Jasmine Rice & Steamed Broccoli. Calories: 359
- Tuna Melt$14.95
- Grilled Cheese$9.95
Sides
Dinner
Dinner Appetizer
- Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers$13.50
Pan Fried Chicken & Vegetable Pot Stickers. Served with a Asian Dipping Sauce
- Boneless Chicken Tenders$13.95
Boneless White Meat Crispy Chicken Tenderloins. Served with a Ranch Dipping Sauce. Classic Franks Buffalo Hot Sauce, BBQ or Carolina Gold BBQ.
- Shrimp Spring Rolls$12.95
5 Hand Wrapped Shrimp Spring Rolls..Served with a Sweet Chili & Ponzu Dipping Sauce.
- Japanese Shrimp$13.95
Served with Ponzu & Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce.
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.95
Our Mozzarella sticks are 100% Mozzarella Cheese Coated with an Italian Seasoning & Parmesan Golden Brown Breading. Served with Buttermilk Ranch Dip.
- Salt & Pepper Calamari$13.95
Crispy Calamari Perfectly Golden Brown. Served with a Zesty Marinara Sauce and a Chipotle Dipping Sauce.
Entrée
- Grilled Chicken$20.50
HAVE IT YOUR WAY: Fire Grilled - Korean BBQ - Blackened or BBQ. Served with Fresh Made Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetable.
- Vegan Bolognese & Pasta$19.95
Plant Based Bolognese Italian Sauce over a Mound of Penne Pasta and Mixed Vegetables. Served with Garlic Bread
- Crab Seabass$28.95
- Spinach Ravioli$19.95
- Ribeye Dinner$31.95
Dinner Sides
Kids
Kids Menu
- Mickey Pancake Breakfast$8.00
Pancake, One Egg, One Bacon
- Kids One Egg$8.00
One Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Potatoes
- Kids French Toast$8.00
One French Toast, One Egg, One Bacon
- Kids Cheese Burger$8.00
Fries
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$9.00
Fries
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Fries
- Kids Kraft Mac n Cheese$8.00
Fries
- Kids Corn Dog$8.00
Fries
Desserts
Dessert
- Jeffery' Cheese Cake$9.25
This decadent cheesecake from Pine Mountains own "Jeffreys Candy Company". With a rich and creamy texture, each bite is a delightful indulgence.
- Carrot Cake$8.00
Traditional Moist Carrot Cake: Featuring freshly grated carrots, crushed pineapple and crunchy walnuts. Layered with a rich cream cheese filling.
- Lemon Mascarponi$8.00
A classic!
- Chocolate Overload Cake$8.00
The name speaks for itself...YUM!
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.50
Rich & Densely Chocolatey. Gluten Free
- Messy Sundae$10.50
Fresh Brownie, 2 Scoops of Ice Cream then Drizzled with Chocolate & Carmel Sauce and Piled High with Whipped Cream. YUM! YUM!
SPECIAL EVENTS
MOTHERS DAY
CONCERT FOOD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
2524 Beechwood Way, Pine Mountain Club, CA 93222