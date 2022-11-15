Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream
American
Pine Room
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy a high quality neighborhood restaurant in Harrods Creek.
Location
6325 River Rd., Prospect, KY 40059
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
4.5 • 1,167
5700 Captains Quarters Rd Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurant
Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops
4.4 • 958
4021 Summit Plaza Drive Louisville, KY 40241
View restaurant
Napa River Grill - Herr Lane - KY - Herr Lane
4.5 • 1,358
1211 Herr Ln Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Prospect
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
4.5 • 1,167
5700 Captains Quarters Rd Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurant