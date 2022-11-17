Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pine Street Crossing

review star

No reviews yet

106 South Pine Street

Norborne, MO 64668

Appetizers

Jalapeno Popper

$6.50

6 Piece

Mushrooms

$6.50

Sliced Portabella

Pepper Jack Bites

$6.50

Mac/Cheese Bites

$6.50

Mozarella Sticks

$6.50

Hushpuppies..(8)

$5.50

Seasoned Spuds

$6.50

Sides

Onion Rings

$5.50

Tater Tots

$2.99

French fries

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Mixed Fruit

$1.99

Hush Puppies

$5.50

Side Salad

$2.49

Grilled Vegetables

$2.49

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$5.50

1/3 lb

Cheeseburger

$6.99

1/3 lb

Tenderloin

$7.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.99

Pork Burger

$4.99

Chicken Strip Sandwich (3)

$5.99

Hotdog

$3.99

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Strip (2)

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

1/4 lb Beef

Kids Fish Basket

$5.99

Kids Hamburger Basket

$4.59

Entree

Boiled Shrimp Dinner

$19.49

Spiced Shrimp

Prime Rib Dinner

$29.99

KC Strip Dinner

$24.99

14 oz

Smoked Pork Chop Dinner

$16.99

Chicken Breast Dinner

$16.99

Pirate Pail

$29.99

1 1/2lb Boiled Shrimp,Red Potatoes,Sausage,Corn

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$28.99

16 oz

Blackened Grilled Shrimp

$19.49

Blackened Salmon

$19.99

Fish Dinner

$16.99

Combo 1\2 Shrimp 1\2 Cat

$18.59

Chef Salad

$11.99

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$19.49

Grilled Shrimp Vegetable Bowl

$13.99

Teres Major

$21.99

Special...Beer\Wing special

$25.00

1\2 Grilled Vegetable Bowl

$7.99

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$19.49

Bowl Of Shrimp (12)

$9.99

Pork Loin Dnner

$14.99

Lobster Tail

$8.95

Salmon Chef Salad

$16.99

Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Fanta Orange

$1.99

Mello Yellow

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Tea

$1.79

Sweet Tea

$1.79

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Coffee

$1.49

Water

Cherry Coke

$2.29

Beer

Michelob Ultra Draft 16oz

$3.25

16 oz

Busch Lite Draft 16oz

$3.00

16 oz

Shock Top Draft 16oz

$3.25

16 oz

Amber Bach

$3.25

Bud Seltzers

$3.25

Bud Lite

$3.05

Michelob Golden

$3.25

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Busch Lite

$2.75

Clubtails Margarita

$5.00

Cutwater Strawberry Marg

$5.00

Michelob Golden 16oz Alum

$3.50

Chelada

$3.25

Chelada 16oz

$3.50

Wine Glass

$3.50

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Vodka Mule

$5.00

White Russian

$5.00

Peach Margarita

$5.00

Big Beer

$5.00

Special Beer

$2.00

Pitcher

$8.00

Busch Bucket

$15.00

Premium Bucket

$17.00

Margaritaville Strawberry Daiquri

$3.00

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket (5)

$8.99

5 Piece

Hamburger Basket

$8.99

Tenderloin Basket

$9.99

Fish Basket w/pups

$11.99

Philly Cheese Steak Basket

$10.99

Fried Bologna Sandwich Basket

$7.49

Cheeseburger Basket

$9.49

Fish/Combo Basket w/pups

$12.99

Pork Burger

$6.99

Shrimp Basket

$12.49

Double Cheeseburger Basket

$11.99

Pulled Pork Basket

$9.99

Wing Basket. (5)

$10.99

Biscuits/Gravy (1)

$5.00

Biscuits/Gravy (2)

$8.00

Wing Special

$9.99

Prime Rib Sandwich Basket

$13.99

Pies

Bourbon Chocolate Pecan

$2.49

Strawberry Cream

$2.49

French Silk

$2.49

Chocolate Cream

$2.49

Banana Cream

$2.49

Lemon Meringue

$2.49

Coconut Cream

$2.49

Cookies And Creme

$2.49

Turtle Pie

$2.49

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$2.49

Ice Cream

Bowl

$1.69

Cone

$0.99

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

106 South Pine Street, Norborne, MO 64668

Directions

