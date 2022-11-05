A map showing the location of Pine Street Eats and SweetsView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Pine Street Eats and Sweets

107 N Pine St

Tomball, TX 77375

Breakfast

Biscuits And Gravy

$9.00

Chicken and Waffles

$12.00

buttermilk fried Chicken and homemade waffles. Served with a side of syrup

French Toast Biscuits

$7.00

Mama Bear Breakfast

$11.00

Your choice of sausage or Bacon, 2 eggs your way and 1 buttermilk biscuit

Oatmeal Bowl

$8.00

Steel cut Oatmeal served with brown sugar and fresh fruit

Omelette

$12.00

Single Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

The Homestead

$10.00

Fresh Fruit waffle sandwich served with strawberries, blueberries, bananas and a chocolate hazelnut spread.

Cub Offerings

Cub Cake

$9.00

Buttermilk Pancakes made into a fun bear face with chocolate chips, banana eyes, strawberry nose, cream cheese icing smile

Baby Bear Breakfast

$9.00

1/2 waffle, 1 strip of bacon or sausage patty and one egg, Served with butter and pancake syrup

Chicken Tender Plate

$9.00

3 hand battered chicken tenders with choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00

Salads

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$14.00

Honey Mustard Marinated Grilled Chicken with corn, tomatoes, onions and bacon on top of a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Honey Mustard dressing

Apple Walnut Salad

$14.00

Marinated Grilled Steak, Black bean and corn salsa and avocados on top of a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with a creamy chili lime dressing

Not A Fruit Salad

$14.00

Side Items

Hashbrown Casserole

$3.00

Fresh Fruit (Seasonal Mixture)

$3.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side of Bacon - 2 strips

$3.00

Side of Maple Sausage - 1 5oz patty

$3.00

Warm Cinnamon Apples

$3.00

Tator Tots

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00

Chips

$2.50

Extras

Add an Egg

$2.25

Add A Biscuit

$3.00

1/2 Waffle

$4.00

Whole Waffle

$8.00

Chicken Tender

$3.00

Pumpkin Waffle

$8.00

Half Pumpkin Waffle

$4.00

Half A Dozen Biscuits

$18.00

Single French Toast

$4.50

Fried Green Tomato

$1.50

Side of Guacamole

$1.50

Side of Sour Cream

$1.25

Side of Pico

$1.50

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.25

Side of Nutella

$1.25

Side Of Pickles

$0.75

Sliced Tomatos

$1.00

Side Of Steak

$3.50

Add Sliced Ham

$3.00

Side Of Apple Butter

$1.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Powder Sugar

$0.75

Sugar Free Strawberry Jam

$0.25

Egg Salad

$8.99

Toast

$1.50

Bear Paws

The Papa Bear

$8.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream

The Sly Fox

$8.50

fried chicken, cheddar cheese, fried green tomato, spicy mayo

The Huntsman

$8.50

fried chicken, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, dijon honey mustard

The Backwoods

$8.50

fried chicken, orange blossom honey, stone ground mustard, dill pickles

The Spicy Buffalo

$8.50

fried chicken, Swiss cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing

The Angry Badger

$9.00

thinly sliced rib-eye, onions, green peppers, shredded jack cheese, sriracha mayo

The Pork-Upine

$9.00

pulled pork, dill pickles, bbq sauce

The Grumpy Wolverine

$8.50

grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, ranch dressing

The Jackalope

$9.00

grilled chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, guacamole

The Lumberjack

$7.00

The Maple

$8.50

maple sausage, fried hard egg, apple butter

Not So Chicken and Waffle

$8.50

fried chicken, maple syrup

The Teddy B

$7.00

peanut butter, banana, honey, raspberry jam

The Basic Bee

$8.50

bacon or maple sausage, fried egg, cheddar cheese, mayo

Build Your Own

$9.00

Sweet Bee

$9.00

Country Side

$9.00

Picnic Baskets

Ugly Duckling Fries

$9.00

thinly sliced rib-eye, onions, green peppers, shredded jack cheese, sriracha mayo over a bed of seasoned waffle fries

Roadrunner Fries

$9.00

thinly sliced rib-eye, guacamole, pico de Gallo, sour cream, shredded jack cheese on a bed of seasoned waffle fries

Wild Pig Fries

$9.00

pulled pork, shredded jack cheese, bbq and bacon on a bed of seasoned waffle fries

Sunrise Fries

$9.00

sausage gravy, fried egg, shredded jack cheese on top of a bed of seasoned waffle fries

Weekly Specials

Tomball stacker

$15.00

Daily Soup Bread Bowl

$7.50

New Sandwiches

Turkey Carver

$12.00

Smoked carved turkey breast, golden bbq, sliced apples, warm cheddar cheese, tomato, onions, & lettuce. Served on a croissant.

Fox Squirrel

$12.00

Smoked carved turkey breast, feisty feta spread, tomato, onions, & lettuce. Served on a croissant.

Old Moose

$12.00Out of stock

Certified angus pot roast, onions, pepperoncini peppers, & freshly shredded mozzarella. Served on a hoagie.

Old Faithful

$11.00

1⁄3 lb ground beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles and tomatoes. Served on a sweet bun.

Southwest Egg Salad

$9.00

Jalapeno, bacon egg salad topped with bacon and dill pickles. Served on a sweet bun

Smoked Chicken Salad

$10.00

Shredded chicken, mayo, and our delectable spices served on a sweet bun.

Wald Kreatur

$11.00

A kielbasa sausage, grilled peppers & onions served on a hoagie bun.

Italian Marmot

$12.00

Chips

Fritos

$2.50

Doritos Cheddar

$2.50

Lays Original

$2.50

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.50

Cheetos - Crunchy

$2.50

Lays BBQ

$2.50

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.25

Bottled Cherry Coke

$2.75

Bottled Coke

$2.75

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.75

Bottled Sprite

$2.75

Bottled Water Dasani

$2.75

Chamomile - Hot

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Milk - Chocolate

$2.25

Milk - Whole White

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Otto's 6 pack

$10.00

Otto's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Otto's Grape Soda

$3.00

Otto's Orange Soda

$3.00

Otto's Root Beer

$3.00

Peace Tea Lemonade

$3.50

Peace Tea Peach

$3.50

Peace Tea Razzleberry

$3.50

Powerade - Blue

$3.00

Soft Drinks

$2.25

Tea Earl Grey - Hot

$2.25

Tea English Breakfast - Hot

$2.25

Tea Green - Hot

$2.25

Tea Lemongrass - Hot

$2.25

Tea Vanilla Rooibos - Hot

$2.25

Tummy Yummy Dark Blue

$2.25

Tummy Yummy Light Blue

$2.25

Tummy Yummy Orange

$2.25

Tummy Yummy Red

$2.25

Water

BARS

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Brownie - Plain

$5.00

Pumpkin Brownie

$5.00

MAGIC BAR

$5.00

Pecan Pie Cheese Cake

$6.00

Maple cake iced with maple Swiss and garnished with brown sugar candied bacon.

Peach Crumble

$5.00Out of stock

LEMON BAR

$5.00

Chess Bar

$5.00

Oreo Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake Brownie

$5.00

Almond Brownie

$5.00

Maple Walnut

$5.00

Maple Pecan

$5.00

Blackberry Bar

$5.00

CARROT ZUCCHINI

$5.00

Apple Dumpling

$5.00

Pumpkin Crunch

$5.00

Guiness Brownie

$5.00

Cherry Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Rice Crispy

$5.00

Peanut Butter Marshmallow

$5.00

COOKIES

P.B. Spider

$3.00Out of stock

Choco Chip Ghost

$3.00Out of stock

White Choc SPIDER

$3.00

Nut Monster Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

OREO Monster

$4.50

Smore Sticks

$5.95

DANISH

Cinnamon Almond Bear Claw

$3.00

Raspberry Cream Creese

$3.00

Cinnamon Apple

$3.00Out of stock

Cream Cheese

$3.00

Pie

$20.00Out of stock

SCONES

MAPLE WALNUT

$4.00Out of stock

BLUEBERRY

$4.00Out of stock

LEMON BLACKBERRY

$4.00Out of stock

BANANA WALNUT

$4.00Out of stock

STRAWBERRY

$4.00Out of stock

PUMKIN PECAN

$4.00Out of stock

RASBERRY

$4.00Out of stock

BLACKBERRY

$4.00Out of stock

BREAD PUDDING

Snickerdood Bread Pud

$5.00

Snickerdoodle Pecan BP

$5.00

Bread Pudding - Full Pan

$16.00Out of stock

Brownie Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Pecan Bread Pudding - Full Pan

$18.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Bottle Hot Sauces

Boerne Green

$15.00

HotLine Garlicky Gringo

$15.00

Boerne Red

$15.00

Christmas Items

Snowman Bear

$12.99

Reindeer Bear

$12.99

Santa Bear

$12.99

Ornament

$6.99

Crockpot Carrier

$14.99

Casserole Carrier

$14.99

SWAG

T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 N Pine St, Tomball, TX 77375

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

