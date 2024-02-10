- Home
- Pine Tavern Restaurant - 967 NW Brooks St
Pine Tavern Restaurant 967 NW Brooks St
No reviews yet
967 NW Brooks St
Bend, OR 97703
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Fresh Hummus Plate$14.45
kalamata olive tapenade, carrots, celery, cucumber
- Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries$14.45
parmesan cheese truffle oil
- Tiger Prawn Cocktail$18.50
with housemade cocktail sauce
- Spicy Steak Bites$20.95
mushroom medley, roasted garlic aoili
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$15.45
pickled onions, cotija cheese, chipotle aoili
Soups & Salads
Entrees
- Wild Alaskan Fish & Chips$23.75
beer battered center cut cod, fries, coleslaw
- PT Steak Salad$26.95
bleu cheese dressing, almonds, tomato
- Steak Frites$29.95
truffle fries, garlic & herb aioli
- Chicken Marsala$24.95
mushroom medley, mashed potatoes
- Lauderdale Burger$18.50
carmelized onions, cheddar cheese
- Hazelnut Encrusted Mahi Mahi$37.95
beurre blanc, mashed potatoes
- Seared Columbia River Steelhead$35.95
beurre blanc, mashed potatoes
- Grilled Northwest Angus Ribeye 12oz$49.95
mashed potatoes, vegetables
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.95
swiss cheese, ranch, bacon
- Slow Cooked Pulled Pork Sandwich$18.95
bbq sauce, coleslaw, pickled onions
- Chicken Fried Chicken Breast$23.95
gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables
- Three Cheese Mac$15.95
cheddar, parmesan, monteray jack
- Cajun Shrimp Fettucine Pasta$25.95
Sauteed prawns, andouille sausage
- Cup & a Half$16.50
half tuna sandwich, cup of chowder
- Reuben Sandwich$17.95
corned beef, saurekraut, rye bread
- Prime Rib French Dip$21.50
carmelized onions, swiss cheese
- Meatloaf$24.95Out of stock
- Cajun Gumbo$18.95
- Prime Rib$43.95Out of stock
- End Cut$43.95Out of stock
Happy Hour
- HH Hummus Plate$8.95
kalamata olive tapenade, carrots, celery, cucumber
- HH Mac & Cheese$8.95
cheddar, parmesan, monteray jack
- HH Iceberg Wedge$8.95
tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing
- Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries$8.95
parmesan cheese truffle oil
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$9.95
pickled onions, cotija cheese, chipotle aoili
- Roasted Street Corn Dip$9.95
jalepeno pico, tajin, cotija cheese
- Pulled Pork Quesadilla$9.95
pickled onions, bbq sauce
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
pico de gallo, salsa
- Fish Tacos$10.95
chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
- HH Burger$10.95
french fires
- Carnitas Tacos$10.95
jalepeno coleslaw, cotija cheese
- Steak Fajitas$15.95
seasoned beef, lime crema, peppers
- Shrimp Fajitas$15.95
guajillo chile shrimp, peppers, lime crema
Desserts
- Sky High Mud Pie$13.95
almond fudge ice cream, oreo cookie crust
- Creme Brulee$9.50
creamy custard, sugar glaze
- Apple Crumble$10.95
granny smith compote, ice cream
- Scone Bread Pudding$11.95
bourbon whiskey sauce, ice cream
- Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake$11.95
blueberry coulis
- Chocolate Naughty$13.95
flourless torte, cherry sauce
Kids Menu
Sides
Beer Menu
Draft Beers
Bottled Beer
- Van Henion IPA$6.00
- 10 Barrel Strata Sour$18.00
- Pfreim Frambozen Sour$9.00
- Double Mountain Hop Lion IPA$6.00
- Monkless Trinity$10.50
- Monkless Meet your Maker$10.50
- Coors Light$4.75
- Bud Light$4.75
- Stella Artois$5.75
- Saison Dupont$10.00
- Orval$10.00
- Piraat$12.00
- Trappistes Rochefort$12.00
- Duchesse de Bourgogne$12.00
- St. Bernardus Wit$12.00
- Paulaner Salvator$10.00
- Erdinger Hef$10.00
- Weihenstephaner$7.00
- Zundert$11.00
- Stiegl Radler$7.00
- Hitachino Nest$12.00
- Skull Splitter$11.00
- Old Speckled Hen$9.00
- Sullivan's Red ale$7.00
- Moosehead Lager$7.00
- Unibroue La Fin de Monde$10.00
Cider
World Beers
