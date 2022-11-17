Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pineapple Espresso 3045 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street North

review star

No reviews yet

3045 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street North

Saint Petersburg, FL 33704

COFFEE

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Drip

$2.50+

Available Iced or Hot w/ Choice of Milk

Americano

$4.50+

Available Iced or Hot w/ Choice of Milk

Espresso

$3.00+

Available Iced or Hot w/ Choice of Milk

Cortado

$3.00+

Available Iced or Hot w/ Choice of Milk

Macchiato

$3.00+

Available Iced or Hot w/ Choice of Milk

Made Nitro

$4.00Out of stock

WELLNESS

Beet Root Latte

Beet Root Latte

$5.50+

Blueberry, Plum, Ashwagandha, Oat Milk | Antioxidants, Improves Blood Flow, Lowering Blood Pressure

Cinn-Honey Chaga

$5.00+

Espresso, Local Honey, Cinnamon, Oat Milk | Anti-Aging, Anti-Cancer, Immune Boosting, Adaptogen

Golden Maple Latte

$5.50+

Tumeric, Blk Pepper, Cardamom, Clove, Maple-Ginger, Oat Milk | Anti-Inflammatory, Antioxidants

Mocha, Maca, Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Cocoa, Ashwagandha, Cinnamon, Sugar in the Raw, Oat Milk | Energy, Reduce Anxiety, Improve Mood, Increase Libido

TEAS

Green Tea Chai

$3.50+

Increase Energy, Increase Metabolism, Reduce Anxiety, Improve Mood

Heavenly Hibiscus Tea

$3.00+

Herbal, Prevents Common Cold, Lower Cholesterol & Blood Pressure

Zesty Lemon Tea

$3.00+

Herbal, Detox & Digestion, Boosts Nervous & Immune System

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Locally Made!

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Locally Made! Available Iced or Hot w/ Choice of Milk

Lemonade

$5.00

Matcha LIMEaid

$6.00Out of stock

OJ

$3.50+

PROBIOTICS

Blue Rose

$5.50Out of stock

Goji Grape

$5.50Out of stock

Lavender Mojito

$5.50Out of stock

The Trop

$5.50

Elderberry

$5.50Out of stock

Ginger

$5.50Out of stock

Hibiscus

$5.50Out of stock

STILL & SPARKING

BEV - Spa

$0.50+

Topo Chico

$2.50Out of stock

Boxed Water

$3.50

16oz

Perrier

$2.50

WELLNESS SHOTS

Tumeric Ginger Shot

$3.50

Anti-Inflammatory, Antioxidants

Super Greens Shot

$3.50

Detox & Digestion

FLIGHT Shot

$10.00

KID BEV

8oz Chocolate Milk

$3.50

20oz Chocolate Milk

$5.50

8oz Milk

$3.00

Apple - Honest Juice

$2.50

Berry Lemonade - Honest Juice

$2.50

Fruit Punch - Honest Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Any dairy or non-dairy option

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Maple Ginger Latte

$4.75+

Maple Lavendar Latte

$4.75+

Maple Ginger Cold Brew

$4.75+

Maple Lavender Cold Brew

$4.75+

Cardamom Rose Matcha

$4.75+

Matcha Beet Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

Hibiscus Lemo

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.75+

Caramel Apple Matcha

$4.75+

TOAST

The Everything Toast

$10.50

(All of our Toast's are made to order and served on locally baked Gulf Coast Sourdough) Fresh Smashed-to-Order Avocado Base, 6-min Egg, Maldon Salt, House-Made Everything Spice

Citrus-Beet Toast

$10.50

(All of our Toast is made to order served on Sourdough) Fresh Smashed-to-Order Avocado Base, Citrus, Mint, Raw Pecan, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Orange Oil

Almond Butter Toast

$10.50

(All of our Toast is made to order served on Sourdough) Banana, Blueberry, Hemp, Raw Pecan & Sunflower Seed, Honey Drizzle

Sunshine Ricotta Caprese Toast

$10.50

(All of our Toast is made to order served on Sourdough) Tumeric Sourdough, House Whipped Truffle Ricotta, Basil, Blistered Heirloom Tomatoes, Fig Drizzle

Smoked Salmon Toast

$13.00

(All of our Toast is made to order served on Sourdough) Wild Caught Smoked Sockeye Salmon, Cucumber, House Whipped Lemon-dill Cream Cheese, caper, dill

PBLT

$13.00

(All of our Toast is made to order served on Sourdough) Avo-Crema, BS-Farms Arugula, Crispy Prosciutto & Bacon, Blistered Heirloom Tomatoes, Balsamic Drizzle

SAMMIES

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Served on croissants w/ Sharp White Cheddar, Calabrian Chili Avocado Crema.

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Served on croissants w/ Sharp White Cheddar, Calabrian Chili Avocado Crema.

Sweet Italian Fennel Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Sweet Italian Fennel Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Served on croissants w/ Sharp White Cheddar, Calabrian Chili Avocado Crema.

Turkey Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Arugula, Cranberry Coulis. Served on croissants w/ Sharp White Cheddar, Calabrian Chili Avocado Crema.

Smoked Salmon Sammy

$12.00

6 min egg, Redd Onion, Capers. Served on croissants w/ Sharp White Cheddar, Calabrian Chili Avocado Crema.

KIDS MEALS

AB&J

$8.00

Served w/ Fresh Fruit & Drink | Crustless Multigrain, Almond Butter, Strawberry Jam

Avo Toast Jr

$8.50

Served w/ Fresh Fruit & Drink | Multigrain, Fresh Smashed Avo, Scramble Egg

Kid Egg-N-Chee

$8.50

Served w/ Fresh Fruit & Drink

EXTRAS & ADD ONS

SIDE BACON (3 PIECE)

$5.00

SIDE SCRAMBLE EGG

$2.00

SIDE 6 MIN EGG

$2.00

SIDE HARD BOIL EGG

$2.00

SLICE OF SOUR

$1.50

SLICE OF GLUTEN FREE

$1.75

SLICE OF WHOLE WHEAT

$1.25

SIDE ARUGULA

$1.00

SIDE TOMOATOES

$1.00

SIDE CUCUMBER

$0.75

SIDE FRESH AVO

$2.00

SIDE KALE

$1.00

CITRUS SEGMENTS

$0.75

SIDE STRAWBERRIES

$0.75

SIDE BEETS

$0.75

MICROS

$0.75

SIDE EVERYTHING SPICE 2oz

$1.50

SLICE CHEDDAR

$0.50

GOAT CHEESE 2oz

$1.00

w/ Orange Whipped Yogurt Dip

DILL CREAM CHEESE 2oz

$1.00

SIDE RICCOTA 2oz

$1.00

SIDE GRILLED CHIC 3oz

$4.00

SIDE PROSCIUTTO

$3.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.00

SMOKED SALMON 1oz

$4.00

SIDE SMOKED SALMON 2oz

$6.00

SIDE TURKEY SALAD

$4.00

CAESAR DRESSING 2oz

$1.00

VEGAN RANCH 2oz

$1.50

CRANBERRY POPPYSEED 2oz

$1.00

STRAWBERRY JAM

$0.75

FIG DRIZZLE

$0.50

GRANOLA

$1.00

SALADS & STUFFED AVOS

Cali Cobb Salad

$10.00

(All of our Salads are made to order) Warm Bacon, Black Bean-Corn, Avocado, Blistered Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Gorg, Baby Greens, Vegan Ranch

Kale Caesar Salad

$10.00

(All of our Salads are made to order) Kale Blend, Quinoa, Blistered Heirloom Tomato, house sourdough Herb Crumbs, 6-min Egg, Fresh Shaved Parmesan, House Wasabi Caesar

Melon Burrata Salad

$10.00Out of stock

(All of our Salads are made to order) Spicy Arugula, Cantalope, Blistered Tomatoes, EVOO & Balsamic Drizzle, S&P

Superfood Salad

$10.00

(All of our Salads are made to order) Broccoli-Brussel-Cabbage-Slaw, Quinoa, Apples, Pecans, Pumpkin Seeds, Golden Raisins, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Creamy Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.

Smoked Salmon Stuffed Avocado

$13.00

The Everything Stuffed Avocado

$10.50
Turkey Salad Stuffed Avocado

Turkey Salad Stuffed Avocado

$10.50

SIDES

Parfait

$7.90

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

3 Slices of Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon

Side Egg

$2.00

Sliced Toast

$1.50

Toasted Croissant

$4.00

House Roasted Turkey, Celery, Sweet Vidalia Onion, Cranberry Coulis, Arugula

FOOD SPECIALS

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Med Toast

$10.90

Tomato Garlic Frittata

$8.50

Carrot Cake Parfait

$6.90

Pear'fect Pumpkin Toast

$10.50

TOPPINGS

$12.00

BURG BAKED

Vegan Choc Chip Cookie

$6.00Out of stock

GF

Pistachio Scone

$3.50

Vegan

Chocolate Vanilla Scone

$3.50

Reese's Deep Dish

$6.00Out of stock

Fruity Pebble Deep Dish

$6.00Out of stock

Easter Deep Dish

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Dad's Chocolate Bacon

LOVE FOOD

Carmelita

$5.00

Vegan

Banana Loaf

$4.00

Choc Chip Banana Loaf

$4.00

BELLAS

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Muffin

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Crumb Cake

$5.00

Guava Pastry

$5.00

Raspberry Danish

$5.00Out of stock

FRESH ROASTED COFFEE

8OZ BAG

$8.99

16OZ BAG

$12.99

HOW'S YOUR DAY HONEY

12OZ HONEY JAR

$13.00

24OZ HONEY JAR

$20.00

ELDERBERRY SYRUP

$20.00

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
