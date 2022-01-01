Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pineapple Express

review star

No reviews yet

499 S Main St

Meridian, ID 83642

Plate Lunches

Two Scoops rice, two meats and one side.
Manini Plate (1 Meat)

Manini Plate (1 Meat)

$10.00

2 scoops of rice, meat choice and a side.

Kahuna Plate (2 Meat)

$13.00

2 scoops of rice, meat choice and a side.

Kanaka Plate (3 Meat)

$15.00

2 scoops of rice, meat choice and a side.

Hawaiian Street Tacos

3 corn tortillas topped with spicy asian slaw, cotija cheese & green onions.
Kalua Pig Tacos

Kalua Pig Tacos

$9.00

3 corn tortillas topped with spicy asian slaw, cotija cheese & green onions.

Korean Braised Brisket Tacos

$10.00

3 corn tortillas topped with spicy asian slaw, cotija cheese & green onions.

Teriyaki Chicken Tacos

$9.00

3 corn tortillas topped with spicy asian slaw, cotija cheese & green onions.

Poke Bowls

Shoyu Ahi Bowl

Shoyu Ahi Bowl

$15.00

Cubed raw ahi (tuna) tossed with red onions, sesame seeds, & a umami shoyu sauce over a bed of rice.

Spicy Ahi Bowl

$15.00

Cubed raw ahi (tuna) tossed with red onions, sesame seeds, & a umami shoyu sauce over a bed of rice.

Kids

1 scoop of rice, 1 malasada, 16 oz soft drink, meat choice.

Kids Plates

$6.00

1 scoop of rice, 1 malasada, and meat choice.

Side Salads

8oz, 16oz or 32 oz.

Hawaiian Mac

$3.00+

Spicy Asian Slaw

$3.00+

Edamame Pasta

$3.00+

Elote Corn

$3.00+

Sides

Spam Musubis

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Fried Rice

$3.50

Stir Fry Vegetables

$3.00

Desserts

Malasadas

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

499 S Main St, Meridian, ID 83642

Directions

Gallery
Pineapple Express image
Pineapple Express image
Pineapple Express image

