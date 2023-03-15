Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pineapple Express Barbecue

review star

No reviews yet

1 Lackawanna Plaza

Montclair, NJ 07042

Popular Items

Cornbread
Brisket
Mac & Cheese

Food

Smoked Meats

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$17.00+

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Brisket

$18.00

Smoked Sausage

$10.00

Hot Honey Wings

$13.00

GF BUN

$1.00

POTATO BUN

$1.00

Vegetables

Peb Wedgie Salad

$9.00

Smoked Sweet Potato

$9.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Rotisserie Beets

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Dave's Big Deluxe Burger

$9.00+

The Big Wiener

$8.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Plain Burger (No Cheese)

$9.00+

Plain Cheese Burger

$9.00+

Fried Chicken

4 Piece Yard Bird

$13.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tendies

$7.00

Soft Serve

Vanilla Soft Serve

$6.50

Chocolate Soft Serve

$6.50

Twist Soft Serve

$6.50

Sides & Snacks

Coleslaw

$6.00+

Collard Greens

$7.00+

Cornbread

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Hatch Chili Baked Beans

$7.00+

Mac & Cheese

$7.00+

Smokehouse Nachos

$14.00

Naughty Fry

$9.00

Chili

$2.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Specials

Porchetta Cheesesteak

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Pork Belly

$11.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Logo Tee - Coral & Aqua

$20.00

Logo Tee - Yellow & Pink

$20.00

Summer '22 Tee

$20.00

PEB Express Ball Cap

$20.00

Catering

Catering Meats

Catering Baby Back Ribs

$34.00

Catering Pulled Pork

$24.00

Catering Brisket

$36.00

Catering Smoked Sausage

$20.00

Catering Hot Honey Wings

$36.00

Catering Fried Chicken

$13.00

Catering Sandwiches

Catering Maine Lobster Roll

$125.00+Out of stock

Catering Chopped Brisket Sandwiches

$85.00+

Catering Pulled Pork Sandwiches

$80.00+

Catering Dave's Big Deluxe Burgers

$84.00+

Catering Vegetables

Catering PEB Wedgie Salad

$18.00+

Catering Smoked Sweet Potatoes

$18.00+

Catering Warm Beet Salad

$18.00+

Catering Fried Brussels Sprouts

$18.00+

Catering Buffalo Cauliflower

$18.00+

Catering Sides

Catering Hatch Chile Baked Beans

$18.00+

Catering Coleslaw

$14.00+

Catering Mac & Cheese

$20.00+

Catering Collard Greens

$14.00+

Catering Smokehouse Nachos

$15.00+

Catering Meat and Cheese Board

A variety of smoked sausages and cheeses. Comes with crackers, mustards and pickles

Meat and Cheese Board

$25.00

Party Time, Excellent!

Sexy BBQ Dinner

$42.00

The Threesome

$180.00

Sticker Hat Retread

$420.00

The Bon Vivant

$1,600.00

The Grand Fest

Pump Up The Volume

GF Chocolate Chip Cookies

$19.00+

Soft Serve

$12.00+

Buns

$1.00

GF Buns

$2.00

In House Cocktails

$0.00+

Lemonade

$0.00+

Hibiscus Tea

$0.00+

Chaffing Dish Set

$12.00

Napkins, Utensils & Paper Plates

$1.25

PEB T-Shirt

$20.00

Catering Dessert

1/2 Dozen Cookies

$19.00

1 Dozen Cookies

$36.00

1 Pint Soft Serve

$12.00

1 Quart Soft Serve

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A barbecue spot and beer garden at historic Lackawanna terminal.

Location

1 Lackawanna Plaza, Montclair, NJ 07042

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

