Main picView gallery

Pine Bough 303 S. Temple

review star

No reviews yet

303 S. Temple

Diboll, TX 75941

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Salads & Soup

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

PINE BOUGH CHEF SALAD

$10.00

THE ORCHARD

$12.00

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$6.00+

Sandwiches & Burgers

THE GRANDE GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

THE TOP DOG

$11.00

*THE ULTIMATE CHICK

$9.00

*SOUTHERN PINE CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

Favorites

BOGGY SLOUGH BOARD

$12.00

LUMBER YARD CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.00

Desserts

Pie of the Week

$5.00

Cobbler of the Week

$5.00

Little Loggers

Grilled Cheese / Fries

$6.00

Chicken Tenders / Fries

$6.00

Drinks

Tea

$3.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sides

Green Beans

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Soup of the Day

$3.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$3.00

Okra

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

303 S. Temple, Diboll, TX 75941

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bodacious Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
2207 W. Frank St Lufkin, TX 75904
View restaurantnext
Skyline Express -
orange starNo Reviews
1708 Deans Way Lufkin, TX 75904
View restaurantnext
Java Jack's Coffee House - 1102 SW John Reddit Dr. Lufkin, TX
orange starNo Reviews
1102 SW John Reddit dr Suite 300 Lufkin, TX 75901
View restaurantnext
Restoration Bistro
orange star4.3 • 182
210 S 1st St Lufkin, TX 75901
View restaurantnext
Pelican Pointe
orange starNo Reviews
1302 N John Redditt Dr Lufkin, TX 75904
View restaurantnext
Skyline Burrito Bowls - 409 N Timberland Dr
orange starNo Reviews
409 N Timberland Dr lufkin, TX 75901
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Diboll
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Beaumont
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Spring
review star
Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston