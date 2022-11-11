Main picView gallery

Pinehurst Pub 1422 Pinehurst Rd

1422 Pinehurst Rd

Dunedin, FL 34698

Starters

The Pub's Famous Award Winning Wings

$12.95+

Boneless Wings

$11.95

Breaded and boneless. Spun in your choice of sauce and served with a side of fries

The Combo Platter

$15.95

A sample of our best appetizers. 5 wings, 4 mozz sticks, 3 poppers and fried mushrooms.

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Boneless chicken breast lightly breaded and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Tater Skins

$9.95

Deep fried potato jackets filled with cheddar cheese and bacon topped with sour cream. Salsa available upon request.

Toadstools

$8.95

Deep fried breaded mushrooms served with our own spicy horsey sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese served with ranch for dipping

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.95

Just what it is - minus the stick (12)

Cheese Stix

$7.95

Mozzarella cheese fried to perfection along side of marinara

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Made to order homemade tortilla chips and salsa

Basket O' Rings

$8.95

Beer battered thick cut onion rings with our own honey mustard dipping sauce

Basket O' Tots

$7.50

Tater tots deep fried to a golden brown- just like you remember as a kid

All the Fries

$5.95

Fries cooked to perfection and seasoned with the pub's special seasoning.

The Ultimate Nacho Experience

$11.95

Made to order, corn tortillas fried to a crispy golden brown smothered with cheddar cheese, chili, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, and sour cream

The Pub's Chili

$3.95+

Homemade chili loaded with chunks of ground beef, onions, green peppers, crushed & diced tomatoes mixed with the pub's secret ingredients

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.95

Large shrimp, lightly dusted, fried and tossed in your choice of sauce with fries.

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Thinly sliced dill pickle chips breaded and fried, served with spicy ranch

Southwest Eggrolls

$11.95

Fried golden and stuffed with chicken, cheese, corn, and black beans. Served with an avocado ranch dressing.

The Bull Pen

Home Run Ham

$8.95

Deli cut honey ham with lettuce, tomato, onion. This one is out of the park!

Double Play

$8.95

Deli cut honey ham and smoked turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion. Dress em up or dress em down

Triple Play

$12.95

A triple decker club mounded with ham, turkey and roast beef, swiss and american cheese nestled in between three pieces of marble bread. And of course lettuce, tomato, and onion. Ask for it toasted or add bacon.

Pop Fly

$8.95

Thinly sliced smoked turkey breast dress it ATW (all the way) add cheese too

Breaded Tenderloin

$12.95

Thinly pounded pork tenderloin battered and deep fried to perfection served on a toasted bun- its a midwest thing!

French Dip

$10.95

thinly sliced beef grilled and topped with swiss cheese melted to perfection nestled in a warm lightly toasted croissant and a side of hot au jus- delish!

Reuben

$13.95

thinly sliced corned beef, german sauerkraut, swiss and 1000 island grilled between toasted marble rye

The Original Pub Burger

$10.95

The best burger ever! 1/2 lb of fresh (never frozen) ground beef hand spanked served on a toasted kaiser roll- make it a ground ball and roll it through the garden (lettuce, tomato, onion)

Grilled Chicken Corden Bleu

$11.95

Boneless chicken breast grilled and topped with swiss and ham

Chicken Ranch

$11.95

Cajun Chicken

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast butterflied and blackened

Blackened Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.95

Juicy strip of prime rib blackened and smothered in provolone with a side of au jus and the pub's own horsey sauce

Steak Bites

$14.95

A thick cut of prime cut into bite sizes served with au jus, our own horsey sauce and garlic toast points.

The Philly

$10.95

Thinly sliced beef grilled with green peppers and onions smothered in provolone

Chicken Philly

$10.95

Served with green peppers and onions smothered in provolone

Quesadillas

$12.95+

2 flour tortillas grilled ans stuffed with cheese and your choice of chicken or steak. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos and sour cream.

The Hot Diggity Dog

$5.95

All beef dog. Served grilled on a hoagie.

Italian Sausage

$9.95

Mild Italian sausage grilled and topped with onions and peppers

Turkey & Bacon Wrap

$10.95

Flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and onions.

Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and onions.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and onions.

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Bleu Cheese/Celery

$1.00

Bleu Cheese/Carrots

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Ranch/Celery

$1.00

Ranch/Carrots

$1.00

Extra Side of Sauce

$1.00

Side Chips

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

B.L.T.

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Side FF

$1.75

Cole Slaw

$1.00

PS

$1.00

Side Tots

$1.95

Daily Specials

Wing Special

$0.75

Tuesday Burger

$7.50

Prime Rib Special

$11.95

Nacho Special

$7.00

Slider

$2.00

Taco

$2.00

Poppers

$5.00

$5 Poppers

$5.00

$5 Mozz Stix

$5.00

$5 Chips N Salsa

$5.00

$5 Basket Of Fries

$5.00

$5 O Rings

$5.00

Pizza Slice

$3.00

Brisket Special

$10.95

Hurricane Sliders

$2.50

Salads Fresh From the Garden

Giddy Up Garden Salad

$5.95

Crisp lettuce, tomato, olives, cheese, and onion ringlets

Really Big Salads

$12.95

Your choice of meat served on a bed of crisp lettuce, with tomato, black olive, onion ringlets, and shredded cheddar cheese.

Black and Bleu Salad

$15.95

Strips of blackened steak and bleu cheese crumbles on top of a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, black olives, and onion ringlets.

The Pittsburgh Salad

$15.95

Strips of blackened steak and shredded cheddar cheese on top of a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and onion ringlets, and covered with french fries.

The Chef Salad

$13.95

Sliced ham, turkey and roast beef served on top of a bed of crispy lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onion ringlets and shredded cheddar

Florida Cobb Salad

$13.95

Your choice of chicken on top of a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onion ringlets, cucumbers, and hard boiled egg. Topped with bacon bits and bleu cheese crumbles.

From the Surf

Breaded Clam Strips

$13.95

A basket of clam strips breaded and fried. Served on a bed of fries with a side of tater sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

3 flour tortillas stuffed with grilled or blackened shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and served with our tortillas chips and salsa

The Specialty Burgers

Cheddar & Bacon Burger

$12.95

Our juicy seasoned burger topped with melty cheddar cheese and crispy bacon

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.95

Our juicy seasoned burger topped with melted swiss and sauteed mushrooms

Black & Blue Burger

$12.95

The Patty Melt

$12.95

The Chili Cheese Burger

$12.95

The Specialty Hot Diggity Dogs

The Chili Cheese Dog

$7.95

The Windy City Dog

$7.95

The Reuben Way

$8.95

South of the Border Dog

$7.95

The Tot Dog

$8.95

NA Beverages

Orange Juice

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Red Bull Can

$3.50

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Dunedin's place for food, sports, fun, and award winning WINGS !!

Location

1422 Pinehurst Rd, Dunedin, FL 34698

Directions

