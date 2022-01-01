Pinehurst Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Friendly Neighborhood Bar with cold beer, great drinks and an excellent kitchen. Play pool or Golden Tee.
Location
11753 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
32 Bar and Grill (Seattle Kraken Official Restaurant)
No Reviews
10601 5th Ave. NE Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurant
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
No Reviews
12537 Lake City Way Northeast Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurant