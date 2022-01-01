Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pinehurst Pub

11753 15th Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98125

Soups and Salads

Cup of Soup of the Day

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.00

Cup of Delicious Homemade Soup

Bowl of Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$5.00

Bowl of Delicious Homemade Soup

Cup of Clam Chowder

Cup of Clam Chowder

$4.00

Cup of Delicious Clam Chowder

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$5.00

Bowl of Delicious Clam Chowder

House Salad

$9.00

Fresh Garden Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Caesar with croutons and parmesan

Chef Salad

$13.00

Fresh Garden Salad with Meat and Cheese

Small Plates and Sides

Extra Dressing Container

$0.50

Extra dressing

Snack Size Fries

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fries

Snack Size Tots

$7.00

Classic Crunchy Tots

Side House Salad

$6.00

Fresh Garden Veggie Salad

Korean BBQ Pork Belly

$8.00

Burgers, Sandwiches and Entrees

Pinehurst Burger

$11.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

California Burger

$14.00

Whiskey Burger

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Deli Sandwich

$12.00

Half Deli Sandwich

$9.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

BLT

$13.00

FIsh & Chips

$14.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Classic Egg Sandwich. choice of sausage or bacon, toast or english muffin, cheese.

Snacks & Apps

Nachos

$11.00

Totchos

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Onion RIngs

$9.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$12.00

BLT

$12.00

Regular Cheese Burger

$12.00

Regular Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Apps

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Tots

$7.00

Pork Belly

$6.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Fries

$7.00

Wings

$13.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Sliders

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

1/2 Deep Fried Mushrroms

$6.00

1/2 Deep Fried Cheese Curds

$6.00

Bacon Baked Potato Bites

$10.00

Cajun Tots

$8.00

Cajun Fries

$8.00

Light Cajun Tots

$7.00

Light Cajun Fries

$7.00

Mains

Fish N' Chips

$14.00

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Nachos

$16.00

Totchos

$16.00

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Caesar Salad w/ Blackened Chicken

$13.00

Caesar Salad w/ Crispy Chicken

$13.00

House Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$12.00

House Salad w/ Blackened Chicken

$13.00

House Salad w/ Crispy Chicken

$13.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Extra Chicken Breast

$7.00

Extra Blackened Chicken Breast

$8.00

Extras

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Side Bacon

$3.00

Specials

Ham Wrap

$10.00

Pizza Slice

$4.00

3 Pizza Slices

$10.00

Chips

$1.00

Food

Sunrise Sammy

$9.00

Classic

$12.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

BYO Omelette

$12.00

Pancakes

$12.00

French Toast

$12.00

Country Bene

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Mega Sunrise Sammy

$12.00

1 Pancake

$5.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

3 Strips Bacon

$3.00

2 Sausage Links

$4.00

1 Sausage Patty

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Cheesy Hashbrowns

$6.00

1 Biscuit

$3.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Toast

$2.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friendly Neighborhood Bar with cold beer, great drinks and an excellent kitchen. Play pool or Golden Tee.

11753 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125

Directions

