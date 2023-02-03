Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pines Restaurant & Events

301 North Kingsboro Avenue

Gloversville, NY 12078

Starters and sides

Basket of Fries

$4.99

A basket filled with a generous portion of fresh, hand cut French fries with our signature blend of salty seasonings. Add gravy for additional charge.

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Deep fried and golden brown, battered cheddar cheese curds served with Marinara or Melba sauce.

Deviled Eggs with Candied Bacon

$4.99

4 halves of our famous deviled eggs topped with caramelized and candied bacon pieces.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Beer battered mozzarella, deep fried until golden brown and gooey in the center. Served with Marinara or Melba sauce.

Zucchini Sticks

$6.99

8 lightly breaded slices of zucchini topped with parmesan cheese. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Tots

Buffalo Chicken Totchos

$11.99

Tots, shredded slow-cooked chicken, buffalo sauce, melted bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Loaded Totchos

$11.99

Tots, homemade queso made with real cheese, sliced jalapeños, bacon, and topped with sour cream.

Lunch Lady Totchos

$9.99

Tots, melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, chopped bacon, and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Pasta

Broccoli Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Fettuccine pasta noodles and mini broccoli florets sautéed in our delicious house made Alfredo sauce served with a side of garlic bread. Add chicken for an additional charge.

Cajun Chicken Penne

$14.99

Penne pasta tossed in our house made Cajun Alfredo sauce and roasted red peppers with hand cut, marinated, and grilled chicken strips. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Vodka Penne

$14.99

Penne pasta sautéed in our creamy house made smirnoff vodka sauce and diced tomatoes. Served with a side of garlic bread. Add chicken for an additional charge.

Salad

Black and Blue Salad

$17.99

Fresh mixed greens, topped with tender steak strips, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens, croutons, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, chopped bacon and 3 large hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Caprese Salad

$8.99

Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes sliced and layered over a bed of fresh baby spinach and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette.

Rainbow Salad

$9.99

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber slices, and yellow bell peppers, carrot straws, and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$3.99

Salad greens, tomatoes, and cucumbers with your choice of dressing.

Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Fresh, 100% natural all-white meat chicken, hand breaded, and tossed in your choice of sauce. Also, great without sauce! Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Served with fresh hand cut French fries with sauce on the side.

Traditional Wings

$12.99

10 jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Burger & Handhelds

All-American Burger

$10.99

A classic 100% beef smash burger with American cheese on a lightly toasted brioche bun and dressed with LTO.

Black N Bleu Burger

$13.99

A 100% beef smash patty with a special Cajun spice rub, mayo, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and a dash of hot or BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Our hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce and rolled in flour tortilla with ranch or bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.99

Oven roasted chicken salad on a buttery croissant roll topped with lettuce and tomato. Ask for it buffalo-style for a spicy variation.

Cowboy Burger

$11.99

100% beef, handcrafted smash patty with pepper jack cheese, bacon, sweet and smoky BBQ sauce and crispy onion rings. Served on a brioche bun.

Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, dredged in crushed corn flakes, spices, and deep fried to a golden brown. Coated with honey hot sauce served on a brioche bun.

Maple Chickenwich

$11.99

Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, dredged in crushed corn flakes, spices, and deep fried to a golden brown. Served on a buttery croissant roll with our special maple chipotle mayo sauce.

Mediterranean Market Melt

$10.99

A stack of basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, with lemon dressed arugula on a classic sourdough and grilled using garlic butter.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

A show stopping gourmet burger topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, and melted Swiss cheese.

The Pines Burger

$13.99

A 100% beef smash patty with melted pepper jack cheese, 2 full strips of bacon, fried egg over easy, maple chipotle mayo, and jalapenos on a toasted brioche bun.

Soda

Barqs Rootbeer

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Beer

Amstel Light

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Apple

$4.00

Busch NA

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

DogFish Hazy IPA

$4.00

Goose Island IPA

$5.00

Guinness Draught Stout

$7.00

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken Light

$5.00

Labatt Blue

$3.00

Labatt Blue Light

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Road 2 Ruin Double IPA

$7.00

Shiner Holiday Cheer

$2.00

ShipYard Pumpkin Ale

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale IPA

$5.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Twisted tea

$5.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00
We exist to create a community space that serves local Gloversville and Fulton County residents with great food, good music and fun events.

301 North Kingsboro Avenue, Gloversville, NY 12078

