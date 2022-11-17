Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pinetop Sport Club



No reviews yet

3723 Pinetop Rd.

Greensboro, NC 27410

Draft Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.75

Big Wave

$5.25

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bold Rock

$5.75

Bud Light

$4.50

Dos Equis Ambar

$4.50

Drink Ticket

$6.00

Firestone Pils

$5.25

Foothills Hoppyum IPA

$5.75

Fruit Smash Hazy

$5.25

Hazy IPA

$5.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

New Sarum

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Red Oak

$5.50

Sam Adams Lager

$5.75

Sam Adams Seasonal

$5.75

Summer Shandy

$5.00

SW 420

$5.50

SW Goin Coastal

$5.50

Appalachia

$5.75

SW Hazy

$5.75

Mango Cart

$5.50

White / Sparkling Wine

Avissi Prosecco

$9.50

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Clicquot

$18.50

Conundrum

$7.00

Da Luca Prosecco

$9.00

Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Faustino

$7.00

Fess Parker

$8.00

Frico Fizzante

$7.00

Frico Lambrusco

$7.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$9.00

Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00

Margarita

$6.75

Mer Soleil Reserve Charonnay

$13.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mistinguett Brut

$8.00

Sangria

$6.75

Watermelon Slushie

$8.00

White Zinfadel

$7.00

Haymaker

$8.00

Red Wine

Liberty Cabernet

$8.00

Meiomi Pino Noir

$10.00

Noble Vines 181

$7.50

$20 Cork

$20.00

Caymus

$22.00

OVR Red Blend

$9.00

Twenty Bench Cab

$9.00

Bottle Beer

Accumilation (can)

$5.00

Angry Orchard (bottle)

$5.25

Athletic (can)

$5.25

Austin's East Cider

$5.25

Bang (can)

$4.75

Bird Song Wake Up

$6.25

Bold Rock (bottle)

$5.25

Bud Light 16 (aluminum bottle)

$4.75

Bud Select

$3.75

Celebration (can)

$5.25

Citrus Rescue (can)

$5.75

Coors Lite 16 (aluminum Bottle)

$4.75

Corona Extra (bottle)

$5.25

Corona Light (bottle)

$5.25

Corona Seltzer (can)

$4.75

Devils shly (can)

$5.00

Dog Fish (can)

$4.75

Dos Equis salt and lime (can)

$8.50

Eastcider Blood Orange (19.2)

$6.50

Fly Jack (can)

$5.75

Foothills Hoppium 12 oz (bottle)

$4.00

Golden Tea (can)

$4.75

Grasshopper (can)

$6.50

Guinness (can)

$5.00

High Life (bottle)

$3.50

Hoppyum 12oz Bottle

$4.00

Land Shark (can)

$4.25

Lost Coast Tangerine

$5.75

Mango

$5.50

Mango Cart (can)

$5.25

Michelob 12 OZ can

$3.75

Michelob Ultra 16 (aluminum bottle)

$4.75

Miller Lite 16 (aluminum bottle)

$4.75

Mindhaze Light (can)

$5.75

Modelo (can)

$5.25

Nosferatu (can)

$7.00

One - Y (can)

$5.75

Orange Citrus (can)

$7.75

Pabst Blue Ribbon (can)

$3.50

Pernicious (can)

$6.00

Pernicious (can)

$6.00

Press (can)

$4.75

Ranch Water Seltzar (can)

$4.75

Sam Adams Wicked Hazy (can)

$5.25

Simply Lem Seltzar (can)

$4.75

Special Beer

$5.25

Sweet Water 420 (can)

$5.75

Sweet Water G13 (can)

$5.75

Sweet Water Going Coastal (can)

$5.75

Sweet Water High Light (can)

$4.25

Sweet Water Oasis (can)

$4.50

Sycamore Mountain Candy (can)

$7.75

Sycamore Sun Grown (can)

$7.75

Topo Chico

$4.75

Truly (can)

$4.75

Truly Freeze Pop

$3.75

Twisted Tea (can)

$4.75

Viena Lager (bottle)

$5.25

Voodo Ranger 1985 (can)

$6.00

Yuengling (can)

$4.75

10 Wings

$13.99

Foothills Hoppyum 19.2

$6.50

Inside Draft

Angry Orchard

$5.75

Blue Blaze

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Christmas Ale

$4.00

Dos Equis Ambar

$4.50

Firestone Pils

$5.25

Foothills Hoppyum IPA

$5.75

Hazy IPA

$5.50

Hoots ESB

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.50

Red Oak

$5.50

Sam Adams Seasonal

$5.75

Summer Shandy

$4.00

SW Goin Coastal

$5.50

Pool Draft

AMB Low & Hazy

$4.75

Highland Gaelic Ale

$4.75

Hazy IPA

$5.50

Lost Coast Tangerine

$5.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Sam Adams Wicked Easy

$4.75

Sam Adams Wicked Hazy IPA

$4.75

Sweet Water 420

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

New Sarum

$4.50

Big Wave

$5.25

Bold Rock

$5.75

Fruit Smash Hazy

$5.25

SW 420

$5.50

Sam Adams Seasonal

$5.75

Appalachia

$5.75

Bottle Beer

Accumilation (can)

$5.00

Angry Orchard (bottle)

$5.25

Athletic (can)

$5.25

Bang (can)

$4.75

Bold Rock (bottle)

$5.25

Bud Light 16 (aluminum bottle)

$4.75

Celebration (can)

$5.25

Citrus Rescue (can)

$5.75

Coors Lite 16 (aluminum Bottle)

$4.75

Corona Extra (bottle)

$5.25

Corona Light (bottle)

$5.25

Corona Seltzer (can)

$4.75

Devils shly (can)

$5.00

Dog Fish (can)

$4.75

Dos Equis salt and lime (can)

$8.50

Eastcider Blood Orange (19.2)

$6.50

Eastcider Blood Orange (19.2)

$6.50

Fly Jack (can)

$5.75

Golden Tea (can)

$4.75

Grasshopper (can)

$6.50

Guinness (can)

$5.00

Hazyium (can)

$6.00

High Life (bottle)

$3.50

Hopnosis (can)

$5.50

Mango Cart (can)

$5.25

Michelob Ultra 16 (aluminum bottle)

$4.75

Miller Lite 16 (aluminum bottle)

$4.75

Mindhaze Light (can)

$5.75

Modelo (can)

$5.25

Nosferatu (can)

$7.00

One - Y (can)

$5.75

Pabst Blue Ribbon (can)

$3.50

Pernicious (can)

$6.00

Press (can)

$4.75

Sam Adams Wicked Hazy (can)

$5.25

Sweet Water 420 (can)

$5.75

Sweet Water G13 (can)

$5.75

Sweet Water Going Coastal (can)

$5.75

Sweet Water High Light (can)

$4.25

Sweet Water Oasis (can)

$4.50

Sycamore Mountain Candy (can)

$7.75

Sycamore Sun Grown (can)

$7.75

Truly (can)

$4.75

Truly Freeze Pop

$3.75

Viena Lager (bottle)

$5.25

Voodo Ranger 1985 (can)

$6.00

Yuengling (can)

$4.75

Foothills Hoppium 12 oz (bottle)

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.75

Twisted Tea (can)

$4.75

Ranch Water Seltzar (can)

$4.75

Simply Lem Seltzar (can)

$4.75

Michelob 12 OZ can

$3.75

Pernicious (can)

$6.00

Hopnosis

$6.50

Bud Select

$3.75

Land Shark (can)

$4.25

hazyiun

$6.50

Sweet Water Hazy (Can)

$5.75

Lost Coast Tangerine

$5.75

Foothills Hoppyum 19.2

$6.50

Mango

$5.50

White / Sparkling Wine

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$9.00

Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00

Lindeman Bin 90 Moscato

$6.00

Faustino

$7.00

Margarita

$6.75

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$12.00

Mistinguett brut

$7.00

Sangria

$6.75

Sycamore Pinot Grigio

$6.00

White Zinfadel

$7.00

Frico Fizzante

$7.00

Watermelon Slushie

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Red Wine

Liberty Cabernet

$8.00

Meiomi Pino Noir

$10.00

Noble Vines 181

$7.25

Poggio Red Blend

$9.00

Unshackled

$15.00

Soft Drinks

Fountain Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fountain Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fountain Lemonade

$2.50

Fountain Cheerwine

$2.50

Fountain Mountain Dew

$2.50

Fountain Mist Twist

$2.50

Fountain Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Fountain Pepsi

$2.50

Btl AquaFina

$2.00

Btl Mountain Dew

$3.00

Btl Cherwine

$3.00

Btl Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Btl Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Btl Pepsi

$3.00

Btl Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Milk Shake

$5.00

Lemonade Fresh

$2.50

Lessons

Camp Week Half Day

$199.00

Camp Week Full Day

$274.00

Camp Drop-in Half Day

$50.00

Camp Guest for Week

$25.00

Camp Drop-in Full Day

$70.00

Camp Guest for Day

$10.00

Camp Hourly

$15.00

Camp Guest for Hourly

$3.00

Camp Guest 1/2 Day

$5.00

Ball Machine

Ball Machine 1/2 hour

$5.00

Ball Machine 1 hour

$10.00

Ball Machine Season Family

$150.00

Ball Machine Season Single

$100.00

Membership

Late Fees

$20.00

Return Payment Fee

$25.00

Volleyball League

High School Court Rental

$5.00

Volleyball Clinics

Volleyball 1 Month

$120.00

Volleyball Clinic Guest Fee (1 Month)

$40.00

Volleyball Clinic Drop-In

$25.00

Volleyball Clinic Drop-In Guest

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3723 Pinetop Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410

Directions

Gallery
Pinetop Sport Club image
Pinetop Sport Club image
Pinetop Sport Club image

