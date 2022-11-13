Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pine Tree Lodge

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

3296 Pinetree Rd

Beaumont, TX 77705

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp
Fried Catfish Fillets
Blackened Tilapia

Appetizers

Balls of Fire

$7.99
Bite Size Catfish

Bite Size Catfish

$10.25

Boudin Balls

$8.75
Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.50

Cajun Wings

$8.99

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Crab Cakes

$14.50

Crawfish Tails

$10.75

Cup of Gumbo

$7.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.50
Gator Bites

Gator Bites

$15.50
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$5.50
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.50

Onion Rings

$8.99

Onion Strips

$6.99
Pistolettes

Pistolettes

$9.25

Sampler Platter App

$12.50
Shrimp Kisses

Shrimp Kisses

$13.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.25

Stuffed Jalapeños

$6.50

Specialties by the Sea

Blackend Fish and Shrimp

$21.50

Blackened Fish Fillets

$21.50
Blackened Red Snapper

Blackened Red Snapper

$24.25

Blackened Shrimp

$21.50

Blackened Shrimp Pasta

$16.25
Blackened Tilapia

Blackened Tilapia

$19.50

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$13.00

Combo Platter

$21.50

Fried Catfish Fillets

$17.50

Fried Oysters

$21.50
Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$18.50

Grilled Catfish Fillets

$17.75

Grilled Shrimp

$18.50

Sauteed Catfish Fillets

$17.75

Sauteed Shrimp

$18.75
Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$23.50
Seafood Sampler

Seafood Sampler

$24.99

Shrimp and Grits

$18.50

Shrimp Gumbo

$13.00
Whole Catfish

Whole Catfish

$22.50

Specialties from the Land

12 oz Ribeye

$29.99

12 oz Tomahawk Porkchop

$23.50

8oz Filet

$34.99

Blackened Chicken Breast

$15.50

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.50
Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.50

Grilled Chicken Pasta

$16.25

Hamburger Steak

$14.50

Sauteed Chicken

$15.50

Salads

Dinner Salad

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Chicken Ceasar

$13.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.00

Bowl of Red Beans and Rice

$7.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$2.50

Green Beans

$3.00

Grilled Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Grilled Mushrooms

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Marinated Carrots

$3.00

Mash Potatoes

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Red Beans and Rice

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Side of White Gravy

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

White Rice

$2.25

Hand Helds

BLT

$8.25

Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken Taco

$12.75

Classic Burger

$11.50

Fish Taco

$12.75

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.50
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.50

Po Boys

$12.50

Shrimp Taco

$12.75
Steak Burger

Steak Burger

$12.50

Small Portions

Chicken Strips

$11.50

Corn Dog

$6.25

Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Small Fried Catfish Fillets

$11.75

Small Fried Oysters

$11.75

Small Fried Shrimp

$11.75

Small Grilled Catfish Fillets

$11.75

Small Grilled Shrimp

$11.75

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.50

Chocolate Molten Cake

$6.00

Homemade Banana Pudding

$6.00

Homemade Bread Pudding

$6.00

Homemade Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Ice Cream Float

$6.25

Premium Cheesecake

$7.50

Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.49

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.50

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.49

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$2.49

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.49

Sprite Zero

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Tonic Water

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Water

Merchandise

Tshirt

$23.00

Breast Cancer Tshirt

$25.00

Hat

$25.00

Long Sleeve Tshirt

$25.00

Zip up Hoodie

$35.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Pine Tree Lodge has been owned and operated by the Miller family since 1984. Since that time, the Millers have strived to keep Pine Tree a fun, family oriented business where people of all ages can come and enjoy some of the best seafood and steaks.

3296 Pinetree Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705

