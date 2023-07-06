Piney-Creek/Old Town 931 Main St.
No reviews yet
931 Main St.
Bastrop, TX 78602
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
OT Menu
Starters
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, Cheddar Jack cheese, mushrooms, bacon, and croutons with your choice of dressing
Black N Blue Salad
Prime Angus NY strip, baby spinach, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, red onions, and blue cheese dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese
Buff Tender Salad
Large Salad
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Salmon Salad
Red, White, and Blueberry Salad
Wraps
Raspberry Chipotle Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, bacon, and raspberry chipotle sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Mediterranean Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomatoes, red onion, pesto, garlic aioli and Parmesan cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
Prime Dinners
Down South
Steak Quesadillas
Fajita steak and Cheddar Jack cheese in a large flour tortilla, served with sour cream
Fish Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with fried catfish, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar jack cheese, red cabbage, and serrano pepper sauce. Served with chips and salsa
Shrimp Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar Jack cheese, red cabbage, and serrano pepper sauce. Served with chips and salsa
Baskets
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
With lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken fried chicken tossed in hot sauce, provolone cheese, onion, pickle, lettuce, and tomato
Philly Cheese Steak
Fajita steak, mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese on a fresh hoagie roll
CFS Sand
BLT
Grilled Cheese
Premium Burgers
Cheddar Burger
Hamburger
Veggie Burger
Main Street Burger
American cheese and bacon topped with a fried egg
OT Burger
American cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and serrano pepper sauce
Texas Patty Melt
Grilled onions, American and provolone cheese on Texas toast
American Burger
Mush Swiss Burger
Specials
Kids OT
Sides
Dessert
PC Menu
Appetizers
Scallops
Scallops (4), smoked bacon, and garlic butter sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushroom caps, jumbo lump crab, and mornay sauce
Crab Cakes
Jumbo lump crab and Mediterranean sauce
Shrimp Remoulade
Chilled jumbo shrimp (6), iceberg lettuce, and remoulade sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled jumbo shrimp (6) and cocktail sauce
Bruschetta
Roasted baguette, fresh tomato, basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and garlic aioli
Soup & Salads
Lobster Bisque
House Salad
Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red cabbage, bacon, croutons, and avocado ranch dressing
Caprese Salad
Beefsteak tomato slices (6), mozzarella, basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
Lettuce Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, and bleu cheese dressing
Beefsteak
Baby spinach, beefsteak tomato slices, red onion, olive oil, pesto, and bleu cheese crumbles
Steakhouse Salad
Spring mix, sliced apple, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, and citrus vinaigrette
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, feta cheese, candied pecans, sliced strawberries, and raspberry vinaigrette
Entrées
Steaks
Sides
Signature Martinis
Cosmopolitan
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Triple Sec, cranberry juice, and lime juice
Lemon Drop
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Triple Sec, and splash of lemon
Washington Apple
Crown Royal, Apple Pucker, and cranberry juice
Key Lime
Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, lime juice, and splash of pineapple
Raspberry
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Chambord, Triple Sec, and sweet and sour
Apple
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Apple Pucker, and splash of Sprite
Pomegranate
Tito's Handmade Vodka, pomegranate juice, and splash of Cointreau
007
Gin, Vodka, and Lillet
Chocolate
Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, and dash of orange
Dessert
Kids PC
PC Bar Menu
Liquor
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Blanton's Gold
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jeffers Creek
Jeffersons
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers 46
Markers Mark
PiggyBack Rye
Templeton Rye
TX Bourbon
Well Whiskey
WhistlePig
WhistlePig Rye
Wild Turkey 101
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
J W Weller
Jameson Irish
Jameson Orange
Paddy's
Seagrams 7
Seagrams V O
Well Whiskey
Chivas Regal
Dewers
Glenlivet
Glenmorangie
Hot Scotch
J&B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Macallen 12
Macallen 15
Deep Eddy Sweat Tea
FIX
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Monoplova
Skyy
Smirinoff
Smirinoff Vanilla
Stoli
Well Vodka
Three Olives Loopy
Titos
Western Sun Blue
360 Choco
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandrain
Absolut Peppar
Absolut Vanilla
Belvedere
Deep Eddie Lime
Deep Eddy Cran
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Barcardi
Captain Morgan
Cuzen 151
Kingston
Malibu
Meyers
Rumchata
Well Rum
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks Gin
Indigo Gin
Well Gin
Tanqueray
The Botanist
Zephyr Gin
Beefeater
Sour Apple Pucker
Southern Comfort
St Germain
Sweet Virmouth
Triple Sec Juarez
Tuaca
Watermelon Pucker
Luxardo
Melon Liquer
Paul Mason
Peachtree
Peppermint
Pumpkin Pie
Razzmatazz
Remi Martain VS
Remi Martain XO
Rumplemintz
Samvuca
Skrewball
Fireball
Frangellico
Galliano
Goldschlager
Grand Marnier
Hazlenut
Hennessy
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lillet
Blue Curaco
Buttershots
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Couvrosier VS
Crème de Casis
Crème de Coco
Crème de Menth
Disaronno
Dows 10yr
Dows 20
Dows Ruby Port
Drambure
Dry Vermouth
43
Amaretto
Baileys
Banana Liquer
Mohawk
Well Tequila
Patron Silver
Taqulia Rosa
Tres Gen Anejo
Tres Gen Silver
Milagro Rep
Milagro Silver
1800 Silver
Abadando Anejo
Amorando Silver
Casa Azul Plata
Casa Azul Repo
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
DonJulio 1942
Espalon Blanco
Espalon Rep
Hornitos Plata
Hornitos Repo
Hot Cat Ciniman
Jose Cuervo Gold
1800 Rep
Cocktails
Signature Martinis
Cosmopolitan
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Triple Sec, cranberry juice, and lime juice
Lemon Drop
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Triple Sec, and splash of lemon
Washington Apple
Crown Royal, Apple Pucker, and cranberry juice
Key Lime
Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, lime juice, and splash of pineapple
Raspberry
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Chambord, Triple Sec, and sweet and sour
Apple
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Apple Pucker, and splash of Sprite
Pomegranate
Tito's Handmade Vodka, pomegranate juice, and splash of Cointreau
007
Gin, Vodka, and Lillet
Chocolate
Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, and dash of orange
Mexican Martini PC
Martini PC
Wine
Fleur de Mers, Rose
J Lohr “Riverbank” Riesling
Santa Marina, Pinot Grigio
J, Pinot Gris
Nimbus, Sauvignon Blanc
Unshackled, Sauvignon Blanc
Robert Mondavi, Fume Blanc
Saldo, Chinin Blanc
J Lohr Arroyo Seco Chardonnay
Chalk Hill, Chardonnay
Gruet Brut Rose
LaMarca Prosecco
Mionetto Prco, Rose
LaMarca Proc, Rose
Bertrand , Brut
Albrecht Brut Rose
Moet & Chandon
A to Z, Pinot Noir
Mark West, Pinot Noir
Josh, Merlot,
Big Smooth, Zinfandel
Brady, Zinfandel
Banshee Mordecai, Proprietary
Josh Legacy, Blend
Simi Rebel Cask, Blend
Septima, Malbec
Ravel & Stitch, Cabernet
Simi, Cabernet Suvignon
Unshackled, Cabernet
Serial, Cabernet
Juggernaut
Gust, Pinot Noir
Saldo, Zinfandel
Eight Years
Charles Krug Generations
Rodney Strong Symmetry
The Prisoner, Cabernet
Louis M Martini, Cabernet Sauvignon
Double Diamond, Cabernet
Rowen, Red Blend
Bottled Beer
Austin Amber
Blue Moon
Bud Lt
Budweiser
Coors
Coors Lt
Corona
Corona Lt
Corona Premier
Dos XX
Free & Easy IPA NA
Guiness
Harp
Heineken
Heinken 0.0 NA
Hopadillo
Lone Star Bottle
Lone Star Can
Love Street
Love Street Light
Mich Ultra
Mich Ultra Amber
Mich Ultra Gold
Mich Ultra Lime & Prickly Pear
Miller Lt
Modelo Especial
Pacifico
Shiner Bock
Shiner Lt Blonde
Shiner Octoberfest
Stella Artois
Tx Beer Co Porter
Yuengling Flight
Yuengling Lager
Seltzer/Cider
NA Beverages
Draft Beers
Austin Amber Draft
Red Ale - American Amber, 6% ABV, 32 IBU, 240 cal, Austin, TX. Inspired by its hometown-that oasis of good vibes, creativity, and independent thinkers Austin Amber's unique blend of caramel and toasted malts is balanced by an extra helping of American hops
Bud Light Draft
Lager - American Light, 4.2% ABV, 6 IBU, 110 cal, St. Louis, MO. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. Its superior drinkability and refreshing flavou
Dos XX Draft
Lager - Mexican, 4.2% ABV, 10 IBU, 170 cal, Monterrey, Nuevo León. A crisp, refreshing, light-bodied malt-flavoured beer with a well-balanced finish. A lager that drinks like a pilsner. A liquid embodiment of living life to the fullest
Michelob Ultra Draft
Lager - American Light, 4.2% ABV, 10 Ibu, 95 cal and 130 cal for pint, St. Louis, MO. A superior light beer. Brewed using the finest barley malt, select grains, all-imported hops and a pure-cultured yeast strain. The special choice of grains combined with
Shiner Draft
Bock-Single, 4.4% abv, 13 Ibu, 1190 cal, Shiner, TX. Bock has a tan, dense head with a crystal-clear amber colour and a sweet aroma with a subtle roasted maltiness on the nose. The taste is slightly sweet with notes
Ziegen Draft
Lager- American Amber, 4.9% ABV, 147 cal and 200 cal for pint, St. Louis, MO. Brewed in Houston, Ziegen Bock is a beer of the South. Only available in Texas, this American-Style Amber lager offers notes of roasted grains in the aroma and a sweet, smooth
Stella Draft
Hopadillo Draft
Love St Draft
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
931 Main St., Bastrop, TX 78602