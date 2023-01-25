Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pink Catrina Taco Club

16111 San Pedro Avenue

Suite A-100

Hollywood Park, TX 78232

STREET TACOS

Street Tacos Asada Beef (4)

$10.00

Corn mini tortilla, Refried beans, Meat, Onions, Cilantro. Side of Charros

Street Tacos Al Pastor Pork (4)

$10.00

Corn mini tortilla, Refried beans, Meat, Onions, Cilantro. Side of Charros

Street Tacos Tinga Chicken (4)

$9.00

Corn mini tortilla, Refried beans, Meat, Onions, Cilantro. Side of Mexican Rice

Street Tacos Cochinita Pibil Pork (4)

$11.00

Corn mini tortilla, Refried beans, Meat, Yucatan salsa (red onions, habanero, lime), Cilantro. Side of Charros

Street Tacos Shrimp Mango Chipotle (4)

$12.75

Corn mini tortilla, Refried beans, Meat, Onions, Cilantro. Side of Mexican Rice

Street Tacos Carnitas (4)

$10.00

TACOS FLOUR

Tacos Gobernador Shrimp (2)

$11.00

Corn tortilla, shrimp, poblano pepper, white melted cheese, cilantro. Side of Mexican Rice

Tacos Cochinita Pibil Pork (2)

$11.00

Corn tortilla, cochinita pibil pork, Yucatan salsa (red onions, habanero, lime), Cilantro. Side of Charros

Tacos Pork Carnitas (2)

$11.00

Corn tortilla, pork carnitas, onions, cilantro. Side of Charros

Tacos Asada Beef (2)

$9.00

Corn tortilla, asada beef, onions, cilantro. Side of Charros

Tacos Chicharron en Salsa Verde (2)

$8.00

Corn tortilla, pork rinds on tomatillo sauce. Side of Mexican rice

QUESADILLAS

Quesadillas Asada Beef (3)

$11.00

Corn tortilla, folded, spread of refried beans, asada beef mixed with white melted cheese. Side of Charros

Quesadillas Al Pastor Pork (3)

$11.00

Corn tortilla, folded, spread of refried beans, al pastor pork mixed with white melted cheese. Side of Charros

Quesadillas Chorizo (3)

$10.00

Corn tortilla, folded, spread of refried beans, chorizo mixed with white melted cheese. Side of Charros

Quesadillas Birria Beef (3)

$12.00

Corn tortilla, folded, spread of refried beans, birria beef Zacatecas style mixed with white melted cheese. Side of Charros and Birria broth

Quesadillas Plain (3)

$7.50

Corn tortilla, folded, spread of refried beans, white melted cheese. Side of Charros

MEGA TORTAS

Mega Torta Pink Catrina

$15.00

Extra large Mexican style sub, refried beans spread, Asada beef and Al Pastor pork, Sausage, Bacon, Choriqueso, Lettuce, Avocado, Yucatan salsa (red onions, habanero, lime), Cilantro, Red salsa, Mayo. Side of Charros

Mega Torta Asada Beef

$12.90

Extra large Mexican style sub, refried beans spread, Asada beef, Sausage, Bacon, Choriqueso, Lettuce, Avocado, Onions, Cilantro, Green salsa, Mayo. Side of Charros

Mega Torta Al Pastor Pork

$12.90

Extra large Mexican style sub, refried beans spread, Al Pastor pork, Sausage, Bacon, Choriqueso, Lettuce, Avocado, Onions, Cilantro, Red salsa, Mayo. Side of Charros

Mega Torta Tinga Chicken

$11.00

Extra large Mexican style sub, refried beans spread, Asada beef, Sausage, Bacon, Choriqueso, Lettuce, Avocado, Onions, Cilantro, Green salsa, Mayo. Side of Charros

BURRITOS

Burrito Pink Catrina

$12.90

Extra large flour tortilla, refried beans spread, Asada Beef and Al Pastor Pork, Choriqueso, Avocado, Onions, Lettuce, Cilantro, Red Salsa, Salsa Yucatan. Side of Mexican Rice

Burrito Asada Beef

$10.90

Extra large flour tortilla, refried beans spread, Asada beef, Onions, Lettuce, Cilantro. Salsas and Limes on the side. Side of Charros

Burrito Al Pastor Pork

$10.90

Extra large flour tortilla, refried beans spread, Al Pastor pork, Onions, Lettuce, Cilantro. Salsas and Limes on the side. Side of Charros

Burrito Tinga Chicken

$10.90

Extra large flour tortilla, refried beans spread, Tinga chicken, Lettuce, Cilantro. Salsas and Limes on the side. Side of Mexican rice

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.00

Chicken enchiladas dressed with tomatillo sauce. Side of Mexican Rice and Refried beans

Enchiladas Mole (Dark)

$10.00

Chicken enchiladas dressed with Puebla style dark mole sauce. Side of Mexican Rice and Refried beans

Enfrijoladas "Doña Cris"

$12.00

Chicken enchiladas dressed with the amazing refried beans sauce from Mom Cris. Side of white rice and refried beans.

SOPES

Sopes Asada Beef (2)

$8.75

Thick corn fried tortillas, refried beans spread, asada beef, Mayo Lettuce, Cilantro, Cotija cheese.

Sopes Al Pastor Pork (2)

$8.75

Thick corn fried tortillas, refried beans spread, al pastor pork, Mayo Lettuce, Cilantro, Cotija cheese.

Sopes Tinga Chicken (2)

$7.50

Thick corn fried tortillas, refried beans spread, tinga chicken, Mayo Lettuce, Cilantro, Cotija cheese.

Sopes Chorizo (2)

$7.50

Thick corn fried tortillas, refried beans spread, chorizo, Mayo Lettuce, Cilantro, Cotija cheese.

SNACKS

Tostadas Tinga Chicken

$10.00

Tostadas with refried beans, tinga chicken, chipotle pepper, mayo and cilantro.

Tostadas Cochinita Pibil Pork

$10.00

Tostadas with cochinita pibil pork, Yucatan salsa (red onions, habanero, lime), Cilantro.

Beef Taquitos (3)

$9.00

Fried taquitos filled with beef, topped with lettuce, guacamole sauce, cotija cheese and cilantro.

Corn on the Cup

$7.00

Corn, butter, cotija cheese, chili powder, mayo or sour cream.

TACO HATERS

Chicken wings (6 pieces) with Fries

$14.00

Bufalo, Lemon pepper, BBQ or Mango habanero flavors. Served with lemon pepper seasoned fries.

Mexican Fries Asada Beef

$13.00

Big load of fries, white melted cheese blended with asada beef, topped with Red Salsa and Cilantro.

Mexican Fries Al Pastor Pork

$13.00

Big load of fries, white melted cheese blended with al pastor pork, topped with Red Salsa and Cilantro.

Mexican Fries Tinga chicken Pork

$13.00

Big load of fries, white melted cheese blended with tinga chicken, topped with Red Salsa and Cilantro.

Mexican Fries Plain

$11.00

Big load of fries, white melted cheese, topped with Red Salsa and Cilantro.

KIDS

Grilled shrimp with Fries

$9.00

Cheese burger with Fries

$8.00

Chicken nuggets with Fries

$8.00

Mac & cheese

$7.00

PLATES

Cochinita Pibil Pork Plate

$18.00

1/4 lb of cochinita pibil served with Yucatan salsa, corn tortillas and your choice of 2 sides

Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo

$19.00

Garlic seasoned shrimp Sinaloa style. Served with your choice of 2 sides

Mexican Picadillo Plate

$16.00

Ground beef, carrots, peas, cooked in tomato broth. Served with corn tortillas and your choice of 2 sides.

Campechano Plate

$16.00

SOUPS

Chicken soup (cup)

$5.25

Tortilla soup (cup)

$6.25

Pozole (bowl)

$8.00

White pozole with chicken meat, radish, lettuce and oregano.

Birria (bowl)

$9.00

Zacatecas style birria beef, onions, cilantro. Corn tortillas on side.

STARTERS

Pink Catrina Nachos

$11.00

Nachos with Chorizo, Picadillo meat, Pico de gallo and our magic touch!

Guacamole with pork rinds

$10.00

VEGETARIAN

Street Tacos (4) grilled veggies

$11.00

Quesadillas (3) with grilled veggies

$11.00

Burrito with Al pastor veggies

$11.00

Veggie enchiladas rancheras

$16.00

Tostadas with grilled Cactus, Beans, Tomato and Cotija

$13.00

DESSERT

Churros

$7.50

Rice pudding

$4.25

Flan

$4.25

Plantain "chilango"

$7.00

BEVERAGES

Strawberry shake

$6.50

Banana shake

$6.50

American coffee

$5.00

Cafe de Olla

$5.00

Veracruz style coffee

$6.00

Capuccino

$8.00

Espresso

$8.00

Mexican coke bottle

$2.75

Mexican fanta bottle

$2.75

Jarritos lime bottle

$2.50

Jarritos mandarin bottle

$2.50

Sidral Mundet bottle

$2.75

Sangria señorial

$2.75

Lime water

$3.00

Hibiscus water

$3.00

Horchata water

$3.00

Tamarind water

$3.00

Free refill soda

$1.75

Sweet / Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Conga sober

$7.00

Wells

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Mexican Beer

Corona

$3.00

XX

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Negra Modelo

$3.00

Shots

Green Tea

$3.00

Lemon drop

$3.00

Jolly Rancher

$3.00

Bottle Service $140

JW Black

$140.00

Buchanan's

$140.00

Tito's

$140.00

Maestro Dobel

$140.00

Bottle Service $100

Bacardi

$100.00

Smirnoff Tamarind

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We offer 100% AUTHENTIC Mexican Food from all regions of Mexico. Our recipes come from centuries of family tradition and expertise and our meals are cooked from scratch. We bring to your table the love from "Abuelita" so get ready for a fantastic Mexican culinary experience!!!! (...If it has yellow cheese then it's not authentic Mexican...)

Location

16111 San Pedro Avenue, Suite A-100, Hollywood Park, TX 78232

Directions

