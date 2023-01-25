Pink Catrina Taco Club
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We offer 100% AUTHENTIC Mexican Food from all regions of Mexico. Our recipes come from centuries of family tradition and expertise and our meals are cooked from scratch. We bring to your table the love from "Abuelita" so get ready for a fantastic Mexican culinary experience!!!! (...If it has yellow cheese then it's not authentic Mexican...)
Location
16111 San Pedro Avenue, Suite A-100, Hollywood Park, TX 78232
