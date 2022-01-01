Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pink Iguana

21 S Division Street

Peekskill, NY 10566

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

Meatballs

Calamari

Polenta

Salads

Chopped Salad

Caesar Salad

Panzanella Salad

Entrees

Rigatoni

Bucatini

Risotto

Pappardelle

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Parm

Eggplant

Branzino

NY Strip

Pork Chop

Sides

SD Potatoes

SD Shishito

SD Broccoli Rabe

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

O.J.

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Redbull

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Liquor

Titos

$12.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

El Jimador Silver

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Repo

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Repo

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Four Roses

$11.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Woodford

$13.00

Bulleit

$13.00

Dewars

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Honey

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Gent Jack

$14.00

Balvenie 12

$15.00

Balvenie 14

$16.00

Johnny Black

$15.00

Woodford

$15.00

Sambuca

$11.00

Black Sambuca

$11.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Baileys

$11.00

Shanky's

$11.00

Amaretto

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Starlino

$12.00

Shanky's

$12.00

Select

$12.00

Stambecco

$12.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Wine GL

GL Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GL Chianti

$12.00

GL Barbera

$12.00

GL Nebbiolo

$13.00

GL Chardonnay

$13.00

GL Riesling

$12.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL Cabernet

$14.00

GL Rose

$11.00

GL Prosecco

$11.00

Beer

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Bud

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Becks NA

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

DT Captain Lawrence Pumpkin

$8.00

DT Spatan October

$9.00

DT Stella

$7.00

DT Hazy Bear IPA

$9.00

DT Millhouse

$8.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Come in and enjoy!

21 S Division Street, Peekskill, NY 10566

