Pink Ivy Kitchen and Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pink Ivy Kitchen and Bar, nestled on the corner of 7th Avenue and Mainstreet in Downtown Hopkins, is brought to life by the creative partnership of Michael and Viorica Shaughnessy. Chef Michael’s menu features modern-American fare infused with seasonal twists. Pink Ivy will offer a thoughtfully crafted selection of cocktails and a variety of wine, whiskey, and bourbon.
Location
712 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN 55343
