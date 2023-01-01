Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pink Rabbit

232 NW 12th ave

Portland, OR 97209

SHOOTERS

Green Tea Shooter

$7.00

Kamikaze Shooter

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shooter

$7.00

Paloma Shooter

$7.00

Special Request Shooter

$7.00

Pink Rabbit Shooter

$8.00

Spicy Green Tea Shooter

$8.00

FOOD

Chicken Sando

$15.00Out of stock

Furikake Fries

$9.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Jook

$11.00

Prawn Tacos

$15.00

Tamarind Cauliflower

$12.00
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$14.00

WINE BTL

Red

BTL Claar Cellars

$50.00Out of stock

Rose

BTL Love Birds

$40.00Out of stock

Sparkling

BTL Borga Prosecco Brut

$35.00

BTL Borga Rose

$35.00

White

BTL Pelassa

$40.00

BTL Appaloosa

$48.00Out of stock

MERCHANDISE

Merchandise

Baseball Tee

$25.00

Beanie

$15.00

Beige Tee 2022

$25.00

Black Tshirt 2021

$25.00

Bucket Hat

$28.00

Bunny Club Sweatpants

$60.00

Candle Loose Plans

$22.00

Candle Moon Rabbit

$22.00

Crewneck Sweater 2021

$35.00

Dad Hat

$25.00

Enamel Pin

$6.00

Five Pannel Hat

$25.00

Moon Rabbit Hoodie

$62.00

Shaken and Stirred Tank

$25.00

Tote

$12.00

White Crop Tee

$25.00

Gift Card

Gift card

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

232 NW 12th ave, Portland, OR 97209

Directions

