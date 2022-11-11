Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

Pink Salt

review star

No reviews yet

3321 W. McGraw St

Seattle, WA 98199

Order Again

Popular Items

Coconut Prawns
Burger Combo
Pesto Risotto with Tenderloin

Entradas

APPETIZERS

Anticucho

$17.00

Silver Fern Farms 100% grass-fed, pasture raised angus beef marinated in smoked panca chili sauce and grilled. Served with choclo, salsa chalaca, and aji carretillero.

Causa de Cangrejo

$17.00Out of stock

Whipped potato layered with Dungeness crab meat, avocado, and olive aioli.

Ceviche Clasico

Ceviche Clasico

$18.50

Rockfish marinated in leche de tigre, a citrus marinade, served with cancha and sweet potato.

Ceviche Nikkei (Yellow Fin)

$25.00

Peruvian-Japanese style ceviche using Sashimi grade yellowfin tuna, avocado, soy and citrus marinade.

Ensalada Maracuya

$14.00

Arugula and grilled green beans with candied walnuts, served with fresh passionfruit dressing.

Coconut Prawns

$18.00

Four large wild caught prawns dusted with shredded coconut, fried and topped with fresh relish

Papa a la Huancaina

Papa a la Huancaina

$10.00

Baby potatoes, served with huancaina sauce. A blend of aji amarillo , queso fresco, and milk.

Solterito Salad

$14.00

A traditional peruvian salad combining choclo, edemame, tomato, red onion, micro cilantro and queso fresco tossed with fresh lime vinaigrette.

Yuca Rellena

$12.00

Fresh yuca filled with smoked gouda cheese, rolled and then flash fried, served with aji carretillero sauce.

Platos Principales

ENTREES

Arroz con Mariscos

$37.00

Seasoned jasmine rice served with fresh mussels, clams, wild prawns, and fish of the day topped with salsa criolla and parmesan cheese.

Hamburgesa

Hamburgesa

$20.00

Tenderloin burger with tomato, onion, arugula, and our huancaina sauce.

Lomo Saltado

$29.50

Silver Fern Farms 100% grass-fed, pasture-raised angus beef tenderloin stir-fried and served with red onions and tomato, with a side of jasmine rice and fried potatoes.

Pescado Ahumado

$38.00

Smoked black cod fillet served atop wild mushroom risotto, garnished with organic heirloom tomatoes, basil, and goat cheese.

Tallarin Con Pollo

$24.00

Handmade pasta tossed in fresh spinach pesto, aji Amarillo, garlic and cream topped with grilled chicken breast.

Tallarin without chicken

$20.00

Handmade pasta tossed in fresh spinach pesto, aji Amarillo, garlic and cream topped with grilled chicken breast.

Cordero Pachamanquero

Cordero Pachamanquero

$42.00

Tender lamb shank served with sweet potatoes, potatoes and choclo, grilled in salsa pachamanquera. Accompanied by a side of rice.

Pesto Risotto with Tenderloin

Pesto Risotto with Tenderloin

$37.00

Peruvian pesto risotto topped with 100% grass fed, pasture-raised tenderloin, finished with chimichurri and fresh parmesan.

Combo Meals

Burger Combo

Burger Combo

$19.00

Grass-fed tenderloin burger with tomato, arugula, onions, and huancaina sauce. Served with a side of fries and ketchup

Pesto Chicken Sandwich Combo

Pesto Chicken Sandwich Combo

$19.00

Tender chicken breast drizzled with pesto and rocoto sauce, tomato, and cheese. Served up with a side of french fries and dipping sauce.

Specials

Our mushroom risotto.

Chaufa de Chicharron

$25.00

Peruvian-Chinese fried rice topped with fried pork belly.

Chaufa Portobello

$25.00

Chicharron de pescado

$18.00

Our take on traditional Fish and Chips.

Pesto Risotto with Chicken

$26.00

Roasted chicken served with pesto risotto, topped with sautéed cherry tomatoes, green beans, and red peppers with a touch of chimichurri sauce.

Risotto (plain)

$18.00
Tallarines Huancaina con Pollo

Tallarines Huancaina con Pollo

$24.00

Homemade pasta with our Huancaina sauce topped with juicy tenderloin, onions, tomato.

Tallarines Rocoto Con Lomo

$32.00

fresh homemade pasta with spicy peruvian rocoto sauce, topped with juicy tenderloin and chimichurri.

Tallarines Saltado

$32.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta Butter & Cheeese

$8.00

Kids Anticucho Skewers

$11.00

Kids Anticucho Skewers with Fries

$12.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$12.00

Sides

1 Dipping Sauce

$2.00

3 Dipping Sauces

$5.00

Bread

$3.00

Papas Fritas

$10.00

French fries served with a peruvian dipping sauce.

Chaufa Rice

$15.00

Peruvian Chinese fried rice

Rice

$5.00

A side portion of Jasmine rice.

Postres

DESSERTS

Alfajores Cookies (4)

$9.00

3 "mini" shortbread cookie sandwiches filled with homemade dulce de leche.

Suspiro de Limena

$11.00

Dulce de leche mixed with lucuma, meringue, white port, and chicha reduction.

Batch Cocktails

Batch Pink Salt Margarita (serves 4)

$45.00

Our scratch Margarita made with freshly squeezed grapefruit, lemon, lime, Cointreau and Hornitos Reposado. Serves 4.

Batch Plague Manhattan (serves 2)

$17.00Out of stock

Bulleit Rye, Ramazzotti Amaro, Scrappy's chocolate bitters. Serves 2.

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Cock and Bull Ginger Beer

$6.00

Chicha Morada

$5.00

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Sprite

$4.50

Signature Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

A classic refreshing summer drink. Aperol and Prosecco on ice.

Blackberry Old Fashion

$14.00

James Oliver Bourbon, blackberry simple syrup, bitters

Botanical Fizz

$15.00

Nolet's Gin, Elderflower, fresh lemon, egg white, simple syrup

Chilcano

$14.00

This refreshing, traditional Peruvian drink features Pisco, fresh lime juice, and ginger ale.

El Capitan

$13.00

A Peruvian interpretatin of a Manhattan, featuring Pisco, sweet vermouth, and bitters.

Limena de Limon

$14.00

Empress Gin, Cointreau, simple syrup, fresh lime and lemon

Pink Salt Margarita

Pink Salt Margarita

$16.00

Hornitos Tequila, Cointreau, fresh grapefruit and lime juice, pink salt rim

Pisco Sour

Pisco Sour

$15.00

The national cocktail of Peru. A blend of Pisco, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, egg white, and bitters.

Pisco Tropical

$14.00

Pisco, Aperol, grapefruit, mint

White By The Bottle

BTL Abrazzo Pinot Grigio

$49.00

Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, 2018 IT

BTL Anna Prebende

$75.00

Domaine de la Prebende, Beaujolais Blanc, Chardonnay, 2018 FR

BTL Henri Costal 1er Cru Chablis

$110.00

Chardonnay, Chablis, 2016 FR

BTL Les Athletes Sauvignon

$59.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Stellenbach, 2019 ZA

BTL Panther Creek Chardonnay

$99.00Out of stock

French Creek Vineyard, Columbia Valley, 2015 OR

BTL Terrazas Chardonnay (oaked)

$59.00Out of stock

Chardonnay, Mendoza, 2016 AR

BTL The Hermit Crab

$59.00

D'Arenberg, Viognier Marsanne, McLaren Vale, 2017 AU

BTL Cote Bonneville

$59.00

Riesling, Yakima Valley, 2016 WA

BTL Villa Sparina

$49.00

Gavi di Gavi, 2019 IT

BTL Caparzo Chardonnay (un-oaked)

$49.00

Chardonnay, Montalcino, 2018 IT (unoaked)

BTL Domaine du Vieux

$98.00

Chateauneuf du Pape Blanc, Rhone, 2017 FR

Red By The Bottle

BTL Antica Cabernet Sauvignon

$135.00

Antinori Family Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017 CA

BTL El Cipres

$59.00

Luis Segundo, Malbec, Mendoza, 2018 AR

BTL Brook & Bull

$82.00Out of stock

Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley, 2017 WA

BTL Julien Cecillon Syrah

$49.00

Les Graviers, Syrah, Rhone, 2018 FR

BTL Constantia Glen 5

$120.00

BDX Blend, Constantia, 2011 ZA

BTL Cuna Pinot Nero Toscana

$120.00

Pinot Nero, Toscana, 2015 IT

BTL Gran Moraine Pinot Noir

$75.00Out of stock

Yamhill-Carlton, 2017 OR

BTL Tiercerolles

$91.00

Crozes Hermitage, Rhone, 2016 FR

Sparkling

BTL Bonnet Ponson Extra Brut

$110.00

Extra Brut Cuvee Perpetuelle, N.V. FR

BTL Lingot Martin Sparkling Rose

$49.00Out of stock

Gamay, Bugey-Cerdon, N.V. FR

BTL Chandon 375ml

$39.00

Brut, Chardonnay, Yountville, N.V. CA

BTL Le Berceau

$59.00

Mauzac, Blanquette de Limoux, N.V. FR

BTL Roederer Estate

$58.00Out of stock

Brut, N.V. CA

BTL Ca' dei Zago ORGANIC/BIODYNAMIC

$62.00

Valdobbiadene, Prosecco, 2018 IT

Rose

BTL Domaine Sorin

$59.00Out of stock

Terra Amata, Cotes de Provence, 2019 FR

BTL Gilbert Cellars

$49.00

Wahluke Slope, Yakima, 2019 WA

BTL La Bargemone

$72.00

Cuvee Marina, Coteaux D'Aix en Provence, 2018 FR

BTL Les Hauts Plateaux

$38.00

Alpes de Haute Provence, 2019 FR

BTL Fvine Vinho Verde Rose

$36.00

2019, Portugal

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come experience the unique and varied cuisine of Peru, a fusion of many cultures and traditions including Incan, Japanese, Chinese, Spanish, and African. Our lounge offers traditional Pisco Sour alongside many other refreshing cocktails all while sitting in the glow of our pink salt wall.

Website

Location

3321 W. McGraw St, Seattle, WA 98199

Directions

