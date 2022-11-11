Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream
Pink Salt
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come experience the unique and varied cuisine of Peru, a fusion of many cultures and traditions including Incan, Japanese, Chinese, Spanish, and African. Our lounge offers traditional Pisco Sour alongside many other refreshing cocktails all while sitting in the glow of our pink salt wall.
Location
3321 W. McGraw St, Seattle, WA 98199
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Traveling Goat - 621 1/2 Queen Anne Ave N
No Reviews
621 1/2 Queen Anne Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurant