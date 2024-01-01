Pink Willow Cafe 5523 Oak Street
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cafe serving an elevated breakfast, lunch & weekend brunch.
Location
5523 Oak Street, Cottleville, MO 63304
