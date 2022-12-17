Pink Panda Boba 980 N. Cooper Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bobalicious!
Location
980 North Cooper Road, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rosie's Taco Shop - Gilbert - 753 n McQueen rd
No Reviews
753 n McQueen rd Gilbert, AZ 85233
View restaurant
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gilbert
Ta Lew Thai Bistro 1 - 1493 S. Higley Rd - (Ray Rd and Higley Rd)
4.6 • 1,872
1493 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurant
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurant