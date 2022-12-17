Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pink Panda Boba 980 N. Cooper Road

review star

No reviews yet

980 North Cooper Road

Gilbert, AZ 85233

Order Again

Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.49

Matcha, Cream and Brown Sugar Boba

Banana Milk Tea

$5.49

Banana, Whole Milk, Black tea and Brown Sugar Boba

Taro Milk Tea

$5.49

Taro, Cream, Black tea and Brown Sugar Boba

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.99

Brown sugar, black tea, whole milk and brown sugar boba

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.49

Honeydew, Whole milk, black tea and brown sugar boba!

Oreo Milk Tea

$5.49

Oreo's, Whole Milk, Black Tea, Whipped Oreo Toppings and Brown Sugar Boba

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.49

Vanilla, strawberry, Whole milk, black tea and brown sugar boba

Vanilla Milk Tea

$5.49

Vanilla, Whole milk, black tea and brown sugar boba

Thai Milk Tea

$5.49

Thai tea, whole milk and brown sugar boba

Matcha Tea

$5.49

Matcha, cream, Black tea and brown sugar boba

Strawberry Matcha

$5.49

Strawberry, matcha, cream, black tea and brown sugar boba

Oreo Milk Tea

$5.49

Oreos, milk, Black Tea, Whipped Oreo topping and Brown Sugar Boba

Bubble Milk

Strawberry Bubble Milk

$5.49

Strawberry, Whole Milk and Brown Sugar Boba

Banana Milk Bubble

$5.49

Banana, Whole Milk and Brown Sugar Boba

Brown Sugar Milk Bubble

$5.49

Strawberry, vanilla, cream and white tea

Fruit Tea

Dramago Fruit Tea

$5.29

Mango, Dragon Fruit and Black Tea

Crazy Fruit Tea

$5.29

Mango, Passion Fruit, Orange and Black Tea

Passionate Butterfly

$5.29

Passion Fruit and Butterfly tea

Paradise Passion

$5.29

Peach, Passion Fruit, Strawberry and Black Tea

Fruit Explosion

$5.29

Mango, Strawberry, Watermelon, Peach and Black Tea

Creamy

Creamy Paradise

$5.89

Strawberry, coconut, cream, pineapple and white tea

ChocoBerry

$5.89

Strawberry, chocolate, vanilla bean, cream and black tea

Strawberry Cream

$5.89

Strawberry, vanilla, cream and white tea

Peachy

$5.89

Peach, coconut cream, vanilla, cream and white tea

Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$4.99

Mango and Green tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$4.99

Strawberry and Green tea

Pineapple Green Tea

$4.99

Pineapple, green tea and Passion Fruit popping Boba

Melgon Green Tea

$4.99

dragonfruit, watermelon and green tea

Fizzy Tea

Mango Explosion

$5.19

Mango, orange, pineapple, strawberry, soda and white tea

Fruity Tea Fizz

$5.19

Passion fruit, mango, orange, soda (Guest can select Black or Green Tea).

Refreshers

Blueberry Sparkling Lemonade

$5.19

Blueberry, Fresh Lemon Juice and Soda

Strawberry Sparkling Lemonade

$5.19

Strawberry, Fresh Lemon Juice and Soda

Mangoberry Sparkling Lemonade

$5.19

Strawberry, Mango, Fresh Lemon Juice and Soda

Strawberry Refresher

$5.19

Strawberry and soda

Watermelon Peach Refresher

$5.19

Watermelon, Peach and Soda

Coffee Drinks

White Chocolate Iced Coffee

$5.69

Espresso, Milk, Vanilla and White Chocolate

Vanilla Bean

$5.69

Espresso, Whole Milk and Vanilla

Carmel Drizz

$5.69

Espresso, Whole Milk, Carmel and Carmel Drizzle

A Little Kick

$5.69

Espresso, Whole Milk, Vanilla and Black Tea

Smoothie

Oreo Frap

$6.29

Vanilla, whole milk and Oreo's

Strawbanna

$6.29

Banana and Strawberries with Whole Milk

Strawberry Smothie

$6.29

Strawberry and whole milk

Banana Smoothie

$6.29

Fresh banana and whole milk

Vanilla Peach Smothie

$6.29

Vanilla, Peach and Milk

Sweets & Treats

Bubble Waffle

$6.89

Vanilla, fresh whole milk

Strawberry Chocolate Bubble Waffle

$8.99

Vanilla Ice Cream, Fresh Strawberry and Chocolate Syrup

Oreo Bubble Waffle

$8.99

Our traditional bubble waffle with vanilla ice cream and Oreo cookies with Oreo whip cream.

Cotton Candy Bubble Waffle

$8.99

Our traditional bubble waffle topped with cotton candy, vanilla ice cream and cotton candy sprinkles. Just right for a sugar overload BUT fantastic on the taste buds.

Mochi-4pc

$7.29

Your choice of either Mango or Strawberry--4pc with syrup

Glitter Bombs

Sparkling Grape

$6.99

Cotton Candy, Soda, Grape, and Edible Sparkles

Strawberry Dazzle

$6.99

Strawberry, Cotton candy, soda and edible sparkles

Holiday Drinks

The Grinch

$6.29

Grinch Kiwi, White Tea, Soda and Strawberry Popping Boba

Peppermint Patty

$6.29

Peppermint White Chocolate Coffee, White Chocolate, Cold Brew Coffee, vanilla and Milk

Merry Berry

$6.29

Fresh Strawberries, Creamy Vanilla and White Tea

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bobalicious!

980 North Cooper Road, Gilbert, AZ 85233

