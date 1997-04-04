PINKY GS PIZZERIA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
We are a fast casual New York style pizzeria with a full bar. Come in, order with our bartender and sit where you like.
Location
719 SE 3rd st, Bend, OR 97702
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lady Bird Cultural Society
No Reviews
375 Southwest Powerhouse Drive #130 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurant
ABE CAPANNA'S, BLUMA'S CHICKEN & WAFFLES & GYRO POWER
No Reviews
566 SW Mill View Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bend
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 - Life & Time West
4.2 • 570
320 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
View restaurant