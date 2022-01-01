Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizer

Southwestern Green Chilies

Southwestern Green Chilies

$8.99

Roasted green chilies with slow-cooked pit beef, melted cheese, and green onion. Served with tortillas.

Quesadilla

$6.99+

Generous flour tortilla filled with cheese and green chilies. Served with house-made red or green salsa.

Appetizer Sampler

$13.99

Southwestern green chilies, cheesy quesadillas, and crisp tortilla chips with house-made red or green salsa.

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Crisp tortilla chips and our house-made salsa.

Entree

Cowboy Steak

Cowboy Steak

$30.99

The most delicious steak in the West! A flavorful steak cut from the short loin and cooked over a mesquite fire.

Cowgirl Steak

Cowgirl Steak

$26.99

A little less tenderloin for a little less appetite, but just as delicious.

Big Cowboy Steak

$38.99

For a hunger as vast as the open plains. May need a little more time on the grill; this is one heck of a steak!

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$25.99

Our tenderest cut with delicate beef favor and light marbling. Served with a side of tonight’s vegetable.

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$20.99

One half of our famous Cowboy Steak. A leaner cut, this steak is perfect for folks who want lots of beef flavor.

Bone-in Ribeye

Bone-in Ribeye

$27.99

Giddy up! A flavorful cut with lots of marbling that makes it one juicy steak!

Shredded Pit Beef Dinner

Shredded Pit Beef Dinner

$16.99

Shredded pit beef, flour tortillas, cheese, onion, and tomato.

Open Range Platter

$16.99

Shredded pit beef, flour tortillas, cheese, onion, and tomato.

Wrangler Burger

Wrangler Burger

$11.99

Served on a bakery fresh bun with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion.

Full Rack of Ribs

Full Rack of Ribs

$25.99

We cook our pork ribs slow and low for over 16 hours ‘cuz life is too short for tough ribs. We know they’re ready when they fall off the bone. Finished on the mesquite fire and slathered with BBQ sauce.

Half Rack of Ribs

Half Rack of Ribs

$20.99

We cook our pork ribs slow and low for over 16 hours ‘cuz life is too short for tough ribs. We know they’re ready when they fall off the bone. Finished on the mesquite fire and slathered with BBQ sauce.

Grilled Fillet of Salmon

Grilled Fillet of Salmon

$20.99

Fresh cut salmon fillet grilled to perfection on the mesquite fire. Served with a side of tonight’s vegetable.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.99

Boneless chicken breast marinated and then grilled over mesquite fire. Served with a side of tonight’s vegetable.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$11.99

Meatless patty grilled on mesquite fire. Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with veggie side.

Side

Baked Potato

$2.99

Served piping hot with butter and sour cream.

Homemade Salsa

$0.99

Made fresh daily by us!

Roasted Mushrooms

$5.99

Fresh mushrooms roasted with garlic butter. Delicious with any steak.

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.99

Get it loaded with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, and green onions.

Garden Salad

$2.50

Large Garden Salad

$4.00
Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Mashed potatoes served with gravy.

Pint of Beans

$5.95

Pint of Ranch

$4.95

Pint of Horseradish

$6.95

Fresh Vegetable

$2.99

Made fresh daily!

Pint of Salsa

$7.95

Grilled Corn on the Cob

$2.99

Roasted and finished on the mesquite fire.

GREEN ONION

$0.50

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99

Comfort food classic

Side Tortillas

$2.00

EXTRA BREAD

$1.00

Dessert

Fruit Cobbler

$7.99+

Our cobbler is baked fresh in Trail Dust Town. Served warm with vanilla ice cream.

Trail Dust Brownie

$7.99

Trail Dust Town’s own Chocolate Depot bakes these decadent chocolate brownies. Served with vanilla ice cream.

Milkshake

$4.99

Thick and creamy milkshakes available in vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry!

Ice Cream

$3.50

KIDS ICE CREAM

$2.00

Kids Meal

Lil' Cowboy Steak

$9.99

A smaller cut of beef for all the cowboys and cowgirls out there.

Lil' Wrangler Burger

$5.99

Tasty hamburger

Lil' Hotdog

$5.99

Even picky eaters love a hot dog.

Lil' Macaroni and Cheese

$5.99

Cheesy and delicious.

Lil' Chicken Strips

$5.99

Crowd-favorite chicken tenders.

Non Alcoholic Beverage

RC

$2.99

Diet RC

$2.99

7-Up

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Draft Rootbeer

$2.99

Delicious and on draft

Iced Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

7-Up with grenadine

Roy Rogers

$2.99

RC with grenadine

Sarsaparilla

$2.99

A bottle of authentic sarsaparilla

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Kid's Milk

$1.25

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Your a daisy if you do

$3.99
