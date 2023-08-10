Spaghetti

Spaghetti w/ Meat Balls & Meat Sauce

Spaghetti w/ Meat Balls & Meat Sauce

$11.99
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$9.99

Spaghetti w/ Vegetarian Sauce

$8.99

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99

Our Pinocchio's-original chef salad is made with specially chopped lettuce blended with shredded cabbage and topped with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, blended cheese and shredded carrots. Comes with two 2-ounce containers of dressing of your choice! We recommend the house italian!

Mini Chef Salad

Mini Chef Salad

$8.49

Our Pinocchio's-original mini-chef salad a slightly smaller portion of our chef salad which is made with specially chopped lettuce blended with shredded cabbage and topped with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, blended cheese and shredded carrots. Comes with two 2-ounce containers of dressing of your choice! We recommend the house italian!

Dinner Side Salad

$6.99

Hand-crafted Pizza

Hand-crafted pizza made from scratch exactly how you want it!
Customize Your Pizza

Customize Your Pizza

$10.99+

Breadsticks

Pinocchio's famous breadsticks are made from scratch every day. Smother with our garlic sauce and you'll see why people can't get enough of them!
Bag of Breadsticks

Bag of Breadsticks

$19.99

Perfect for bringing home to family or friends, these breadsticks have been bagged in bread bags after cooling to room temperature to minimize condensation. Re-heat in the microwave or air-fryer, or slice in half to make sandwiches! We recommend storing in the refrigerator to maximize shelf life. Sold with two 4-ounce containers of garlic sauce. Quantities are extremely limited!

Cinnamon Sticks (4)

Cinnamon Sticks (4)

$7.99

Our cinnamon sticks are fluffy and sweet and go great with our icing dipping sauce!

Famous Breadsticks

Famous Breadsticks

$5.49+

Pinocchio's famous breadsticks are made from scratch every day. Smother with our garlic sauce and you'll see why people can't get enough of them! We include a two-ounce cup with about 1.5 ounces of garlic sauce for dipping per four breadsticks (if the cup was full it would spill when dipping!)

Extras

2oz Garlic Sauce

2oz Garlic Sauce

$0.75
4oz Garlic Sauce

4oz Garlic Sauce

$1.49
12oz Garlic Sauce

12oz Garlic Sauce

$8.99

2oz Dressing

$0.75

Marinara Sauce (4oz)

$1.99

Icing (4oz)

$1.00