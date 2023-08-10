Pinocchio's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2627 CLASSEN BLVD, STE 104, Norman, OK 73071
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 211-Norman
5.0 • 229
3450 Chautauqua Ave Norman, OK 73072
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Norman
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant2 - 1424 W Lindsey St
4.8 • 413
1424 W Lindsey St Norman, OK 73069
View restaurant