Pinoli 1601 West Lake St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Buongiorno! Northern Italian-Inspired Eatery in Minneapolis' East Bde Maka Ska neighborhood. Roman style pizza, burrata, pistachio, spaghetti, and cannoli are among the exciting menu offerings. Our pastas are created fresh in-house or imported from Italy, and they are all made using heritage wheat. Our bar features over 60 Amari and Amaro inspired cocktails.
Location
1601 West Lake St., Minneapolis, MN 55408
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant