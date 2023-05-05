- Home
Piñon Coffee House 4th St
5222 4th St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
Popular Items
Mi Amor Latte
Espresso and half & half based latte flavored with adobe morning, maple walnut, pinon, and honey. Contains cinnamon and whipped cream. 500-695cal
Bacon Green
Bacon, eggs, potatoes, cheese, green chile
Biscochito Latte
Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature syrup. Contains cinnamon. 200-350cal
Coffee
Americano
Brew Box (96oz)
Adobe Morning Brew Box
Serves eight 12oz cups. Comes with cups, lids, cream, sugar, raw sugar, splenda, and stevia.
Biscochito Brew Box
Serves eight 12oz cups. Comes with cups, lids, cream, sugar, raw sugar, splenda, and stevia.
Blonde Brew Box
Serves eight 12oz cups. Comes with cups, lids, cream, sugar, raw sugar, splenda, and stevia.
Dark Pinon Brew Box
Serves eight 12oz cups. Comes with cups, lids, cream, sugar, raw sugar, splenda, and stevia.
Decaf Pinon Brew Box
Serves eight 12oz cups. Comes with cups, lids, cream, sugar, raw sugar, splenda, and stevia.
Traditional Pinon Brew Box
Serves eight 12oz cups. Comes with cups, lids, cream, sugar, raw sugar, splenda, and stevia.
Cafe Au Lait
Adobe Morning Cafe Au Lait
Half adobe morning coffee, half milk. 90-150 cal
Biscochito Cafe Au Lait
Half biscochito coffee, half milk. 90-150 cal
Blonde Cafe Au Lait
Half blonde coffee, half milk. 90-150 cal
Dark Cafe Au Lait
Half dark coffee, half milk. 90-150cal
Decaf Cafe Au Lait
Half decaf coffee, half milk. 90-150cal
Featured Cafe Au Lait
Half featured coffee, half milk. 90-150cal
Traditional Cafe Au Lait
Half traditional pinon coffee, half milk. 90-150cal
Cappucino
Cloud Top Cold Brew
Cold Brew
Drip Coffee
Adobe Morning (medium roast)
Cinnamon hazelnut flavored coffee. 0cal
Biscochito (medium roast)
Cinnamon and anise flavored coffee. 0cal
Blonde Pinon (light roast)
Pinon flavored light roast coffee. 0cal
Dark Pinon (dark roast)
Pinon flavored dark roast coffee. 0cal
Decaf Pinon (decaf roast)
Decaf pinon flavored coffee. 0cal
Traditional Pinon (medium roast)
Pinon flavored coffee. 0cal
Featured Drip Coffee
Espresso Shot
Featured Latte
Featured Latte Freeze
Nitro Cold Brew
Red Eye
Traditional Red Eye
Pinon flavored coffee with espresso added for an extra kick of caffeine. 5-10cal
Adobe Morning Red Eye
Cinnamon hazelnut flavored coffee with espresso added for an extra kick of caffeine. 5-10cal
Biscochito Red Eye
Cinnamon and anise flavored coffee with espresso added for an extra kick of caffeine. 5-10cal
Dark Red Eye
Dark pinon flavored coffee with espresso added for an extra kick of caffeine. 5-10cal
Blonde Red Eye
Blonde pinon flavored coffee with espresso added for an extra kick of caffeine. 5-10cal
Signature Latte
Adobe Morning Latte
Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature syrup. Contains cinnamon. 200-350cal
Biscochito Latte
Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature syrup. Contains cinnamon. 200-350cal
Classic Latte (no flavor)
Espresso and milk based latte. 125-225cal
Maple Walnut Latte
Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature syrup. Try it with caramel! 200-350cal
Mexican Spiced Chocolate Latte
Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature syrup. Contains cinnamon. 200-350cal
Pinon Latte
Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature syrup. Try it with caramel! 200-350cal
Sugar-Free Biscochito Latte
Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature sugar-free syrup. Contains cinnamon. 120-210cal
Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte
Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature sugar-free syrup. 120-210cal
Vanilla Latte
Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature syrup. 200-350cal
Lavender Latte
Coconut Latte
Signature Latte Freeze
Adobe Morning Latte Freeze
Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with our signature syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 325-425cal
Biscochito Latte Freeze
Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with our signature syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 325-425cal
Classic Latte Freeze (no flavor)
Espresso and milk based blended latte. Comes with whipped cream. 250-300cal
Maple Walnut Latte Freeze
Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with our signature syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 325-425cal
Mexican Spiced Chocolate Latte Freeze
Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with our signature syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 325-425cal
Pinon Latte Freeze
Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with our signature syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 325-425cal
Simply Sweet Latte Freeze
Espresso and milk based blended latte with our simple syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 325-425cal
Sugar-Free Biscochito Latte Freeze
Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with our signature sugar-free syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 100-275cal
Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte Freeze
Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with our signature sugar-free syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 100-275cal
Vanilla Latte Freeze
Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with our signature syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 325-425cal
Coconut Latte Freeze
Specialty Latte
Specialty Latte Freeze
Honey Lavender Latte Freeze
Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with honey and lavender. Comes with whipped cream. 295-475cal
Caramel Latte Freeze
Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with caramel. Comes with whipped cream. 355-425cal
Mocha Latte Freeze
Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with chocolate. Comes with whipped cream. 325-425cal
Not Coffee
Brewed Tea
Chai
Dirty Chai
Fog
Hot Chocolate
Pup Cup
Red Bull Can
Smoothie
Spritzer
Legend-Berry Spritzer
A full can of blueberry red bull with all natural fruit puree, topped with half & half. 183cal
Turquoise Dream Spritzer
A full can of coconut red bull with all natural fruit puree, topped with half & half. 183cal
Watermelon Mint Spritzer
A full can of watermelon red bull with all natural mint puree, topped with half & half. 212cal
Pina Colada Spritzer
A full can of coconut red bull with all natural fruit puree, topped with half & half. 183cal
Steamer
Pinon Steamer
Steamed milk and signature syrup. 225-420cal
Adobe Morning Steamer
Steamed milk and signature syrup. 225-420cal
Biscochito Steamer
Steamed milk and signature syrup. 225-420cal
Maple Walnut Steamer
Steamed milk and signature syrup. 225-420cal
Mexican Spiced Chocolate Steamer
Steamed milk and signature syrup. 225-420cal
Vanilla Steamer
Caramel Steamer
Steamed milk and caramel. 250-425cal
Sugar-Free Vanilla Steamer
Sugar-Free Biscochito Steamer
Vanilla Matcha
Nitro Lemonade
Nitro Lemonade
Lemonade infused with nitrogen. 245-385cal
Strawberry Nitro Lemonade
Strawberry lemonade infused with nitrogen. 305-515cal
Blackberry Nitro Lemonade
Blackberry lemonade infused with nitrogen. 305-515cal
Lavender Nitro Lemonade
Lavender lemonade infused with nitrogen. 305-515cal
Blueberry Nitro Lemonade
Blueberry lemonade infused with nitrogen. 305-515cal
Eats
Parfait
Breakfast Burrito
Pastries
Retail
12oz Bags
2lb Bags
K-Cups
Pup Pastries
Granola
Signature Syrups & Pumps
Merch
8oz Black Scottie Chai
Brewing Essentials
House Account
Cambro
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5222 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107