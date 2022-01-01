A map showing the location of Piñon Coffee House 528View gallery

Piñon Coffee House 528

review star

No reviews yet

1761 Rio Rancho Blvd.

Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Popular Items

Bacon Red
Bacon Green
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Americano

Espresso topped with water
Americano

Americano

$2.45+

Espresso and water. 5-20cal

Brew Box (96oz)

Adobe Morning Brew Box

Adobe Morning Brew Box

$18.00Out of stock

Serves eight 12oz cups. Comes with cups, lids, cream, sugar, raw sugar, splenda, and stevia.

Biscochito Brew Box

Biscochito Brew Box

$18.00

Serves eight 12oz cups. Comes with cups, lids, cream, sugar, raw sugar, splenda, and stevia.

Blonde Brew Box

Blonde Brew Box

$18.00

Serves eight 12oz cups. Comes with cups, lids, cream, sugar, raw sugar, splenda, and stevia.

Dark Pinon Brew Box

Dark Pinon Brew Box

$18.00Out of stock

Serves eight 12oz cups. Comes with cups, lids, cream, sugar, raw sugar, splenda, and stevia.

Decaf Pinon Brew Box

Decaf Pinon Brew Box

$18.00

Serves eight 12oz cups. Comes with cups, lids, cream, sugar, raw sugar, splenda, and stevia.

Traditional Pinon Brew Box

Traditional Pinon Brew Box

$18.00

Serves eight 12oz cups. Comes with cups, lids, cream, sugar, raw sugar, splenda, and stevia.

Cafe Au Lait

Drip coffee topped with milk. 90-150 calories.
Adobe Morning Cafe Au Lait

Adobe Morning Cafe Au Lait

$2.35+

Half adobe morning coffee, half milk. 90-150 cal

Biscochito Cafe Au Lait

Biscochito Cafe Au Lait

$2.35+

Half biscochito coffee, half milk. 90-150 cal

Blonde Cafe Au Lait

Blonde Cafe Au Lait

$2.35+

Half blonde coffee, half milk. 90-150 cal

Dark Cafe Au Lait

Dark Cafe Au Lait

$2.35+

Half dark coffee, half milk. 90-150cal

Decaf Cafe Au Lait

Decaf Cafe Au Lait

$2.35+

Half decaf coffee, half milk. 90-150cal

Featured Cafe Au Lait

Featured Cafe Au Lait

$2.35+

Half featured coffee, half milk. 90-150cal

Traditional Cafe Au Lait

Traditional Cafe Au Lait

$2.35+

Half traditional pinon coffee, half milk. 90-150cal

Cappucino

Contains 2 shots of espresso with 2 ounces of milk foam on top.
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$1.95

2 shots of espresso with 2 ounces of milk foam on top. 66cal

Cloud Top Cold Brew

House-made cold brew with cloud top (cold foam).
Traditional Pinon Cold Brew

Traditional Pinon Cold Brew

$4.45+

House-made cold brew with cloud top (cold foam) of your choice . 198cal

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$4.45+

Pumpkin Spice cold brew with cloud top (cold foam) of your choice . 198cal

Cold Brew

House-made; brewed for 22 hours at room temperature
Traditional Pinon Cold Brew

Traditional Pinon Cold Brew

$3.65+

House-made pinon flavored cold brew; brewed for 22 hours at room temperature. 0cal

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$3.65+

House-made pumpkin flavored cold brew; brewed for 22 hours at room temperature. 0cal

Drip Coffee

Fresh brewed coffee
Adobe Morning (medium roast)

Adobe Morning (medium roast)

$2.35+

Cinnamon hazelnut flavored coffee. 0cal

Biscochito (medium roast)

Biscochito (medium roast)

$2.35+

Cinnamon and anise flavored coffee. 0cal

Blonde Pinon (light roast)

Blonde Pinon (light roast)

$2.35+

Pinon flavored light roast coffee. 0cal

Dark Pinon (dark roast)

Dark Pinon (dark roast)

$2.35+Out of stock

Pinon flavored dark roast coffee. 0cal

Decaf Pinon (decaf roast)

Decaf Pinon (decaf roast)

$2.35+

Decaf pinon flavored coffee. 0cal

Traditional Pinon (medium roast)

Traditional Pinon (medium roast)

$2.35+

Pinon flavored coffee. 0cal

Pumpkin Spice (medium roast)

$2.35+

Pumpkin spice flavored coffee. 0cal

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$0.75

5cal

Double Shot Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$1.50

10cal

Triple Shot Espresso

Triple Shot Espresso

$2.25

15cal

Quad Shot Espresso

Quad Shot Espresso

$3.00

20cal

Featured Latte

Pistachio Latte

Mi Amor Latte
Mi Amor Latte

Mi Amor Latte

$4.85+

Espresso and half & half based latte flavored with adobe morning, maple walnut, pinon, and honey. Contains cinnamon and whipped cream. 500-695cal

Toffee Nut Latte

$4.85+Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.85+

Kari's Candy Corn Latte

$4.85+

Featured Latte Freeze

Pistachio Latte Freeze

$5.35+Out of stock
Mi Amor Latte Freeze

Mi Amor Latte Freeze

$5.35+

Espresso and half & half blended latte flavored with adobe morning, maple walnut, pinon, and honey. Contains cinnamon and whipped cream. 425-660cal

Toffee Nut Latte Freeze

$5.35+Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Latte Freeze

$5.35+

Kari's Candy Corn Latte Freeze

$5.35+

Nitro Cold Brew

Cold brew infused with nitrogen to give a smooth texture

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.25+

House made cold brew infused with nitrogen for a creamy, smooth texture. 0cal

Red Eye

Fresh brewed coffee with espresso added for an extra kick of caffeine
Traditional Red Eye

Traditional Red Eye

$3.10+

Pinon flavored coffee with espresso added for an extra kick of caffeine. 5-10cal

Adobe Morning Red Eye

Adobe Morning Red Eye

$3.10+

Cinnamon hazelnut flavored coffee with espresso added for an extra kick of caffeine. 5-10cal

Biscochito Red Eye

Biscochito Red Eye

$3.10+

Cinnamon and anise flavored coffee with espresso added for an extra kick of caffeine. 5-10cal

Dark Red Eye

Dark Red Eye

$3.10+Out of stock

Dark pinon flavored coffee with espresso added for an extra kick of caffeine. 5-10cal

Blonde Red Eye

Blonde Red Eye

$3.10+

Blonde pinon flavored coffee with espresso added for an extra kick of caffeine. 5-10cal

Signature Latte

Adobe Morning Latte

Adobe Morning Latte

$4.15+

Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature syrup. Contains cinnamon. 200-350cal

Biscochito Latte

Biscochito Latte

$4.15+

Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature syrup. Contains cinnamon. 200-350cal

Classic Latte (no flavor)

Classic Latte (no flavor)

$4.15+

Espresso and milk based latte. 125-225cal

Maple Walnut Latte

Maple Walnut Latte

$4.15+

Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature syrup. Try it with caramel! 200-350cal

Mexican Spiced Chocolate Latte

Mexican Spiced Chocolate Latte

$4.15+

Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature syrup. Contains cinnamon. 200-350cal

Pinon Latte

Pinon Latte

$4.15+

Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature syrup. Try it with caramel! 200-350cal

Sugar-Free Biscochito Latte

Sugar-Free Biscochito Latte

$4.15+

Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature sugar-free syrup. Contains cinnamon. 120-210cal

Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte

Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte

$4.15+

Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature sugar-free syrup. 120-210cal

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.15+

Espresso and milk based latte flavored with our signature syrup. 200-350cal

Lavender Latte

$4.15+

Signature Latte Freeze

Blended latte made with our signature syrups, espresso, milk, and *freeze mix. Comes with whipped cream. *Freeze mix contains sugar.
Adobe Morning Latte Freeze

Adobe Morning Latte Freeze

$4.65+

Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with our signature syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 325-425cal

Biscochito Latte Freeze

Biscochito Latte Freeze

$4.65+

Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with our signature syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 325-425cal

Classic Latte Freeze (no flavor)

Classic Latte Freeze (no flavor)

$4.65+

Espresso and milk based blended latte. Comes with whipped cream. 250-300cal

Maple Walnut Latte Freeze

Maple Walnut Latte Freeze

$4.65+

Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with our signature syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 325-425cal

Mexican Spiced Chocolate Latte Freeze

Mexican Spiced Chocolate Latte Freeze

$4.65+

Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with our signature syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 325-425cal

Pinon Latte Freeze

Pinon Latte Freeze

$4.65+

Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with our signature syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 325-425cal

Simply Sweet Latte Freeze

Simply Sweet Latte Freeze

$4.65+

Espresso and milk based blended latte with our simple syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 325-425cal

Sugar-Free Biscochito Latte Freeze

Sugar-Free Biscochito Latte Freeze

$4.65+

Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with our signature sugar-free syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 100-275cal

Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte Freeze

Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte Freeze

$4.65+

Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with our signature sugar-free syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 100-275cal

Vanilla Latte Freeze

$4.65+

Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with our signature syrup. Comes with whipped cream. 325-425cal

Specialty Latte

Made with our specialty latte flavors, espresso, and milk.
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$4.45+

Espresso and milk based latte flavored with caramel. 330-380cal

Honey Lavender Latte

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.45+

Espresso and milk based latte flavored with honey and lavender. Comes with whipped cream. 325-420cal

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Espresso and milk based latte flavored with chocolate. 330-380cal

Specialty Latte Freeze

Blended latte made with our specialty syrups/sauces, espresso, milk, and *freeze mix. Comes with whipped cream. *Freeze mix contains sugar.
Honey Lavender Latte Freeze

Honey Lavender Latte Freeze

$4.95+

Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with honey and lavender. Comes with whipped cream. 295-475cal

Caramel Latte Freeze

Caramel Latte Freeze

$4.95+

Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with caramel. Comes with whipped cream. 355-425cal

Mocha Latte Freeze

Mocha Latte Freeze

$4.95+

Espresso and milk based blended latte flavored with chocolate. Comes with whipped cream. 325-425cal

Brewed Tea

Loose leaf tea blend sourced locally from Old Barrel Tea Co.
Peppermint Lavender-Rose

Peppermint Lavender-Rose

$2.95+

Herbal tea with peppermint, lavender, and chamomile. Caffeine-free. 0cal

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$2.95+

Contains caffeine. 0cal

Bee Pollen Black

Bee Pollen Black

$2.95+

Contains caffeine. 0cal

Blueberry Lemongrass

Blueberry Lemongrass

$2.95+

Herbal tea with lemongrass, blueberry, and other fruit. Caffeine-free. 0cal

Chai

Made with Black Scottie liquid chai mix.
Chai Latte (milk)

Chai Latte (milk)

$4.15+

Chai latte made with milk. 205-350cal

Chai Tea (water)

Chai Tea (water)

$4.15+

Chai tea made with water. 70-140cal

Caramel Apple Chai

Caramel Apple Chai

$4.95+

Dirty Chai

Made with Black Scottie liquid chai mix and espresso.
Dirty Chai Latte (milk)

Dirty Chai Latte (milk)

$4.95+

Chai latte with espresso added for an extra kick of caffeine. Made with milk. 210-325cal

Dirty Chai Tea (water)

Dirty Chai Tea (water)

$4.95+

Chai with espresso added for an extra kick of caffeine. Made with water. 70-145cal

Fog

Earl Grey tea steeped in milk with vanilla or biscochito syrup.
London Fog (vanilla)

London Fog (vanilla)

$3.75+

Earl grey, milk, and vanilla syrup. 195-375cal

Albuquerque Fog (biscochito)

Albuquerque Fog (biscochito)

$3.75+

Earl grey, milk, and biscochito syrup. Contains cinnamon. 195-375cal

Sugar-Free London Fog

Sugar-Free London Fog

$3.75+

Earl grey, milk, and vanilla syrup. 195-375cal

Sugar-Free Albuquerque Fog

Sugar-Free Albuquerque Fog

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

Comes with whipped cream.
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Comes with whipped cream. 330-510cal

Mexican Spiced Chocolate Hot Chocolate

Mexican Spiced Chocolate Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Hot chocolate flavored with vanilla and cinnamon. Comes with whipped cream. 320-625cal

Pup Cup

Whipped cream with house-made pup pastry.
Pup Cup

Pup Cup

$0.75

2oz cup whipped cream (no treat)

$0.75

Red Bull Can

Red bull can- 8.4oz

Blueberry Red Bull Can

$3.00

Coconut Red Bull Can

$3.00
Watermelon Red Bull Can

Watermelon Red Bull Can

$3.00
Sugar-Free Red Bull Can

Sugar-Free Red Bull Can

$3.00
Regular Red Bull Can

Regular Red Bull Can

$3.00Out of stock

Smoothie

Smoothies contain yogurt.
Peach Mango Smoothie

Peach Mango Smoothie

$4.95+

Contains yogurt. 248-288cal

Verry Berry Smoothie

$4.95+

Contains yogurt. 252-381cal

Spritzer

Made with a full can of red bull, fruit puree and cream.

Legend-Berry Spritzer

$5.15+

A full can of blueberry red bull with all natural fruit puree, topped with half & half. 183cal

Turquoise Dream Spritzer

Turquoise Dream Spritzer

$5.15+

A full can of coconut red bull with all natural fruit puree, topped with half & half. 183cal

Watermelon Mint Spritzer

$5.15+

A full can of watermelon red bull with all natural mint puree, topped with half & half. 212cal

Pina Colada Spritzer

Pina Colada Spritzer

$5.15+

A full can of coconut red bull with all natural fruit puree, topped with half & half. 183cal

Steamer

Steamed milk and flavored syrup.
Pinon Steamer

Pinon Steamer

$2.95+

Steamed milk and signature syrup. 225-420cal

Adobe Morning Steamer

Adobe Morning Steamer

$2.95+

Steamed milk and signature syrup. 225-420cal

Biscochito Steamer

Biscochito Steamer

$2.95+

Steamed milk and signature syrup. 225-420cal

Maple Walnut Steamer

Maple Walnut Steamer

$2.95+

Steamed milk and signature syrup. 225-420cal

Mexican Spiced Chocolate Steamer

Mexican Spiced Chocolate Steamer

$2.95+

Steamed milk and signature syrup. 225-420cal

Vanilla Steamer

Vanilla Steamer

$2.95+
Caramel Steamer

Caramel Steamer

$2.95+

Steamed milk and caramel. 250-425cal

Sugar-Free Vanilla Steamer

Sugar-Free Vanilla Steamer

$2.95+
Sugar-Free Biscochito Steamer

Sugar-Free Biscochito Steamer

$2.95+

Vanilla Matcha

Old Barrel Tea matcha, vanilla syrup, and milk.
Vanilla Matcha

Vanilla Matcha

$4.25+

Matcha and vanilla. 210-360cal

Classic Matcha

Classic Matcha

$4.25+

90-150cal

Water

Courtesy Water Cup

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.00

Nitro Lemonade

Nitro Lemonade

Nitro Lemonade

$3.45+

Lemonade infused with nitrogen. 245-385cal

Strawberry Nitro Lemonade

Strawberry Nitro Lemonade

$3.45+

Strawberry lemonade infused with nitrogen. 305-515cal

Blackberry Nitro Lemonade

Blackberry Nitro Lemonade

$3.45+

Blackberry lemonade infused with nitrogen. 305-515cal

Lavender Nitro Lemonade

Lavender Nitro Lemonade

$3.45+

Lavender lemonade infused with nitrogen. 305-515cal

Blueberry Nitro Lemonade

$3.45+

Blueberry lemonade infused with nitrogen. 305-515cal

Parfait

Pinon Parfait

$3.95

Oatmeal

5-Berry

$3.40

Vermont Maple

$3.40

Coconut Almond

$3.40

Apple Walnut

$3.40

Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Green

Bacon Green

$5.25

Bacon, eggs, potatoes, cheese, green chile

Bacon Red

$5.25

Bacon, eggs, potatoes, cheese, red chile

Vegetarian Green

$5.25Out of stock

Eggs, potatoes, cheese, chopped green chile

Vegetarian Red

$5.25

Eggs, potatoes, cheese, vegetarian red chile sauce

Pastries

Biscochito Donut

Biscochito Donut

$1.00

Fan favorite!

Bear Claw

Bear Claw

$2.65

Pinon Bear Claw

Scone

$2.55

Savory- Everything Scone or Sweet- Banana Nut Scone

Danish

Danish

$2.75

Cheese: Cream Cheese Danish or Fruit: Green Chile Peach Danish

Cookie

$1.95

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

Muffin

$1.85Out of stock

Cinnamon Coffee Bundt Cake

Dozen Biscochito Donuts

$10.00

12oz Bags

Adobe Morning 12oz Bag

$11.49

Biscochito 12oz Bag

$11.49

Blonde Pinon 12oz Bag

$11.49

Blueberry Cobbler 12oz Bag

$11.49Out of stock

Coconut Almond Delight 12oz Bag

$11.49

Dark Pinon 12oz Bag

$11.49

Decaf Pinon 12oz Bag

$11.49

Dulce de Leche 12oz Bag

$11.49

Maple Walnut 12oz Bag

$11.49

Mexican Spiced Chocolate 12oz Bag

$11.49

Pinon Fudge 12oz Bag

$11.49

Traditional Pinon 12oz Bag

$11.49

Vanilla Bourbon 12oz Bag

$11.49

Pumpkin Spice 12oz Bag

$11.49

Tortuga 16oz Bag

$15.99

K-Cups

Traditional Pinon K-Cups (medium roast)

$14.99

Adobe Morning K-Cups (medium roast)

$14.99

Dark Pinon K-Cups (dark roast)

$14.99

Mexican Spiced Chocolate K-Cups (medium roast)

$14.99

Biscochito K-Cups (medium roast)

$14.99

Pumpkin Spice K-Cups (medium roast)

$14.99Out of stock

Gift Box

DIY Latte Gift Box

$18.00Out of stock

Sip of Southwest Gift Box

$15.99

Greatest Hits Gift Box

$29.99

Mug Life Gift Box

$26.99

Pup Pastries

Pup Pastries

$5.00

Granola

Pinon Granola

$6.00

Signature Syrup

Pinon Syrup

$7.50

Adobe Morning Syrup

$7.50

Biscochito Syrup

$7.50

Maple Walnut Syrup

$7.50

Mexican Spiced Chocolate Syrup

$7.50

Sugar-Free Biscochito Syrup

$7.50

Syrup Pump

Syrup Pump

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew Can

Single Nitro Cold Brew Can

$3.00Out of stock

4-pack Nitro Cold Brew

$10.00Out of stock

Merch

Graphic T

$15.00

Post Coffee Breath Mints

$4.00

Hario Cold Brew Coffee Pot

$21.00

Coffee Lip Balm

$2.00

Airscape

$37.00

Socks

$10.00

Scrunchie

$5.00

Skeleton T-Shirt

$19.00Out of stock

Tortuga T-Shirt

$24.99

Holiday Ornament

$7.99

Stickers

Plant Sticker

$1.00

Holo State Sticker

$1.00

8oz Black Scottie Chai

8oz Black Scottie Chai Mix

$14.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1761 Rio Rancho Blvd., Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Hot Tamales
