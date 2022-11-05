Pino's Cucina imageView gallery

Pino's Cucina

1,961 Reviews

$$

27522 Antonio Pky #P2

Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Order Again

Popular Items

Spaghetti Bolognese
Rotelle di Pasta
Ravioli di Casa

Antipasti

Bruschetta al Pomodoro

$10.00

Grilled bread rubbed with garlic and topped with marinated tomatoes, fresh basil, and extra-virgin olive oil.

Funghi Trifolati

$12.00

Mushrooms sautéed with garlic, white wine and parsley.

Calamari Fritti

$13.50

Baby squid, lightly floured and deep fried. Served with spicy tomato-basil sauce.

Frittelle di Formaggio

$14.00

Ricotta e mozzarella cheese fritters with sundried tomato-balsamic glaze.

Arancini

$14.00

Sicilian rice cones stuffed with meat sauce, peas, and mozzarella cheese, then coated with breadcrumbs and deep fried

Antipasto Misto

$19.00

An appetizer sampler platter with calamari and two (2) of each of the following: Arancini, Frittelle di Formaggio, and Bruschetta al Pomodoro.

Cheese Platter

$18.00

A platter of assorted cheeses accompanied by roasted bell peppers and olives.

Cozze all Tarantina

$16.00

Sautéed black mussels in white wine sauce or tomato broth.

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$16.00

Thinly sliced filet mignon topped with capers, shaved parmesan, and lemon extra-virgin olive oil.

Zuppe e Insalate

Minestra del Giorno

$10.00

Daily soup special

Caprese

$13.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and extra-virgin olive oil.

Mista di Casa

$9.00

Organic field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons tossed with fresh basil tomato balsamic vinaigrette and topped with shaved parmesan

Cesare

$10.00

Hearts of romaine lettuce tossed with Cesare dressing, croutons and topped with shaved reggiano. – Add chicken - $3.00

Insalata Siciliana

$12.00

Tomatoes, onions, and potatoes tossed in extra-virgin olive oil, red vinegar, and oregano

Pasta

Capellini Checca

$16.00

Angel hair pasta tossed with sautéed garlic, fresh basil, and ripened tomatoes.

Ravioli di Casa

$18.00

Ravioli filled with reggiano, ricotta, and mozzarella in a tomato basil marinara.

Fettuccine alla Primavera

$19.00

Fettuccine with sautéed seasoned vegetables in olive oil and garlic or marinara.

Penne Melanzane

$18.00

Penne pasta with eggplant, ricotta, tomatoes, garlic, and marinara

Spaghetti Bolognese

$17.00

Spaghetti pasta topped with meat sauce. – Add meatballs $3.00

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$20.00

Spaghetti with diced pancetta cooked in a cream sauce and finished with egg yolk and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Linguini Mare

$24.00

Linguini with shrimp, clams, mussels and calamari with spicy tomato sauce

Linguini con Vongole O’Cozze

$22.00

Linguini pasta tossed with fresh clams or mussels, steamed in garlic, olive oil, and white wine or marinara sauce.

Risotto con Funghi e Salsiccia

$21.00

Arborio rice with mushrooms, sausage, and a light cream & brown sauce.

Gnocchi

$19.00

Potato dumplings with vodka, meat, or pesto sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Lasagna Casalinga

$20.00

Lasagna pasta layered with béchamel, mozzarella, parmesan, and meat sauce.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.00

Fettuccini pasta with a cream and parmesan sauce. – Add chicken - $3.00

Rigatoni al Forno

$20.00

Baked rigatoni with meat sauce, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese.

Rotelle di Pasta

$21.00

Baked sheets of pasta rolled with prosciutto, mozzarella and béchamel in a vodka cream sauce.

Penne alla Pino

$22.00

Penne pasta, grilled chicken breast, and sundried tomatoes tossed in a tarragon cream sauce.

Penne con Salsiccia e Peperoni

$21.00

Penne pasta with sausage, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic, and marinara.

Capellini alla Boscaiola con Gamberi

$22.00

Angel hair pasta sautéed with shrimp, mushrooms, and garlic in a vodka cream or a spicy tomato sauce.

Tortellini alla Franco

$22.00

Beef tortellini, peas, and cooked prosciutto in an Alfredo cream sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

$30.00

Ravioli filled with lobster meat in a vodka cream sauce

Secondi

Pollo Cacciatore

$20.00

Lightly-breaded boneless breast of chicken sautéed and topped with mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions in marinara. Served with fresh vegetables.

Pollo Piccata

$20.00

Lightly-breaded boneless breast of chicken sautéed with shallots, garlic, lemon, white wine, and capers. Served with fresh vegetables.

Pollo Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded and pounded boneless chicken breast baked with marinara, basil, and mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine marinara.

Vitello Parmigiana

$24.00

Breaded and pounded boneless veal scaloppini baked with marinara, basil, and mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine marinara.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00

Sliced breaded eggplant layers in marinara and parmesan sauce, topped with ricotta, then oven-baked lasagna-style. Served with fresh vegetables.

Pollo Marsala

$20.00

Lightly-breaded chicken in mushroom marsala sauce.

Vitello Marsala

$24.00

Lightly-breaded milk-fed veal scaloppini in mushroom marsala sauce. Served with fresh vegetables.

Salsiccia alla Siciliana

$21.00

Grilled sausage with bell peppers, onions, garlic, and marinara.

Vitello Piccata

$22.00

Lightly-breaded veal scaloppini sautéed with shallots, garlic, lemon, white wine, and capers. Served with fresh vegetables.

Vitello Saltimbocca

$25.00

Lightly-breaded veal scaloppini topped with imported prosciutto and sage cooked in white wine and veal reduction. Served with fresh vegetables.

Brasato di Manzo al Chianti

$25.00

Beef short ribs braised in a Chianti and balsamic reduction served with potato purée and vegetables.

Pesce Misto

$35.00

A combination of two pieces of lightly-breaded grilled fresh fish of the day, scallops, and shrimp in a Cajun seasoning. Served with a side of pasta.

Cioppino

$38.00

Fresh seafood stew of shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, calamari, assorted fresh fish, capers, and lobster tail in a tomato and wine broth. Served with a crostini.

Ossobuco alla Cacciatore

$38.00

Cross-cut veal shanks braised in the oven with mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions in marinara. Served with potato purée.

Salmon Piccata

$30.00

Fresh salmon in a lemon and caper sauce. Served with fresh vegetables.

Dolci

Tiramisu

$9.00

Profiteroles

$9.00

Cream puffs

Cannoli

$9.00

Dolce del giorno

$9.00

Dessert of the day

Kids (12 and under)

Pasta with butter only

$4.95

Pasta with sauce

$7.95

Pasta with meatballs

$9.95

Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Sicilian Deep dish pizza

$7.95

wine

Chianti

$15.00

Italian Red Blend

$18.00

Moscato Split

$6.00

small bottle, sweet white wine

Chianti Classico

$20.00

Prosecco

$16.00

Prosecco Split

$6.00

small bottle

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27522 Antonio Pky #P2, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Directions

Pino's Cucina image

