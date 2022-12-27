BG picView gallery

Pins and Friends 700 State Street

700 State Street

Bristol, TN 37620

Order Again

Appetizers

Gutter Nachos

$9.99

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Cheesy Tots

$5.99

Side of Fries 1 Serving

$3.50

Soups and Salads

Garden Salad

$7.99

Romaine, cheese, tomatoes, carrots

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Croutons, Romaine, tomatos, parmesan

Tortilla Soup

$7.99

black beans, cheese, tortilla strips

Chili

$6.99

4 beans, onions, peppers

Burgers and Sandwiches

Hamburger

$10.99

bun, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle

BLT

$8.99

Tomato and Lettuce sandwich with thick sliced bacon

Pulled Pork

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

4 cheese

Pulled Chicken

$10.99

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Sugar Cured Ham and Cheddar

House Specials

Ten Pin Platter

$20.99

Full-sized Chicken Legs framed as pins for you to knock down

Three Pin Platter

$7.99

Spare Ribs Half Rack

$23.99

Spare Ribs Full Rack

$39.99

smothered, tender stack of ribs

Chip's Fish and Chips

$13.99

Beer Battered Old Style Fried Fish

Child's Menu

KIDS Popcorn chicken

$7.99

Golden fried white meat chicken

KIDS Personal Pizza

$7.99

You know

KIDS Hamburger

$7.99

KIDS Cheeseburger

$7.99

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.49

Favorite Fair Food as easy to eat fries

Chocolate Chip Cookie Mousse Cake

$7.99

Double Chocolate Chunk Salted Cookie

$3.49

Bottled Beer

DogFish 60 Min IPA

$4.99

Coors Lite

$3.99

PBR

$3.99

Catawba White Zombie

$4.99

Angry Orchard

$4.99

Twisted Tea

$4.99

Guiness Draught Stout

$4.99

WhiteClaw Mango Hard Seltzer

$4.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Amberbock

$4.99

Bud

$3.99

Shock Top White Ale

$4.99

VooDoo Ranger IPA

$4.99

Blackhorse Vanilla Cream Ale

$3.99

Corona

$4.99

Draft Beer

Mich Ultra

$4.99

Yuengling Lager

$4.99

Miller Lite

$4.99

Blackstone Nut Brown Ale

$6.99

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.99

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA

$6.99

Yee Haw Dunkel

$6.99

Blue Moon

$6.99

N/A Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coca Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Mello Yellow

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Hi-C Punch

$2.99

Hi-C Orange

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Water

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hoodies

Hoodies

$50.00+

T-Shirts

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$22.00

XXXL

$22.00

Regular

10

$10.00

25

$25.00

50

$50.00

100

$100.00

Christmas

10

$10.00

25

$25.00

50

$50.00

100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Great Food and Gaming Experience in the Heart of Downtown Bristol, TN. Specializing in American food and Duckpin bowling

Location

700 State Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

