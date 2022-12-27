Pins and Friends 700 State Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Great Food and Gaming Experience in the Heart of Downtown Bristol, TN. Specializing in American food and Duckpin bowling
Location
700 State Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Gallery