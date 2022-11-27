Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pint and Slice

816 South Calhoun Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Slice
Gooey Garlic Bread
16" Pepperoni Pizza

Slice of Pizza/Combos

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Pepperoni Slice

$3.95

Meat Specialty Slice

$4.95

Veggie Specialty Slice

$4.95

Combo Greek Salad

$4.95

Combo Garden Salad

$3.95

Combo Caesar Salad

$3.95

Combo Soda

$1.95

16" Traditional Pizza

16" Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger Pizza

$29.95

Our Bacon Dbl Chzburger Pizza is topped with Bacon , Cheddar Jack, Ground Beef, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato.

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$29.95

Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Green Pepper, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers.

16" Big EZ Pizza

$29.95

Our Big EZ Pizza is topped with Banana Peppers, Chicken, Jalapenos, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Sausage.

16" Bruschetta

$28.75

Our Bruschetta is topped with Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Butter, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Tomato

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$29.95

Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Celery, Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Pizza Blend.

16" CBR

$29.95

Our CBR is topped with Bacon , Chicken, Pizza Blend, Ranch Dressing.

16" Cheese Pizza

$20.50

Our Cheese Pizza is topped with Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend.

16" Chicken Fajita Pizza

$29.95

Our Chicken Fajita Pizza is topped with Cheddar Jack, Chicken, Green Pepper, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Twisted Beans.

16" Chris Farmer

$29.95

Our The Chris Farmer is topped with Bacon , Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Pizza Blend, Ranch Dressing.

16" Da Boss

$33.25

Our Da Boss is topped with Bacon , Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Salami, Sausage, Spinach.

16" Greek Pizza

$28.75

Our Greek Pizza is topped with Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.

16" High 5

$29.95

Our High 5 is topped with Banana Peppers, Green Pepper, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Sausage.

16" Lasagna Meat

$28.75

Our Lasagna Meat is topped with Ground Beef, Margherita Salt, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Ricotta Cheese.

16" Lasagna Veggie

$27.50

Our Lasagna Veggie is topped with Margherita Salt, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pizza Blend, Ricotta Cheese, Spinach.

16" Mac Attack

$27.50

Our Mac Attack is topped with Bacon , Jalapenos, Pizza Blend.

16" Margherita

$27.50

Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Pizza Blend, Tomato.

16" Meatzza

$28.75

Our Meatzza is topped with Bacon , Ground Beef, Ham, Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend.

16" Mi Amore Pizza

$29.95

Our Mi Amore is topped with Basil, Creamy Marinara Sauce, Garlic, Grated Parmesan, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Sausage

16" Omnivorous Delight

$29.95

Our Omnivorous Delight is topped with Black Olives, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Ham, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend, Red Onions.

16" P.M.S.

$27.50

Our P.M.S. is topped with Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend, Sausage.

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

Our Pepperoni Pizza is topped with Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend.

16" Red, White, and Bleu

$29.95

Our Red, White and Bleu is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Chicken, Pizza Blend, Roasted Red Peppers.

16" Spicy Veggie

$28.75

Our Spicy Veggie Pizza is topped with Banana Peppers, Green Pepper, Jalapenos, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Spinach, Tomato.

16" Spin Dip

$27.50

Our Spin Dip is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Artichokes, Cheddar Jack, Pizza Blend, Spinach.

16" Sweetie Pie

$27.50

Our Sweetie Pie is topped with Dried Cranberries, Garlic, Goat Cheese, Olive Oil, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Red Peppers Flakes, Spinach.

16" Taco

$28.75

Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Jack, Ground Beef, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce, Twisted Beans.

16" Terminated

$27.50

Our Terminated is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.

16" The Don

$29.95

Our The Don is topped with Basil, Chicken, Creamy Marinara Sauce, Garlic, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Tomato.

16" Triple B's

$27.50

Our Triple Bs is topped with Bacon , Banana Peppers, Ground Beef, Marinara Sauce.

16" Urban Farmer

$28.75

Our Urban Farmer is topped with Goat Cheese, Green Pepper, Pesto Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Tomato.

16" V-8

$28.75

Our V-8 is topped with Artichokes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Pepper, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.

16" White Album

$27.50

Our White Album is topped with Basil, Garlic, Grated Parmesan, Pizza Blend, Ricotta Cheese.

16" Wilbur

$27.50

Our Wilbur is topped with Bacon , Ham, Sausage, Marinara Sauce and Pizza Blend.

16" Xan Boy

$27.50

Our Xan Boy is topped with Garlic Butter, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.

BYO 16"

$20.50

16” Sausage Pizza

$23.00

16" Spicy Vegan

$29.95

Vegan Mexican Chipotle Crumbles/ Fire Roasted Green Chile Pineapple Spread/ Sweet Corn/ Red Onion/ Toasted Pumpkin Seeds/ Cilantro/ Fresh Jalapeno/ Vegan Cheese

The Verde

$29.95

Truffled Mushroom

$29.95

Deep Dish

BYO Deep Dish

$20.50

10" Gluten Free Pizza

10'' Half/Half

BYO GF Pizza

$9.50

GF Cheese Pizza

$9.50

Our Cheese Pizza is topped with Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend.

GF Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99

Our Pepperoni Pizza is topped with Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend.

GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.50

Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Green Pepper, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers.

GF Big EZ Pizza

$12.50

Our Big EZ Pizza is topped with Banana Peppers, Chicken, Jalapenos, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Sausage.

GF CBR

$12.00

Our CBR is topped with Bacon , Chicken, Pizza Blend, Ranch Dressing.

GF Lasagna Meat

$12.00

Our Lasagna Meat is topped with Ground Beef, Margherita Salt, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Ricotta Cheese.

GF Lasagna Veggie

$12.00

Our Lasagna Veggie is topped with Margherita Salt, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pizza Blend, Ricotta Cheese, Spinach.

GF P.M.S.

$12.00

Our P.M.S. is topped with Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend, Sausage.

GF Triple B's

$12.00

Our Triple Bs is topped with Bacon , Banana Peppers, Ground Beef, Marinara Sauce.

GF Wilbur

$12.00

Our Wilbur is topped with Bacon , Ham, Sausage, Marinara Sauce and Pizza Blend.

GF Bruschetta

$12.50

Our Bruschetta is topped with Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Butter, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Tomato

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.50

Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Celery, Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Pizza Blend.

GF Chris Farmer

$12.50

Our The Chris Farmer is topped with Bacon , Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Pizza Blend, Ranch Dressing.

GF High 5

$12.50

Our High 5 is topped with Banana Peppers, Green Pepper, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Sausage.

GF Mac Attack

$12.50

Our Mac Attack is topped with Bacon , Jalapenos, Pizza Blend.

GF Margherita

$12.50

Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Pizza Blend, Tomato.

GF Meatzza

$12.50

Our Meatzza is topped with Bacon , Ground Beef, Ham, Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend.

GF Red, White, and Blue

$12.50

Our Red, White and Bleu is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Chicken, Pizza Blend, Roasted Red Peppers.

GF Terminated

$12.50

Our Terminated is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.

GF Spin Dip

$12.50

Our Spin Dip is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Artichokes, Cheddar Jack, Pizza Blend, Spinach.

GF White Album

$12.50

Our White Album is topped with Basil, Garlic, Grated Parmesan, Pizza Blend, Ricotta Cheese.

GF Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.00

Our Bacon Dbl Chzburger Pizza is topped with Bacon , Cheddar Jack, Ground Beef, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato.

GF Sweetie Pie

$12.50

Our Sweetie Pie is topped with Dried Cranberries, Garlic, Goat Cheese, Olive Oil, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Red Peppers Flakes, Spinach.

GF Da Boss

$16.00

Our Da Boss is topped with Bacon , Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Salami, Sausage, Spinach.

GF Chicken Fajita

$14.00

Our Chicken Fajita Pizza is topped with Cheddar Jack, Chicken, Green Pepper, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Twisted Beans.

GF The Don

$14.00

Our The Don is topped with Basil, Chicken, Creamy Marinara Sauce, Garlic, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Tomato.

GF Greek Pizza

$14.00

Our Greek Pizza is topped with Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.

GF Mi Amore

$14.00

Our Mi Amore is topped with Basil, Creamy Marinara Sauce, Garlic, Grated Parmesan, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Sausage

GF Omnivorous Delight

$14.00

Our Omnivorous Delight is topped with Black Olives, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Ham, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend, Red Onions.

GF Spicy Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Our Spicy Veggie Pizza is topped with Banana Peppers, Green Pepper, Jalapenos, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Spinach, Tomato.

GF Taco Pizza

$14.00

Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Jack, Ground Beef, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce, Twisted Beans.

GF V-8

$14.00

Our V-8 is topped with Artichokes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Pepper, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.

GF Xan Boy

$12.50

Our Xan Boy is topped with Garlic Butter, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.

GF Urban Farmer

$12.50

Our Urban Farmer is topped with Goat Cheese, Green Pepper, Pesto Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Tomato.

GF Sausage Pizza

$10.99

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

$3.95+

Gooey Garlic Bread

$6.49+

Gooey Garlic Bread is served with Cheddar Jack, Garlic Butter, Misto Pizza Blend, Oregeno. Options include Gluten Free, Vegan, Gluten Free and Vegan.

Cheesy Bread

$10.99+

Cheesy Bread is served with Garlic Butter, Margherita Salt, Misto Pizza Blend.

Stuffed Cheesy Bread

$15.49+

Stuffed Cheesy Bread is served with Garlic Butter, Margherita Salt, and Misto Pizza Blend Cheese.

Wings

$8.99+

Salads

Loaded AntiPasta Salad is served with Artichokes, Banana Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Greek Dressing, Ham, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce, Salami.

BYO Salad

$8.00+

Garden Salad

$4.95+

Garden Salad is served with Green Peppers, Misto Pizza Blend Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce.

Greek Salad

$5.95+

Greek Salad is served with Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Romaine Lettuce.

Caesar Salad

$4.95+

Caesar Salad is served with Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan.

Chicken Almond Zing Salad

$6.95+

Chicken Almond Zing Salad is served with Almonds, Chicken, Dried Cranberries, FF RV, Goat Cheese, Spinach.

Bleu Spinach Salad

$6.25+

Bleu Spinach Salad is served with Bacon , Bleu Cheese Crumbles, FF RV, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach.

Antipasta Salad

$12.50

Grinders

BYO Grinder

$11.25+

BBQ Chicken Grinder

$11.25+

BBQ Chicken Grinder is served with BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Green Peppers, Pizza Blend Cheese, Red Onions.

Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$11.25+

Buffalo Chicken Grinder is served with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Chicken, Franks Red Hot Sauce, Pizza Blend Cheese.

CBR Grinder

$11.25+

CBR Grinder is served with Bacon , Chicken, Pizza Blend Cheese, Ranch.

Italian Trio Grinder

$10.25+

Italian Trio is served with Ham, Italian Dressing, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Tomatoes.

Ham and Cheese Grinder

$10.25+

Ham and Cheese is served with Garlic Butter, Ham, Pizza Blend Cheese.

Stromboli Grinder

$10.25+

Stromboli is served with Green Peppers, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend Cheese, Red Onions, Sausage.

Turkey Club Grinder

$10.25+

Turkey Club is served with Bacon , Romaine Lettuce, Mayo, Tomatoes, Turkey.

Veggie Grinder

$10.25+

Spicy Vegan

$13.75+

Verde Grinder

$11.25+

Truffled Mushroom

$11.25+

Calzones

BYO Calzone

$8.95

CBR Calzone

$8.95

CBR is served with Bacon , Chicken, Pizza Blend Cheese, Ranch.

Margherita Calzone

$8.95

Margherita is served with Basil, Fresh Mozz, Olive Oil, Pizza Blend Cheese, Tomato.

Pepperoni and Sausage Calzone

$8.95

Pepperoni and Sausage is served with Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend Cheese, Sausage.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken is served with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Pizza Blend Cheese.

Omnivorous Delight Calzone

$8.95

Omnivorous Delight is served with Black Olives, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Ham, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend Cheese, Red Onion.

V-8 Calzone

$8.95

V-8 is served with Artichoke, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Pepper, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pizza Blend Cheese, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Spinach.

Greek Calzone

$8.95

Greek is served with Artichoke, Black Olives, Feta, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend Cheese, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Spinach.

Spicy Vegan Calzone

$9.50

Verde Calzone

$8.95

Truffled Mushroom Calzone

$8.95

Wraps

BYO Wrap

$8.99

CBR Wrap

$8.99

CBR Wrap is served with Bacon , Chicken, Pizza Blend Cheese, Ranch Dressing.

Greek Wrap

$8.99

Greek Wrap is served with Banana Peppers, Feta, Italian Dressing, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.

Turkey Club Wrap

$8.99

Turkey Club Wrap is served with Bacon , Mayo, Pizza Blend Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Turkey.

Italian Trio Wrap

$8.99

Italian Trio Wrap is served with Ham, Italian Dressing, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Tomato.

Pasta

BYO Pasta

$6.99+

T Good Pasta

$6.99+

T Good is served with Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Roma Tomatoes, Shredded Parmesan, Spinach.

Hopes Garden Pasta

$6.99+

Hopes Garden is served with Artichokes, Garlic, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Olive Oil, Red Onion, Shredded Parmesan, Spinach.

Lasagna Pasta

$6.99+

Lasagna is served with Ground Beef, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Ricotta.

Mi Amore Pasta

$6.99+

Mi Amore is served with Basil, Creamy Marinara Sauce, Garlic, Grated Parmesan, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Pizza Blend, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper.

Sides/Extras

Pasta Salad

$2.25

Chips

$2.25

Cookie

$2.25

Gluten Free Brownie

$2.25

Nacho Cheese Cup

$1.25

Ranch Cup

$1.25

Garlic Butter Cup

$1.25

Marinara Cup

$1.25

BBQ Cup

$1.75

Franks Hot Sauce

$1.25

4oz Alfredo

$1.75

Greek Dressing

$0.79

Banana Pepper

$0.79

Jalapeno

$0.79

Parmesan Packet

Red Pepper Packet

Raw Dough

$5.50

Gluten Free Dough

$3.70

Split Sauce Charge

$1.50

Catering

Catering size feed around 20 people.

Garden Bowl

$26.50

Greek Bowl

$28.99

Caesar Bowl

$26.50

Chicken Almond Bowl

$32.99

Bleu Spinach Bowl

$32.99

Pasta Pan

$43.99

2 Liter

$2.25

Room Rental

$75.00

Soda Pitcher

$7.50

Desserts

Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie

$8.95

Warm, freshly baked cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge sauce and rainbow sprinkles.

Salted Carmel Skillet Cookie

$8.95

Warm, freshly baked cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and rainbow sprinkles.

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50+

Dasani

$2.25

Sweet Tea Bottle

$2.50

Energy Drink

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.50

20oz Coke

$2.25

20oz Diet

$2.25

20oz Sprite

$2.25

20oz Root Beer

$2.25

20oz Lemonade

$2.25

Honest Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea Bottle

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Liquid Death

$2.50

Draft Beer

Cutter IPA

$6.25

Tap 2

$6.25

Tap 3

$6.25

Tap 4

$6.25

Tap 5

$6.25

Yuengling

$6.25

Craft Pitcher

$24.00

Pitcher Yuengling

$24.00

PBR Special

$3.00

Bottled Beer

Bad Dad

$5.95

Bell's Oberon

$5.85

Big Claw

$5.85

Blakes Cider

$5.85

Blue Moon

$5.85

Brewdog Hazy Jane

$5.85

Bud Light

$3.95

Cayman Jack Margarita

$4.95

Coors Light

$4.00

Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy

$5.95

Little Claw

$4.25

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Modelo

$4.95

Non-Alcoholic

$4.95

Old Style

$2.95

PBR

$3.50

Two Hearted

$6.25

Mad Anthony Ruby Raspberry

$4.95

Mad Anthony Strawberry Mango Tart

$6.25

Bears beers

$3.00

White Claw SURGE (8%)

$6.00

Wine

Gibbs Pinot Noir

$10.00

Gibbs Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

Jaw Breaker Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Jawbreaker Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$15.00

Jawbreaker Chardonnay

$6.00

Jawbreaker Chardonnay Bottle

$15.00

La Maranzana Moscato

$6.00

La Maranzana Moscato Bottle

$15.00

Oak Farm Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Oak Farm Cabernet Savignon

$8.00

Tievoli Red Blend

$8.00

Zannata Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Zannata Pinot Grigio Bottle

$15.00

Zombie Zinfandel

$6.00

Zombie Zinfandel Bottle

$15.00

Shirts

Short Sleeve Ringer

$20.00

3/4 Sleeve Baseball Tee

$20.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Get a slice of this!

Location

816 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Directions

Gallery
Pint and Slice image
Pint and Slice image
Pint and Slice image

