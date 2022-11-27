- Home
- Fort Wayne
- Pint and Slice
Pint and Slice
816 South Calhoun Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Popular Items
Slice of Pizza/Combos
16" Traditional Pizza
16" Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger Pizza
Our Bacon Dbl Chzburger Pizza is topped with Bacon , Cheddar Jack, Ground Beef, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato.
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Green Pepper, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers.
16" Big EZ Pizza
Our Big EZ Pizza is topped with Banana Peppers, Chicken, Jalapenos, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Sausage.
16" Bruschetta
Our Bruschetta is topped with Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Butter, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Tomato
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Celery, Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Pizza Blend.
16" CBR
Our CBR is topped with Bacon , Chicken, Pizza Blend, Ranch Dressing.
16" Cheese Pizza
Our Cheese Pizza is topped with Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend.
16" Chicken Fajita Pizza
Our Chicken Fajita Pizza is topped with Cheddar Jack, Chicken, Green Pepper, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Twisted Beans.
16" Chris Farmer
Our The Chris Farmer is topped with Bacon , Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Pizza Blend, Ranch Dressing.
16" Da Boss
Our Da Boss is topped with Bacon , Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Salami, Sausage, Spinach.
16" Greek Pizza
Our Greek Pizza is topped with Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.
16" High 5
Our High 5 is topped with Banana Peppers, Green Pepper, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Sausage.
16" Lasagna Meat
Our Lasagna Meat is topped with Ground Beef, Margherita Salt, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Ricotta Cheese.
16" Lasagna Veggie
Our Lasagna Veggie is topped with Margherita Salt, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pizza Blend, Ricotta Cheese, Spinach.
16" Mac Attack
Our Mac Attack is topped with Bacon , Jalapenos, Pizza Blend.
16" Margherita
Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Pizza Blend, Tomato.
16" Meatzza
Our Meatzza is topped with Bacon , Ground Beef, Ham, Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend.
16" Mi Amore Pizza
Our Mi Amore is topped with Basil, Creamy Marinara Sauce, Garlic, Grated Parmesan, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Sausage
16" Omnivorous Delight
Our Omnivorous Delight is topped with Black Olives, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Ham, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend, Red Onions.
16" P.M.S.
Our P.M.S. is topped with Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend, Sausage.
16" Pepperoni Pizza
Our Pepperoni Pizza is topped with Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend.
16" Red, White, and Bleu
Our Red, White and Bleu is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Chicken, Pizza Blend, Roasted Red Peppers.
16" Spicy Veggie
Our Spicy Veggie Pizza is topped with Banana Peppers, Green Pepper, Jalapenos, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Spinach, Tomato.
16" Spin Dip
Our Spin Dip is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Artichokes, Cheddar Jack, Pizza Blend, Spinach.
16" Sweetie Pie
Our Sweetie Pie is topped with Dried Cranberries, Garlic, Goat Cheese, Olive Oil, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Red Peppers Flakes, Spinach.
16" Taco
Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Jack, Ground Beef, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce, Twisted Beans.
16" Terminated
Our Terminated is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.
16" The Don
Our The Don is topped with Basil, Chicken, Creamy Marinara Sauce, Garlic, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Tomato.
16" Triple B's
Our Triple Bs is topped with Bacon , Banana Peppers, Ground Beef, Marinara Sauce.
16" Urban Farmer
Our Urban Farmer is topped with Goat Cheese, Green Pepper, Pesto Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Tomato.
16" V-8
Our V-8 is topped with Artichokes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Pepper, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.
16" White Album
Our White Album is topped with Basil, Garlic, Grated Parmesan, Pizza Blend, Ricotta Cheese.
16" Wilbur
Our Wilbur is topped with Bacon , Ham, Sausage, Marinara Sauce and Pizza Blend.
16" Xan Boy
Our Xan Boy is topped with Garlic Butter, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.
BYO 16"
16” Sausage Pizza
16" Spicy Vegan
Vegan Mexican Chipotle Crumbles/ Fire Roasted Green Chile Pineapple Spread/ Sweet Corn/ Red Onion/ Toasted Pumpkin Seeds/ Cilantro/ Fresh Jalapeno/ Vegan Cheese
The Verde
Truffled Mushroom
Deep Dish
10" Gluten Free Pizza
10'' Half/Half
BYO GF Pizza
GF Cheese Pizza
Our Cheese Pizza is topped with Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend.
GF Pepperoni Pizza
Our Pepperoni Pizza is topped with Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend.
GF BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Green Pepper, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers.
GF Big EZ Pizza
Our Big EZ Pizza is topped with Banana Peppers, Chicken, Jalapenos, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Sausage.
GF CBR
Our CBR is topped with Bacon , Chicken, Pizza Blend, Ranch Dressing.
GF Lasagna Meat
Our Lasagna Meat is topped with Ground Beef, Margherita Salt, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Ricotta Cheese.
GF Lasagna Veggie
Our Lasagna Veggie is topped with Margherita Salt, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pizza Blend, Ricotta Cheese, Spinach.
GF P.M.S.
Our P.M.S. is topped with Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend, Sausage.
GF Triple B's
Our Triple Bs is topped with Bacon , Banana Peppers, Ground Beef, Marinara Sauce.
GF Wilbur
Our Wilbur is topped with Bacon , Ham, Sausage, Marinara Sauce and Pizza Blend.
GF Bruschetta
Our Bruschetta is topped with Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Butter, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Tomato
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Celery, Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Pizza Blend.
GF Chris Farmer
Our The Chris Farmer is topped with Bacon , Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Pizza Blend, Ranch Dressing.
GF High 5
Our High 5 is topped with Banana Peppers, Green Pepper, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Sausage.
GF Mac Attack
Our Mac Attack is topped with Bacon , Jalapenos, Pizza Blend.
GF Margherita
Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Pizza Blend, Tomato.
GF Meatzza
Our Meatzza is topped with Bacon , Ground Beef, Ham, Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend.
GF Red, White, and Blue
Our Red, White and Bleu is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Chicken, Pizza Blend, Roasted Red Peppers.
GF Terminated
Our Terminated is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.
GF Spin Dip
Our Spin Dip is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Artichokes, Cheddar Jack, Pizza Blend, Spinach.
GF White Album
Our White Album is topped with Basil, Garlic, Grated Parmesan, Pizza Blend, Ricotta Cheese.
GF Bacon Dbl Cheeseburger Pizza
Our Bacon Dbl Chzburger Pizza is topped with Bacon , Cheddar Jack, Ground Beef, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato.
GF Sweetie Pie
Our Sweetie Pie is topped with Dried Cranberries, Garlic, Goat Cheese, Olive Oil, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Red Peppers Flakes, Spinach.
GF Da Boss
Our Da Boss is topped with Bacon , Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Salami, Sausage, Spinach.
GF Chicken Fajita
Our Chicken Fajita Pizza is topped with Cheddar Jack, Chicken, Green Pepper, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Twisted Beans.
GF The Don
Our The Don is topped with Basil, Chicken, Creamy Marinara Sauce, Garlic, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Tomato.
GF Greek Pizza
Our Greek Pizza is topped with Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.
GF Mi Amore
Our Mi Amore is topped with Basil, Creamy Marinara Sauce, Garlic, Grated Parmesan, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Sausage
GF Omnivorous Delight
Our Omnivorous Delight is topped with Black Olives, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Ham, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend, Red Onions.
GF Spicy Veggie Pizza
Our Spicy Veggie Pizza is topped with Banana Peppers, Green Pepper, Jalapenos, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Spinach, Tomato.
GF Taco Pizza
Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Jack, Ground Beef, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce, Twisted Beans.
GF V-8
Our V-8 is topped with Artichokes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Pepper, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.
GF Xan Boy
Our Xan Boy is topped with Garlic Butter, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.
GF Urban Farmer
Our Urban Farmer is topped with Goat Cheese, Green Pepper, Pesto Sauce, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Tomato.
GF Sausage Pizza
Appetizers
Bread Sticks
Gooey Garlic Bread
Gooey Garlic Bread is served with Cheddar Jack, Garlic Butter, Misto Pizza Blend, Oregeno. Options include Gluten Free, Vegan, Gluten Free and Vegan.
Cheesy Bread
Cheesy Bread is served with Garlic Butter, Margherita Salt, Misto Pizza Blend.
Stuffed Cheesy Bread
Stuffed Cheesy Bread is served with Garlic Butter, Margherita Salt, and Misto Pizza Blend Cheese.
Wings
Salads
BYO Salad
Garden Salad
Garden Salad is served with Green Peppers, Misto Pizza Blend Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce.
Greek Salad
Greek Salad is served with Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Romaine Lettuce.
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad is served with Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan.
Chicken Almond Zing Salad
Chicken Almond Zing Salad is served with Almonds, Chicken, Dried Cranberries, FF RV, Goat Cheese, Spinach.
Bleu Spinach Salad
Bleu Spinach Salad is served with Bacon , Bleu Cheese Crumbles, FF RV, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach.
Antipasta Salad
Grinders
BYO Grinder
BBQ Chicken Grinder
BBQ Chicken Grinder is served with BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Green Peppers, Pizza Blend Cheese, Red Onions.
Buffalo Chicken Grinder
Buffalo Chicken Grinder is served with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Chicken, Franks Red Hot Sauce, Pizza Blend Cheese.
CBR Grinder
CBR Grinder is served with Bacon , Chicken, Pizza Blend Cheese, Ranch.
Italian Trio Grinder
Italian Trio is served with Ham, Italian Dressing, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Tomatoes.
Ham and Cheese Grinder
Ham and Cheese is served with Garlic Butter, Ham, Pizza Blend Cheese.
Stromboli Grinder
Stromboli is served with Green Peppers, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend Cheese, Red Onions, Sausage.
Turkey Club Grinder
Turkey Club is served with Bacon , Romaine Lettuce, Mayo, Tomatoes, Turkey.
Veggie Grinder
Spicy Vegan
Verde Grinder
Truffled Mushroom
Calzones
BYO Calzone
CBR Calzone
CBR is served with Bacon , Chicken, Pizza Blend Cheese, Ranch.
Margherita Calzone
Margherita is served with Basil, Fresh Mozz, Olive Oil, Pizza Blend Cheese, Tomato.
Pepperoni and Sausage Calzone
Pepperoni and Sausage is served with Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend Cheese, Sausage.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Buffalo Chicken is served with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Pizza Blend Cheese.
Omnivorous Delight Calzone
Omnivorous Delight is served with Black Olives, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Ham, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend Cheese, Red Onion.
V-8 Calzone
V-8 is served with Artichoke, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Pepper, Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Pizza Blend Cheese, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Spinach.
Greek Calzone
Greek is served with Artichoke, Black Olives, Feta, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend Cheese, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Spinach.
Spicy Vegan Calzone
Verde Calzone
Truffled Mushroom Calzone
Wraps
BYO Wrap
CBR Wrap
CBR Wrap is served with Bacon , Chicken, Pizza Blend Cheese, Ranch Dressing.
Greek Wrap
Greek Wrap is served with Banana Peppers, Feta, Italian Dressing, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach.
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey Club Wrap is served with Bacon , Mayo, Pizza Blend Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Turkey.
Italian Trio Wrap
Italian Trio Wrap is served with Ham, Italian Dressing, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Tomato.
Pasta
BYO Pasta
T Good Pasta
T Good is served with Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Roma Tomatoes, Shredded Parmesan, Spinach.
Hopes Garden Pasta
Hopes Garden is served with Artichokes, Garlic, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Olive Oil, Red Onion, Shredded Parmesan, Spinach.
Lasagna Pasta
Lasagna is served with Ground Beef, Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend, Ricotta.
Mi Amore Pasta
Mi Amore is served with Basil, Creamy Marinara Sauce, Garlic, Grated Parmesan, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Pizza Blend, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper.
Sides/Extras
Pasta Salad
Chips
Cookie
Gluten Free Brownie
Nacho Cheese Cup
Ranch Cup
Garlic Butter Cup
Marinara Cup
BBQ Cup
Franks Hot Sauce
4oz Alfredo
Greek Dressing
Banana Pepper
Jalapeno
Parmesan Packet
Red Pepper Packet
Raw Dough
Gluten Free Dough
Split Sauce Charge
Catering
Desserts
Beverages
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Bad Dad
Bell's Oberon
Big Claw
Blakes Cider
Blue Moon
Brewdog Hazy Jane
Bud Light
Cayman Jack Margarita
Coors Light
Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy
Little Claw
Miller High Life
Miller Light
Modelo
Non-Alcoholic
Old Style
PBR
Two Hearted
Mad Anthony Ruby Raspberry
Mad Anthony Strawberry Mango Tart
Bears beers
White Claw SURGE (8%)
Wine
Gibbs Pinot Noir
Gibbs Pinot Noir Bottle
Jaw Breaker Cabernet Sauvignon
Jawbreaker Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Jawbreaker Chardonnay
Jawbreaker Chardonnay Bottle
La Maranzana Moscato
La Maranzana Moscato Bottle
Oak Farm Cabernet Sauvignon
Oak Farm Cabernet Savignon
Tievoli Red Blend
Zannata Pinot Grigio
Zannata Pinot Grigio Bottle
Zombie Zinfandel
Zombie Zinfandel Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Get a slice of this!
816 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802