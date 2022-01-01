Pint imageView gallery

Pint 1547 N. Milwaukee

506 Reviews

$$

1547 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markCryptocurrency
check markTable Service
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1547 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Pint image

Similar restaurants in your area

Piece Out - 1927 West North Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1927 West North Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Enso Sushi Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1613 North Damen Avenue Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Paulie Gee's Wicker Park - 1566 N Damen Ave
orange star4.0 • 11
1566 N Damen Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.1 • 2,637
1482 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Dimo's Pizza Wicker Park
orange star4.4 • 916
1615 N Damen Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Damen
orange star4.2 • 1,466
1560 N Damen Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Violet Hour
orange star4.2 • 3,331
1520 N. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Mott St
orange star4.5 • 2,626
1401 N Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Fry the Coop - Chicago Ave
orange star4.7 • 2,538
1529 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,491
1372 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,836
1700 W Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
orange star4.3 • 1,673
2013 West Division Street Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Logan Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
DePaul
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston