Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Pinthouse Pizza - Round Rock

237 Reviews

$$

2800 Hoppe Trail

Round Rock, TX 78681

Popular Items

Pizza Roll
Build Your Own
Beer Mates

Starters and Kits

Beer Mates

Beer Mates

$5.00

House made garlic bread covered in butter and cheese with choice of dipping sauce. !NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!

Beermates - No Cheese

Beermates - No Cheese

$3.75

House-made buttered garlic bread with a choice of dipping sauce.

Das Pretzel

Das Pretzel

$7.00

House made Bavarian style pretzel with choice of two sauces.

El Queso

El Queso

$7.00

House-made beer queso, roasted salsa, and chips.

House Nachos

House Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips, chipotle black bean sauce, queso, cotija, Mexican crema, and cilantro.

Pizza Roll

Pizza Roll

$3.50

Roll with house cheese blend, garlic, and pepperoni with choice of dipping sauce.

Bake Your Own Kit

Bake Your Own Kit

$13.25

A take home kit to bake your own pizza. Includes fresh dough, cheese blend, red sauce, pepperoni, and instructions on how to bake.

Bake Your Own Kit - Gluten Free

Bake Your Own Kit - Gluten Free

$15.00

A take home kit to bake your own pizza. Includes two 10" gluten free crusts, cheese blend, red sauce, pepperoni, and instructions on how to bake.

Dough To Go

Get some of our dough, made fresh in house every day. You can use it to make your own pizza or get creative and use it any number of ways.

Pizza

Armadillo

Armadillo

Extra virgin olive oil, house cheese blend, local artisan sausage, poblano peppers, ricotta cheese, and cilantro.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

A handmade pizza built to your specifications. This pie starts as a plain cheese pizza that you can customize as you like.

Bánh Mì

Bánh Mì

Our take on the sandwich in pizza form. Crème fraîche, house cheese blend, local sausage, jalapeños, pickled onions, carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and Sriracha.

Cannonball

Cannonball

Red sauce, house cheese blend, pepperoni, bacon, local crumbled sausage, and Canadian bacon.

Cheese

Cheese

Red sauce and house-cheese blend.

Half and Half Specialty Pizza

Half and Half Specialty Pizza

Can't decide on one? Pick from any of our specialty pies for a half and half pizza. Customize as you like.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

Red sauce, our cheese blend, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.

Honey Pear

Honey Pear

Extra virgin olive oil, house cheese blend, sliced pear, caramelized onions, blue cheese, prosciutto, basil, and local honey.

Loonie

Loonie

NOTE! The gravy includes dairy, beef and chicken stock, and flour. This is our Canadian poutine-inspired pizza! Why are more things not poutine-inspired? We top this pie with house-made brown gravy, our cheese blend, fresh cheese curds, roasted potatoes, Canadian bacon, and chopped fresh herbs.

Margherita

Margherita

Red sauce, house cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil.

Ooh La La

Ooh La La

Red sauce, house cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, baby arugula, spicy local honey, peppadew peppers, and Parmesan cheese.

Pepperoni & Basil

Pepperoni & Basil

Red sauce, house cheese blend, cup and char pepperoni, and fresh basil.

Shroomin' Goat

Shroomin' Goat

Extra virgin olive oil, house cheese blend, garlic, roasted mushrooms, arugula, and local goat cheese.

The Hoe Down

The Hoe Down

Red sauce, house cheese blend, roasted red peppers, roasted cauliflower, roasted garlic, ricotta, and pepita pesto.

The Works

The Works

Red sauce, house cheese blend, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, local crumbled sausage, green peppers, garlic, mushrooms, and red onions.

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing, and croutons.

Classic House

Classic House

Organic mixed greens, house-made ranch dressing, house-made croutons, cherry tomatoes, and shaved Parmesan cheese.

Italian Chop

Italian Chop

Chopped lettuce, house made Parmesan vinaigrette, chopped pepperoni, cheese blend, marinated garbanzo beans, dried herbs.

Pinthouse Salad

Pinthouse Salad

Baby spinach, sliced red onions, candied pecans, blue cheese, cranberries, and house-made poppy seed dressing.

Sundance

Sundance

Baby arugula, roasted cauliflower, candied pecans, golden raisins, Parmesan cheese, and house made lemon dressing.

Dessert

Brownie & Ice Cream

Brownie & Ice Cream

$6.50

Hot chocolate fudge brownie with two scoops of Amy’s™ Ice Cream and a drizzle of house made caramel.

Brownie - Without Ice Cream

Brownie - Without Ice Cream

$4.75

Hot chocolate fudge brownie and a drizzle of house made caramel.

Soda Float

Soda Float

$4.75

Your choice of soda from Maine Root Beverages with two scoops of Amy’s™ Mexican Vanilla Ice Cream.

Side Sauces

Side Sauce

16oz. Cans

4-Packs of 16oz. Cans To-Go
Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans

Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans

$18.00

4-Pack of Electric Jellyfish 16oz cans. Voted the "Best Overall Beer in Austin", four years running.

Green Battles 4-pack cans

Green Battles 4-pack cans

$18.00

Green Battles - 6.3% Style: American IPA Flavor & Aroma: Stone Fruit, Citrus, Mango, crisp and dry finish Ingredient Notes: Mosaic, Chinook, and Amarillo Hops Orders must be picked up the day they are ordered.

Lasso 4-pack cans

Lasso 4-pack cans

$18.00

Lasso - 6.2% Style: West Coast Pilsner Flavor & Aroma: Clementine, Jammy Berry, Citrus Zest Notes: Hallertau Blanc, Sapphir, Crosby Strata, YCH Amarllo and Mosaic

Magical Pils 4-pack cans

Magical Pils 4-pack cans

$14.00

Magical Pils - 5.3% Style: Dry Hopped Pilsner Flavor &amp; Aroma: fruity and spicy hop profile, Pilsner malt, and a soft mouthfeel Ingredient Notes: Loral Dry Hopped

Training Bines 4-pack cans

Training Bines 4-pack cans

$18.00

Training Bines - 7% Style: New School IPA Flavor &amp; Aroma: Bright Citrus, Dank, Fruity and Balanced Notes: Citra, Simcoe and Mosaic Lupulin Powder

Southern Sensibilities 4-pack cans

Southern Sensibilities 4-pack cans

$22.00

Southern Sensibilities – 7.5% Style: Fruited Sour Ale Flavor & Aroma: Ripe Peaches, Pie Crust, Cinnamon and Vanilla Notes: Housemade Granola

750ml Crowlers

Barrel's Brunch 750ml

Barrel's Brunch 750ml

$16.50

Barrel's Brunch - 8.5% Style: Imperial Barrel Aged Mexican Lager Flavor & Aroma: Cooked Agave, Lime Leaf, Vanilla Notes: Reposado Barrel Aged for 4 Months w/ Sea Salt and Citrus Zest

Blind Jake 750ml

Blind Jake 750ml

$9.50

Blind Jake - 5.5% Style: Porter Flavor & Aroma: Sweet chocolate, herbal hops, full bodied Notes: 2013 Bronze Medal GABF

Blissed Out 750ml

Blissed Out 750ml

$11.00

Blissed Out - 5.3% Style: Fruited Gosé Flavor & Aroma: Tropical passionfruit with a tart finish Ingredient Notes: Brewed with passionfruit puree.

Cat Dad 750ml

Cat Dad 750ml

$9.50

Cat Dad -5.2% Style: Düsseldorf Amber Flavor and Aroma- Bready, clean hop profile

DDJ Jellyfish 750ml

$14.50

DDH Jellyfish - 6.5% Style: DDH Hazy IPA Flavor & Aroma: Papaya, Citrus, Peach Tropical fruit, Resinous, Oily, Poppin' Ingredient Notes: Galaxy, Motueka, Citra/Simcoe Cryo and Pellet, Azacca Special Notes: Limited edition Double Dry Version of our Electric Jellyfish. Hopped at 8.5lbs/bbl

Electric Jellyfish 750ml

Electric Jellyfish 750ml

$11.00

Electric Jellyfish - 6.5% Style: Hazy IPA Flavor & Aroma: Juicy citrus, tropical fruit, and a refreshing balanced bitterness Notes: Citra, Simcoe, Sultana, and Azacca Hops… and a little bit of magic!

I Can Do One More 750ml

I Can Do One More 750ml

$9.50

I Can Do One More - 4.2% Style: Hoppy Session Flavors & Aroma: Dank Papaya and Orange Julius Notes: Citra, Amarillo and Mosaic

La Serenissima 750ml

La Serenissima 750ml

$9.50

La Serenissima (4.6%) Style: Italian Pilsner Flavor & Aroma: Mild Herbal, Fresh Lemon Zest, Uncharred White Oak, Dry Minerality. Ingredient Notes: Italian Pilsner Malt, flaked Maize, ADHA 1940 and Saaz Hops.

Magical Pils 750ml

Magical Pils 750ml

$9.50

Magical Pils - 5.3% Style: Dry Hopped Pilsner Flavor & Aroma: fruity and spicy hop profile, Pilsner malt, and a soft mouthfeel Ingredient Notes: Loral Dry Hopped

Old Beluga 750ml

Old Beluga 750ml

$9.50

Old Beluga - 5.8% Style: Amber Ale Flavor & Aroma: Cherry malt notes and balanced finish

The Admiral 750ml

The Admiral 750ml

$16.50

The Admiral - 9.5% Style: Imperial Dry Irish Stout Flavor and Aroma: Milk Chocolate, sweet fruit, mild roast and full bodied. **Contains Lactose**

Training Bines 750ml

Training Bines 750ml

$11.00

Training Bines - 7.0% Style: New School IPA Flavor & Aroma: Bright Citrus, Dank, Fruity and BalancedNotes: Citra, Simcoe and Mosaic Lupulin Powder

Wine

Bonny Doon Rosé Bottle

$21.00

Joyous aromas of strawberry are splashed with lemon juice and pink rose petals on the nose of this bottling. The palate tightens up a bit, providing melon, tangerine-cream and wet gravel flavors atop a chalky texture.

Two Mountain Red Btl

$21.00Out of stock

Inviting flavors of pepper, fig and boysenberry mesmerize your nose while your palate is entertained with pepper, white pepper and raspberry with the slightest hints of vanilla framing this delightful wine.

Soda, Coffee, and Tea

Fountain Drink 16oz

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Giving Back

Buy the Kitchen Team a Beer

$5.00

The proceeds collected from this item will go directly to our hardworking back of house team who cannot receive tips from our normal guest tips. Thank you for supporting our Team!

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handcrafted beer and pizza!

Website

Location

2800 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock, TX 78681

Directions

