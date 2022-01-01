  • Home
  • /
  • Yuma
  • /
  • The Pint House Bar & Grill - 265 S Main Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pint House Bar & Grill 265 S Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

265 S Main Street

Yuma, AZ 85364

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

PINT HOUSE BACON

$10.75

A UNIQUE TWIST ON BACON. COVERED IN HOT & SWEE SPICES & BAKED.

CHICKEN NUGS

$9.75

HAND-CUT CHICKEN BREAST PEIECES, PANKO FRIED & TOSSED IN A HOMEMADE SPICY AIOLI SAUCE.

BLACKENED AHI TUNA

$14.75

SEARED AHI STEAK SERVED WITH A HOMEMADE CREAMY SOY-GINGER SAUCE.

FRIED PICKLE BITES

$8.50

FRESH CUT PICKLE PIECES FRIED IN HOUSE BEER BATTER. SERVED WITH A HOMEMADE SPICY AIOLI SAUCE.

ARTISAN BREAD

$6.50

FRESH BAKED BREAD SERVED WITH A HOMEMADE BEER CHEESE.

THE PINT HOUSE SAMPLER

$16.25

MINI CHEESE QUESADILLA, CHICKEN NUGS, BACON-WRAPPED JALAPEÑOS, FRIED PICKLE BITES & PINT HOUSE BACON.

CHICKEN WINGS

$11.00

ARTISAN PIZZAS

THE BUFFALO

$14.00

GRILLED BLACKENED CHICKEN WITH HOMEMADE BUFFLO SAUCE, RED ONIONS, BACON, FRESH JALAPEÑOS AND MOZZARELLA & BLUE CHEESES.

THE CARNIVORE

$15.00

AGED SPANISH CHORIZO, CAPICOLA, PROSCIUTTO, BACON & MOZZARELLA CHEESE.

THE HERBIVORE

$12.50

MUSHROOMS, RED & GREEN ONION, TOMATO & VEGAN MOZZARELLA CHEESE.

THE BANGER

$11.75

A TRUE CLASSIC. PEPPERONI & MOZZARELLA CHEESE.

BURGERS

THE PINT HOUSE BURGER

$15.00

ALL-BEEF PATTY, FRIED EGG, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, BACON, TOMATO & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE

THE YUMA IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$17.00

100% PLANT-BASED PATTY, FRESH AVOCADO SPREAD, PICKLED JALAPEÑOS, FRIED TORTILLA, GREEN LEAF LETTUCE, HOMEMADE SALSA & VEGAN PEPPER JACK CHEESE.

THE CLASSIC BACON BURGER

$14.25

ALL-BEEF PATTY, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, TOMATO, ONION & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE.

THE WESTERN BURGER

$14.75

ALL-BEEF PATTY, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON & BBQ SAUCE. TOPPED WITH HAND BEER-BATTERED ONION RINGS

THE SAN LUIS BURGER

$14.75

ALL-BEEF PATTY, AVOCADO, FRESH HOMEMADE SALSA, PEPPER JACK CHEESE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE.

THE IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$16.00

100% PLANT-BASED PATTY, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO & VEGAN CHEDDAR CHEESE.

SALADS

THE COBB

$14.00

LETTUCE MIX, AVOCADO, PANKO-FIRED HARD-BOILED EGG, BACON, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, TOMATO & CROUTONS.

THE CAESAR

$10.25

ROMAINE LETTUCE, CROUTONS & SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE. SERVED WITH CAESAR DRESSING.

THE WEDGE

$13.00

ICEBERG WEDGE WITH BACON, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, TOMATO, CROUTONS & ONION.

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

SANDWICHES

AHI SANDWICH

$14.50

SEARED AHI TUNA, THIN SLICED APPLE, AVOCADO, PEPPER JACK CHEESE & CABBAGE. SERVED ON AMAYO-PARMESAN ENCRUSTED BUN.

THE PINT HOUSE B.L.T.

$12.00

CAPICOLA, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATOE PICKLES & MAYO ON THICK CUT WHITE BREAD.

THE RIBEYE SANDWICH

$16.00

CUBED STEAK WITH GRILLED ONIONS, BELL PEPPERS, JALAPEÑOS, PEPPER JACK & MOZZARELLA. SERVED ON A MAYO-PARMESAN ENCRUSTED FRENCH BREAD.

THE DIRTY CHICK

$13.50

BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST, TOMATO, AVOCADO, RED WINE PICKLED ONIONS, GREEN LEAF & MAYO ON A BUN.

SIGNATURE DISHES

O.G. FISH TACOS

$9.75

2 TACOS SERVED WITH GRILLED OR HAND BEER-BATTERED FRIED FISH, CABBAGE, HOMEMADE SALSA & CREMA. SERVED ON CHOICE OF FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLAS.

THAI CHICKEN TACOS

$9.75

2 AWARD WINNING CHICKEN CURRY TACOS WITH PEANUT SAUCE, CABBAGE, CILANTRO, COCONUT FLAKES & SRIRACHA SAUCE. SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS.

BEEF TIPS

$18.50

12 OZ STEAK BITES SERVED WITH CREAMY HORSERADISH DIPPING SAUCE. ACCOMPANIED BY GARLIC MASHED POTATOES & A SIDE SALAD WITH CHOICE OF DRESSING.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.00

PEPPER JACK & CHEDDAR CHEESES, HOMEMADE FRIED TORTILLA STRIPS, GREEN ONIONS, BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST & DICED TOMATO ALL FOLDED INSIDA A GIANT FLOUR TORTILLA & GRILLED. SERVED WITH HOMEMADE SALSA & CREMA.

PIMP MAC & CHEESE

$12.75

PASTA WITH A HOMEMADE BEER CHEESE SAUCE, SPRINKLED WITH A SPICY PANKO BREADING & BAKED. SERVED WITH A SIDE SALADE.

SIDE ITEMS

FRIES

$4.00

HAND BEER-BATTERED ONION RINGS

$4.50

HAND CUT, HAND BEER-BATTERED & DEEP FRIED ONION RINGS.

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.50

WAVY CUT SWEET POTATO FRIES. SWEET DIPPING SAUCE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST.

SIDE OF RANCH DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

DESSERT

KICK ASS KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

AUTHENTIC FLORIDA KEY LIM PIE. TARTLY REFRESHING WITH A GRANOLA'D CRUST

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

50+ Craft Beers. Delicious menu ranging from burgers and sandwiches to artisan pizzas & vegetarian options. Located in Historic Downtown Yuma and open 7 days a week.

Website

Location

265 S Main Street, Yuma, AZ 85364

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lutes Casino
orange starNo Reviews
221 S MAIN STREET YUMA, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Cafecito
orange starNo Reviews
176 S. Main St. Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Kress Ultra Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
284 S. Main St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
El Charro Café - 601 W 8th St
orange starNo Reviews
601 W 8th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Chretin's Restaurant & Cantina - Yuma NEW - 505 E 16th St
orange starNo Reviews
505 E 16th St Yuma, AZ 85365
View restaurantnext
Takos & Beer
orange star4.6 • 1,904
2071 S 4th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yuma

Takos & Beer
orange star4.6 • 1,904
2071 S 4th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Prison Hill Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 1,200
278 S Main St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Julieanna's Steak & Seafood by Chef Eddie Guzman - 1951 W 25th St
orange star4.2 • 285
1951 W 25th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yuma
Julian
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Buckeye
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston