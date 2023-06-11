A map showing the location of Pinto Garden West VillageView gallery
Thai
Breakfast & Brunch

Pinto Garden West Village

1,994 Reviews

$$

117 West 10 Street

New York, NY 10011

Food

STREET SNACKS

Crispy Roll (V,P)

$15.00

local farm vegetable spring roll, rice noodle with sweet lime peanut sauce

Fresh Roll (V,G,P,S)

$15.00

local vegetable, rice noodle wrapped with rice paper served with spicy peanut dressing

Papaya Salad

$16.00

KO-RAE Chicken Wings

$16.00

marinated fried chicken wings with Sweet Chili Sauce

MOO KEM TOD

$18.00

half dozen of daily fresh oysters served with Thai spicy seafood sauce

Shrimp donut

$17.00

shrimp in donut shape served with spicy mayo, seaweed and shrimp puff

Wild Mushroom LARB Salad (S)

$17.00

wild mushroom, mint, lemongrass, shallot, roasted rice and spicy lime dressing

Roti Mataba

$16.00

Shishito pepers

$11.00

Octopus Salad

$24.00

Calamari

$17.00

Truffle Dumplings

$18.00

NOODLE CURRY AND RICE

Paella

$35.00

Wagyu truffle garlic fried rice

$28.00

Bah Mee Hang Moo Krob

$25.00

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Krapow Gai Kai Dow

$23.00

ground chicken, garlic, bird eye chili with Thai basil served over Jasmine rice

Tipsy Duck

$27.00

Crispy Pork Chilli Basil

$24.00

pan roasting duck breast, braised endive with honey-orange grastrique

Klu kling gai

$24.00Out of stock

Lamb Massamun

$28.00

Pad Thai with Shrimp (P)

$24.00

thin rice noodle with Pinto pad thai sauce, fresh farm egg, peanut, local vegetable codiment and shrimp

Pumpkin Vegetarian Curry (V,G)

$25.00

local vegetable, kabocha pumpkin with homemade panang curry served with jasmine rice on the side

Green Curry Chicken Roti (S)

$26.00

homemade green curry with chicken, local vegetable, Roti

Kao Soi Short Rib

$38.00

braised short rib on bone, homemade Northern Thai yellow Curry and egg noodle

Crab Fried Rice

$35.00

jumbo lump crab meat, wok tossed with jasmine rice, farm fresh egg

Salmon

$29.00

sear salmon served over jasmine rice and steam local vegetable with brown sauce and garlic chip

Ginger Chicken

$25.00

PCU Noodle with Vegetable

$20.00

thin rice noodle with sweet dark soy sauce, farm fresh egg and seasonal vegetable

PUD PAK with Organic TOFU over Rice

$20.00

sauteed local vegetable with fried organic tofu served over rice

Tom Yum Ramen

$24.00

American lomein noodle, garlic, chili and local vegetable with homemade duck confit

Pad Thai Chicken

$20.00

Duck Pho

$27.00Out of stock

Curry Seafood

$32.00

SIDE ORDER

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Pud Pak (sautéed vegetable)

$9.00

Roti

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Toast

$4.00

Home Fried with Spicy Mayo

$6.00

FIRE

Fire appetizers

Fire Mains

Fire side dish

Fire Dessert

Gift Certificate

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00

$150

$150.00

$200

$200.00

Dinner Prefix Menu

Brunch Prefix Menu

$60.00

Wisteria Prefix Menu

$60.00

Magnolia Prefix Menu

$60.00

Gardenia Prefix Menu

$70.00

Fresh Roll

Chicken Satay

Watermelon Salad

Chicken Cups

Pad Thai CH

Halibut

Pumkin Curry

Kao Soi

Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pinto Iced Tea

$8.00

Lychee Soda

$6.00

Hot Green Tea

$4.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$4.00

House Blend Coffee

$5.00

Still Water

$4.00

Sparking Water

$4.00

Fresh Coconut Water

$6.00

Burbon Soda

Borbon Water

Sapporo E

Burbon Soda

Alcohol

WHITE WINE

(Gl) Chardonnay

$14.00

(Gl) Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

(BTL) Chardonnay

$52.00

(BTL) Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

(BTL) Riesling by bottle

$44.00

(BTL) Flowers Vineyard, Chardonnay by bottle

$100.00

(BTL) Cave De Lugny Chadonnay

$55.00

(BTL) Chablis Chadonnay

$55.00

(BTL) Dom Durand Sancerre

$68.00

(BTL) White Haven Sauv Blanc (Bottle)

$72.00

(BTL) Hermann Riesling

$68.00

(BTL) Gruner Veltliner

$48.00

RED WINE

(Gl) Cotes Du Rhone

$14.00

(Gl) Pinot Noir

$14.00

(BTL) Cotes Du Rhone

$56.00

(BTL) Pinot Noir

$52.00

(BTL) Nevermore Pinot Noir

$65.00Out of stock

(BTL) J LOHR Cabernet Sauvignon

$62.00Out of stock

(BTL) Cabernet Franc

$56.00Out of stock

(BTL) The Prisoner, Napa Valley by bottle

$105.00

(BTL) Amarene Della (Red) by bottle

$64.00Out of stock

ROSE

(Gl) Rose

$14.00

(Bt) Rose

$52.00

SPARKLING

(Gl) Prosecco

$15.00

Champagne

$120.00

(Bt) La Marca Prosecco

$56.00

Sparkling Rose

$50.00

Brut

$48.00

SPECIAL DRINK

(Gl) Rose Sangria Popsicle

$16.00

(Pitcher) Rose Sangria Popsicle

$55.00

Virgin Cocktail

$12.00

Lychee Bellini

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Negroni

$15.00

Cosmo

$16.00

Strawberry Mojito

$17.00

Virgin Strawberry Mojito

$12.00

I'm Up All Night To Get Lucky

$18.00

Smoke Get in Your Eyes

$17.00

I Like Me Better

$16.00

Tequila Bloom

$17.00

Wildest Dreams

$17.00

Beer

Singha

$7.00

IPA

$7.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$35.00

BAR

VODKA

$12.00

GIN

$12.00

Tequila

$12.00

Whisky

$12.00

Bourbon

$12.00

RUM

$12.00

Martini

$18.00

Lychee Martini

$19.00

Happy Hour

Food

6 oysters HH

$9.00

Wild mushroom Salad

$9.00

Shishito Peppers HH

$9.00

Mee Korat

$9.00

Papaya Salad HH

$9.00

Drinks

Aperol HH

$9.00

Rose sangria HH

$9.00

Negroni HH

$9.00

Cosmo HH

$9.00

Beer BOGO

$9.00

House Wine HH

$9.00

Bellini HH

$9.00

FROSÉ HH

$9.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$12.00

Pumpkin Custard

$12.00Out of stock

Thai Tea Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock

Mango Sticky Rice

$12.00

Brunch

Beverage

House Blend Coffee

$5.00

Hot Green Tea / Hot Jasmine Tea

$4.00

Pinto Ice Tea

$7.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Boozy Brunch Drinks

$25.00

Lychee Bellini

$14.00

Frosé

$16.00

Side

Bacon

$4.00

Home Fried with Spicy Mayo

$6.00

Green Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Food

Two Eggs any Style

$14.00

Shrimp Avocado Toast

$18.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Salad

$19.00

Lobster Egg Sandwich

$30.00

Basil Chicken over Rice with Sunnyside egg

$22.00

Chicken and Croffle

$22.00

Roti with Banana and Coconut Palm Sugar

$20.00

Thai Tea French Toast

$20.00

Crab Kai Jaew

$24.00

Pumpkin Curry

$22.00

Pork Belly Congee

$20.00

Wagyu Burger

$24.00

Salmon and Egg

$24.00

Pad Thai Sunrise

$22.00

Fluffy Egg Sandwich

$14.00

Prix Fixe

Prix Fixe

$60.00

Forbs Party

Two egg any style

Chicken and croffle

Roti Banana

French Toast

Avocado Shrimp Toast

Pad Thai Sunrise

Lychee Beeline

Mimosa

Rose Sangria

Cosmopolitan

Tequila Bloom

Chef 's Table

DINNER

Truffle Dumpling

Shrimp Roll

Lobster Devil Egg

Mushroom Coconut Truffle Soup

Fresh Roll

Chef ' S Table

$86.00

Short Rib

Pumkin Curry

Pork Belly Basil

Spicy Duck Ragu

Shrimp Scampi

Macaroon

Thai tea-ramisu

Saku Melon

Banana Pudding

Lunch

(L) Fresh Roll

(L) Crispy Roll

(L) Tofu Satay

(L) Papaya Salad

(L) Dumpling

(L) Simple Salad

(L) Kra Pao Gai Kai Dao

$19.00

(L) Pad Thai Chicken

$19.00

(L) Pork Belly Basil

$19.00

(L) Pumpkin Curry

$19.00

(L) Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

(L) Tipsy Tofu

$19.00

(L) PCU Veggies

$19.00

(L) Wagyu Burger Skillet

$24.00

-----Hold-----

PL Wine

$5.00

PL Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

PL Beer

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
