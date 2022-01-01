Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pinto / Nacho Spot

25 Reviews

$$

24 E Glenside Ave

Glenside, PA 19038

Order Again

Popular Items

Spot Nachos
Pinto Burro
Street Corn (elote)

NACHOS

Spot Nachos

$10.00+

chips, cheese, pinto beans, fried onions, fried jalapenos, diced tomatoes, queso, cotija cheese, cilantro., escabeche. Served with crema and house hot sauce.

SPECIAL NACHOS

The Pork Highway Nachos

$17.00+

Chips, cheese, green chile pork, bacon corn sauce, bacon crumbles, scallions, with escabeche, crema, house hot sauce

Sonoran Dog Nachos

$16.00+

Chips, cheese, waffle fries, pinto beans, grilled chopped hot dogs, bacon crumbles, fried onions, raw onions, spicy green salsa, tomatoes, mustard/mayo drizzle

Three Sisters Nachos

$14.50+

Chips, cheese, pinto beans, grilled squash, corn, poblanos, diced tomatoes, scallions, queso with escabeche, crema and house hot sauce can be made vegan

Monster Truck Nachos

$20.00+

Chips, cheese, pinto beans, pulled red chicken, green chile pork, beef tinga, chorizo, fried onions, fried jalapenos, diced tomatoes, queso, cotija cheese, cilantro with escabeche, crema and house hot sauce

TACOS

Shrimp Taco

$14.00

2 tacos filled with refried black beans, creamed rajas, grilled adobo shrimp, and topped with radish cucumber slaw. Served with chips.

Taquitos

$9.00

3 rolled tacos. Choice of either meat (A mix of chorizo, chicken, potato and spinach) or veggie (A mix of mushroom, potato, and spinach) wrapped in corn tortillas and fried. topped with chile de arbol sauce, crema, lettuce, tomato, and cotija

Baja Fish Tacos

$12.50

Cornmeal crusted cod with cabbage, cilantro, pickled red onions and chipotle crema. Served on flour tortillas (2)

Gringa Tacos

$9.00

2 flour tortillas grilled and filled with beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and crema

Beef Tinga Fry Bread Taco

$13.00

Traditional Navajo fry bread topped with beef, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema. Served with chips and escabeche

Red Chicken Fry Bread Taco

$13.00

Traditional Navajo fry bread topped with chicken, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema. Served with chips and escabeche

Green Chile Pork Fry Bread Taco

$13.00

Traditional fry bread topped with pork, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema. Served with chips and escabeche

Garlic Shrimp Fry Bread Taco

$16.00

Traditional Navajo fry bread topped with shrimp, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema. Served with chips and escabeche

PPBBQ Seitan Fry Bread Taco

$13.00

Traditional Navajo fry bread topped with seitan, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema. Served with chips and escabeche

TAMALES

Red Chicken Tamale

$5.00+

Homemade masa corn dough steamed in a corn husk. Stuffed with pulled red chicken. Choice of sauce.

Espinacas Tamale

$5.00+Out of stock

Homemade masa corn dough steamed in a corn husk. Stuffed with sauteed spinach, grilled tomatoes, onions, garlic. Choice of sauce.

Rajas and Cheese Tamale

$5.00+Out of stock

Homemade masa corn dough steamed in a corn husk. Stuffed with creamed poblanos and onions and Oaxaca cheese. Choice of sauce.

BURROS/CHIMIS

Pinto Burro

$10.00

flour tortilla with beans, cheese, avocado, tomatoes. Served with chips, escabeche, and crema. you can add a protein

Pinto Chimichanga

$10.00

Fried Burro. flour tortilla with beans, cheese, avocado, tomatoes. Served with chips, escabeche, and crema. you can add a protein

Highway Burro

$15.00

flour tortilla with beans, cheese, avocado, tomatoes, and green chile pork. Topped with bacon corn sauce and scallions. Served with chips, escabeche, and crema.

Highway Chimi

$15.00

Fried Burro. flour tortilla with beans, cheese, avocado, tomatoes and green chile pork. Topped with bacon corn sauce and scallions. Served with chips, escabeche, and crema.

Sisters Burro

$13.00

flour tortilla with beans, cheese, avocado, tomatoes, grilled squash, and corn. Topped with cheese and red enchilada sauce Served with chips, escabeche, and crema.

Sisters Chimi

$13.00

Fried Burro. flour tortilla with beans, cheese, avocado, tomatoes, grilled squash, and corn. Served with chips, escabeche, and crema.

ALTERNATORS

Black Bean and Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled flour tortilla with refried black beans and cheese

Street Corn (elote)

$4.00

Corn on the cob with housemade chile powder, cotija cheese, cilantro and chipotle aioli

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Pulled red chicken and cheese in a folded flour tortilla and grilled

Cactus Fries

Cactus Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Breaded cactus strips with prickly pear BBQ sauce.

Veggie Wings

$13.00

Fried pulled seitan tossed in your choice of sauce.

Chips and Salsa

$6.00+

Tortilla Chips and choice of salsa (red, spicy green, or pineapple)

Guacamole

$12.00

House guacamole with tortilla chips

Waffle Fries

$8.00

KIDS

Kids Cheesy Chips

$7.00

Tortilla chips topped with cheese. Served with salsa

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese quesadilla served w chips and salsa

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Hot dog wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served w chips and salsa

SIDES

Waffle Fries

$8.00

Pinto Beans

$5.00

Escabeche

$5.00

Pineapple Salsa

$2.00

Red Salsa

$2.00

Spicy Green Salsa

$2.00

Queso

$3.00

Guac Side

$5.00

Refried Black Beans

$5.00

Refried chipotle black beans (has cheese)

Crema

$0.50

Chips

$1.00

TAKE IT AND BAKE IT

Spot Nachos - take it and bake it

$18.00

All ingredients for a Parking Garage size order of Spot Nachos packaged individually for heating and assemble at home.

SPECIALS

Tortilla Soup

$6.00+Out of stock

Tortilla soup with avocado, crema, cotija cheese, and cilantro. And Chips! Add chicken if you would like or make it vegan

DESSERT

Dessert Fry Bread

$5.00

Fry bread topped with cinnamon and powered sugar

Cinnamon Ice Cream

$3.00

Mixers

Traditional Lime Margarita (mixer)

$5.00

Add your own tequila for an amazing margarita

Blood Orange Habanero Margarita (mixer)

$5.00

Add your own tequila for an amazing margarita

Saguaro (Mango mint and coconut)

$6.00Out of stock

Mango, mint simple, coconut

Guava Maragrita (mixer)

$5.00Out of stock

Guava, lime margarita

Pineapple Epazote Lemonade

$5.00

Caramelized pineapple, epazote simple, lemon shrub, club Can be used as a mocktail and a mixer

Prickly Pear Lime

$5.00

Prickle pear, agave, lime

Pinto Mule

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger, hibiscus, lemon

Cantaloupe La La

$6.00Out of stock

Cantaloupe, pear, ancho coriander simple, lemon

A Rose is a rose is a rose

$6.00Out of stock

Mocktail/Mixer Rose water, orange, lemon, honey

Lavender Punch

$5.00Out of stock

Lavender, black pepper, cherry, and orange

Jarritos and more

Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$4.00
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00Out of stock
Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$4.00

Jarritos Strawberry

$4.00Out of stock

Jarritos Apple

$4.00Out of stock

Jarritos Tamarind

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Southwestern eatery with a focus of food in and around Arizona. BYOS Bring your own spirit - full mocktail and mixer menu

24 E Glenside Ave, Glenside, PA 19038

Pinto/ Nacho Spot image
Pinto/ Nacho Spot image

