Pints & Pies Pizza Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Whether joining friends for a pint, pizza and sports, settling in for a quiet dinner and wine, or joining neighbors for a family night out, Pints & Pies Pizza Company in the Boatworks Mall, is waiting to welcome you. An extensive Italian inspired menu offers exceptional pizza flanked with seasonally inspired salads, delectable pastas and tempting desserts. Choose a seat at the massive copper-topped horseshoe bar, or a table for two overlooking the water, with the spectacular Tahoe water/mountain/tree lined coast as your backdrop. This is what Tahoe is made of.
Location
760 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, CA 96145
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Moe's Original BBQ - Tahoe City
No Reviews
700 North Lake Boulevard Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurant
Mirada - 760 North Lake Blvd #30
No Reviews
760 North Lake Blvd #30 Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurant
Mediterranean Cafe - 395 North Lake Blvd
No Reviews
395 North Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurant