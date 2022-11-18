Pints & Pies Pizza Co.

Restaurant info

Whether joining friends for a pint, pizza and sports, settling in for a quiet dinner and wine, or joining neighbors for a family night out, Pints & Pies Pizza Company in the Boatworks Mall, is waiting to welcome you. An extensive Italian inspired menu offers exceptional pizza flanked with seasonally inspired salads, delectable pastas and tempting desserts. Choose a seat at the massive copper-topped horseshoe bar, or a table for two overlooking the water, with the spectacular Tahoe water/mountain/tree lined coast as your backdrop. This is what Tahoe is made of.