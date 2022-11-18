Pints & Pies Pizza Co.

Main picView gallery

Pasta

Linguini with Clams & Prawns

$27.00

Smoked Garlic, Roma Tomatoes, Italian Parsley & White Wine Butter

Penne With Char-Grilled Chicken

$26.00

Sundried Tomato, Black Olive Tapenade, Italian Parsley, Rosemary, Asiago Cheese & Cream

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$25.00

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Basil, Romano Cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Fresh Herbs, Parmesan, Romano Cheese, Cream

Fusilli Pesto

$18.00

Toasted Pine Nuts, Fresh Basil, Parmesan, Romano Cheese, Cream

Ricotta Cheese Tortellini

$25.00

Porcini mushrooms, cream, parmesan, Romano & truffle oil

Beef Ravioli

$25.00

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Basil, Romano & Parmesan Cheese

BYO Pizza

16" Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil

16" Pesto Pizza

$19.00

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

16" Pints and Pies Pizza

$19.00

Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Smoked Garlic, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella Cheese

8" Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil

8" Pesto Pizza

$13.00

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

8" Pints and Pies Pizza

$13.00

Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Smoked Garlic, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza Creations

8" Pie At Altitude – With Attitude

$16.00

Marinara Sauce, Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Bl Olive, Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Green & Red Bell Peppers

16" Pie At Altitude – With Attitude

$26.00

Marinara Sauce, Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Bl Olive, Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Green & Red Bell Peppers

8" The Prima

$18.00

Pesto Sauce, Smoked Garlic, Green Olive, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Topped With Asiago Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Drizzled With Pesto Sauce

16" The Prima

$26.00

Pesto Sauce, Smoked Garlic, Green Olive, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Topped With Asiago Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Drizzled With Pesto Sauce

8" Veggie Combo

$16.00

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bl Olives, Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Smoked Garlic

16" Veggie Combo

$25.00

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bl Olives, Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Smoked Garlic

8" Cajun Shrimp and Clams

$16.00

Pesto Sauce, Cajun Seasoned Shrimp, Clams, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Green Onion,

16" Cajun Shrimp and Clams

$29.00

Pesto Sauce, Cajun Seasoned Shrimp, Clams, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Green Onion,

8" BBQ Char-Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Bbq Sauce, Char-Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Red Onion

16" BBQ Char-Grilled Chicken

$26.00

Bbq Sauce, Char-Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Red Onion

8" Margarita

$14.00

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

8" Pie At Altitude – With Attitude

$16.00

Marinara Sauce, Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Bl Olive, Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Green & Red Bell Peppers

8" Veggie Combo

$16.00

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bl Olives, Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Smoked Garlic

8" BBQ Char-Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Bbq Sauce, Char-Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Red Onion

8" Cajun Shrimp and Clams

$16.00

Pesto Sauce, Cajun Seasoned Shrimp, Clams, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Green Onion,

8" The Prima

$18.00

Pesto Sauce, Smoked Garlic, Green Olive, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Topped With Asiago Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Drizzled With Pesto Sauce

12" Margarita

$21.00

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

12" Pie At Altitude – With Attitude

$21.00

Marinara Sauce, Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Bl Olive, Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Green & Red Bell Peppers

12" Veggie Combo

$20.00

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bl Olives, Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Smoked Garlic

12" BBQ Char-Grilled Chicken

$21.00

Bbq Sauce, Char-Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Red Onion

12" Cajun Shrimp and Clams

$25.00

Pesto Sauce, Cajun Seasoned Shrimp, Clams, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Green Onion,

12" The Prima

$22.00

Pesto Sauce, Smoked Garlic, Green Olive, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Topped With Asiago Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Drizzled With Pesto Sauce

16" Margarita

$26.00

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

16" Pie At Altitude – With Attitude

$26.00

Marinara Sauce, Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Bl Olive, Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Green & Red Bell Peppers

16" Veggie Combo

$25.00

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bl Olives, Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Smoked Garlic

16" BBQ Char-Grilled Chicken

$26.00

Bbq Sauce, Char-Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Red Onion

16" Cajun Shrimp and Clams

$29.00

Pesto Sauce, Cajun Seasoned Shrimp, Clams, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Green Onion,

16" The Prima

$26.00

Pesto Sauce, Smoked Garlic, Green Olive, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Topped With Asiago Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Drizzled With Pesto Sauce

Entree

Brioche bun, iceburg lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, american cheese & smoked chipotle Aoli

PInts & Pies Wagyu Prime Rib Beef Burger

$18.00

Brioche Bun, House Pickled Cucumbers, Iceberg Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Spanish Onion, Maple Chili Bacon, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Chipotle Aioli

12 ounce Angus Porterhouse

$28.00

Char-grilled, finished with thyme, rosemary & compound butter

Appetizers

Tahoe Tess Calamari

$17.00

Calamari, Coated With Cornmeal, Flour, Herbs, Lightly Fried With Cilantro Aioli, Cocktail Sauce

Roasted Garlic & Flat Bread

$15.00

Oven Roasted Colossal Garlic, Brie Cheese, Pints & Pies Tomato Chutney, Olive Oil & Fresh Herb Flatbread

Chicken Wings & Drums

$16.00

Breaded Chicken Drumstick & Wings Three Ways

Garlic & More Garlic Fries

$12.00

Smoked Garlic, Parmesan Cheese, Italian Parsley, Sea Salt, Olive Oil

Crispy Shoestring Fries

$10.00

Pane

$8.00

French bread, smoked garlic, herbs, butter, parmesan, olive oil

Soups & Salads

Caesar

$14.00

Pints & Pies Ceasar Dressing Hearts Of Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Croutons

Tahoe Local House Salad

$15.00

Mixture Of Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Candied Pecans, And Red Onion. Soft Boiled Egg, Sourdough Croutons, House Dressing

Clam Chowder Bowl

$15.00

Clam Chowder Cup

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Pint Sized Cheeseburger with Crispy Shoestring

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti with Butter & Olive Oil

$5.00

Kids Sundae

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Desserts

Gelato

$7.00

Kids Sundae

$5.00

Drinks

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Italian Soda

$5.00

Italian Cream Soda

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whether joining friends for a pint, pizza and sports, settling in for a quiet dinner and wine, or joining neighbors for a family night out, Pints &amp; Pies Pizza Company in the Boatworks Mall, is waiting to welcome you. An extensive Italian inspired menu offers exceptional pizza flanked with seasonally inspired salads, delectable pastas and tempting desserts. Choose a seat at the massive copper-topped horseshoe bar, or a table for two overlooking the water, with the spectacular Tahoe water/mountain/tree lined coast as your backdrop. This is what Tahoe is made of.

Location

760 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, CA 96145

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

