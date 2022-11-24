Pints & Quarts
950 W Norton Ave
Muskegon, MI 49441
2-Topping Pizza
Baskets
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
cocktail sauce, lemon wedge, pints' kettle chips & onion dip
Cheeseburger Basket
choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, pints' kettle chips & onion dip
Smoked Wing Basket
6pc. smoked wings, dry rub, choice of ranch or bleu cheese, pints' kettle chips & onion dip
Fish & Chips Basket
half order, hand-battered haddock, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, pints' kettle chips & onion dip
Half Salads
1/2 Beets & Greens Salad
mixed greens, pumpkin seeds, candied walnuts, goat cheese, roasted beet, roasted sweet potato, dried cranberry, apple, apple cider vinaigrette
1/2 Caesar Salad
romaine, aged asiago, crouton, lemon wedge, house caesar
1/2 Chef's Cobb Salad
romaine, bacon, gorgonzola, hardboiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, crouton, choice of dressing
1/2 Chinese Chop Salad
romaine, cabbage, cucumber, red onion, crispy brussels sprouts, avocado, mango-pineapple salsa, edamame ginger rice, crispy wontons, sesame ginger vinaigrette
1/2 Fall Harvest Salad
kale, bacon, aged asiago, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, roasted sweet potato, roasted beet, crispy brussels sprouts, red onion, apple, apple cider vinaigrette
1/2 House Salad
romaine, house cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, crouton, choice of dressing
1/2 Loaded Wedge Salad
ceberg, bacon, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, french drizzle
1/2 Mediterranean Salad
romaine, feta, quinoa, tomato, red onion, cucumber, roasted beet, pepperoncini, crouton, greek dressing
1/2 Michigan Field Salad
mixed greens, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, dried cranberry, balsamic vinaigrette
1/2 Pints' Chopped Salad
romaine, bacon, aged asiago, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, avocado, quinoa, crispy brussels sprouts, red onion, italian dressing
1/2 Power Salad
kale, aged asiago, quinoa, hard boiled egg, candied walnuts, avocado, dried cranberry, red onion, crispy brussels sprouts, tomato, cucumber, apple, roasted beet, blood orange vinaigrette
Lunch Sandwich
1/2 Chicken Salad
pumpkin seed, dried cranberry, lettuce, house made rosemary hoagie roll, pints' kettle chips & onion dip
1/2 French Dip
shaved prime rib, provolone, horsey sauce, rosemary au jus, house made rosemary hoagie roll, pints' kettle chips & onion dip [add philly style+2: caramelized onion, sautéed mushroom, haystack onion, aged cheddar fondue]
1/2 Tastin' Gouda
smoked turkey, smoked gouda, bourbon maple-bacon jam, sourdough, pints' kettle chips & onion dip
1/2 Turkey Club
bacon, swiss, tomato, lettuce, basil aioli, sourdough, pints' kettle chips & onion dip
Grilled Cheese
american, sourdough, pints' kettle chips & onion dip [add +1: tomato | avocado] [add +2: ham | bacon]
Hot Beef Sandwich
open-faced on sourdough, topped with pot roast, mashed potatoes, haystack onions, beef gravy [side not included]
Lunch Ham & Swiss
honey mustard, pretzel bun, pints' kettle chips & onion dip
Pulled Pork Sandwich
coleslaw, BBQ, brioche bun, pints' kettle chips & onion dip
Daily Soup & Sandwich
Soup of Day: Beef & Barley
beef broth, braised beef, carrot, celery, barley
Sandwich of Day: Greek Chicken
housemade rosemary hoagie, fresh mozzarella, feta, lettuce, tomato, greek dressing
Soup of Day: Pozole Verde
chicken broth, pulled chicken, hominy, green chilis
Sandwich of Day: Crispy Chicken Torta
housemade rosemary hoagie, refried beans, fresh mozzarella, pico de gallo, guacamole
Weekly Features
New Orleans Shrimp Boil
30 shell on shrimp, white wine butter garlic sauce, parmesan, tomato, lemon wedge, corn on the cob, yukon gold potatoes, housemade rosemary hoagie roll [add on: one pound mussels +8] [add on: one pound shell on shrimp +12]
Pub Mussels
one pound, white wine butter garlic sauce, parmesan, tomato, lemon wedge, housemade rosemary hoagie roll [add on: one pound mussels +8] [add on: one pound shell on shrimp +12]
Shrimp Scampi
16 shell on shrimp, white wine butter garlic sauce, parmesan, tomato, lemon wedge, housemade rosemary hoagie roll [add on: one pound mussels +8] [add on: one pound shell on shrimp +12]
Roasted Red Pepper Cream Pasta
To Start
Baked Goat Cheese
house flatbread, marinara, pesto
Boneless Wings
celery, carrots, breaded or naked, choice of wing sauce
Bruschetta
bruschetta tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto, balsamic glaze, house ciabatta bread
Brussels Sprouts
bacon, aged asiago, candied walnuts, balsamic glaze
Cheese Bread
marinara, ranch
Cheeseburger Sliders
american cheese, onion, pints' secret sauce
Crispy Reuben Rolls
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, deep fried crispy wrap, mashed potato bed, 1000 island
Dill Pickle Chips
ranch
Firecracker Shrimp
hand-battered shrimp, mango-pineapple slaw, pickled red onion
Haystacks (Full)
crispy fried onions, spicy ranch
Jose's Queso
aged cheddar fondue, diced tomato, guacamole, chive sour cream, tortilla chips
Nashville Nachos
bacon, queso, house cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chive sour cream, ranch
Onion Rings
spicy ranch
Pints' Nachos
queso, house cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chive sour cream, smoked tomato salsa, jalapeno hot sauce
Pints' Poutine
braised beef, fries, aged cheddar fondue, beef gravy, chive sour cream
Pretzel
honey mustard, IPA mustard, aged cheddar fondue
Pulled Pork Sliders
bbq, sweet & spicy pickles, coleslaw
Seared Rare Ahi Tuna App
Smoked Wings
dry rub, celery, carrots, choice of wing sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
house flatbread, bruschetta tomato, fresh basil
Thai Wraps
lettuce cups, citrus slaw, mango-pineapple salsa, pickled red onion, avocado, wonton chips, sweet thai chili sauce
Tot-Chos
tater-tots, seasoned ground beef, queso, dice tomato, guacamole, spicy ranch
Irish Tots
crispy yukon gold mashed potato, bacon, house cheese, aged cheddar fondue, tomato, chive sour cream
Ruffage & Soups
Beets & Greens Salad
mixed greens, pumpkin seeds, candied walnuts, goat cheese, roasted beet, roasted sweet potato, dried cranberry, apple, apple cider vinaigrette
Chefs Cobb Salad
romaine, bacon, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, crouton, choice of dressing
Chinese Chop Salad
romaine, cabbage, cucumber, red onion, crispy brussels sprouts, avocado, mango-pineapple salsa, edamame ginger rice, crispy wontons, sesame ginger vinaigrette
Classic Caesar Salad
romaine, aged asiago, crouton, lemon wedge, house caesar
Fall Harvest Salad
kale, bacon, aged asiago, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, roasted sweet potato, crispy brussels sprouts, red onion, apple, apple cider vinaigrette
House Salad
romaine, house cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, crouton, choice of dressing
Loaded Wedge Salad
iceberg, bacon, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, french drizzle
Mediterranean Salad
romaine, feta, quinoa, tomato, red onion, cucumber, roasted beet, pepperoncini, crouton, greek dressing
Michigan Field Salad
mixed greens, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, dried cranberry, balsamic vinaigrette
Pints' Chopped Salad
romaine, bacon, aged asiago, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, avocado, quinoa, crispy brussels sprouts, red onion, tossed in italian dressing
Pints' Poke Salad
kale, edamame ginger rice, avocado, citrus slaw, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, crispy brussels sprouts, mango-pineapple salsa, roasted beet, wonton chips, blood orange vinaigrette, choice of seared rare ahi tuna, salmon or firecracker shrimp
Power Salad
kale, aged asiago, quinoa, hard boiled egg, candied walnuts, avocado, dried cranberry, red onion, crispy brussels sprouts, tomato, cucumber, apple, roasted beet, blood orange vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
romaine, asiago, crouton, lemon wedge, caesar dressing
Side House Salad
romaine, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onion, crouton, choice of dressing
Cup French Onion Soup
10oz cup, aged swiss, house ciabatta bread
Cup Sweet/Spicy Chili
10oz cup, seasoned ground beef, onion, jalapeno, house cheese, cornbread
Cup White Chicken Chili
Handhelds & Pitas
Buffalo Pita
crispy chicken, house cheese, feta, cucumber sauce, italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Gyro Pita
gyro meat, house cheese, feta, cucumber sauce, italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Italian Pita
italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham house cheese, feta, cucumber sauce, italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Pulled Chicken Pita
bacon, bbq, house cheese, feta, cucumber sauce, italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Chicken Salad
pumpkin seed, dried cranberry, lettuce, house made rosemary hoagie roll
CBR Wrap
crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Carolina
BBQ pulled pork, haystack onion, pickles, coleslaw, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
French Dip
shaved prime rib, provolone, horsey sauce, rosemary au jus, hoagie roll, kettle chips & pints' onion dip [philly style +$2: sautéed onions, mushrooms, aged cheddar fondue]
Hot Ham & Swiss
honey mustard, pretzel bun, kettle chips & pints onion dip
Monterey Chicken
smoked pulled chicken, bacon, pepper jack, cheddar, haystack onion, BBQ, lettuce, tomato, onion, house made rosemary hoagie roll
Pints' Pastrami
house pastrami, smoke gouda, IPA mustard, horsey cream, rosemary au jus, rye bread
Reuben
swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, rye bread, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Smoked Turkey Club
bacon, swiss, tomato, lettuce, basil mayo, sourdough, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Tastin' Gouda
smoked turkey, smoked gouda, bourbon maple-bacon jam, pretzel bun
TCBG
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, guacamole, honey mustard, pretzel bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Burgers
Big Jerk Burger
jerk seasoned burger, bacon, pepper-jack, BBQ, mango-pineapple salsa, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Bistro Burger
pints' onion dip, sauteed mushroom, haystack onion, lettuce, tomato, onion brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Black & Bleu
blackened burger, gorgonzola-peppercorn spread, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Breakfast Burger
bacon, fried egg, american, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Dirty South Burger
bacon, jalapeno cheddar cheese spread, crispy dill pickle chips, IPA mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pretzel bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Holy Guacamole
cheddar, pepper jack, guacamole, crispy jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Mushroom Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Patty Melt
cheddar, swiss, sautéed mushroom, sautéed onion, 1000 island, horsey sauce, rosemary au jus, sourdough, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Signature Burger
cheddar, BBQ, haystack onion, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Traditional Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Veggie Burger
house gf vegan burger, avocado, spring mix, pickled red onion, lemon basil vinaigrette, gluten free bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Western Burger
bacon, smoked gouda, pints' onion ring, honey buffalo sauce, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
Mains & Tacos
Tavern Tacos
2 tacos, grilled flour tortilla, guacamole, pickled red onion, citrus slaw, mango-pineapple salsa, chive sour cream, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeno hot sauce, tortilla chips
Chicken & Waffles
sugar waffles, crispy chicken, chopped bacon, 2 fried eggs, salted caramel butter, sriracha maple syrup
Fish & Chips
hand-battering haddock, french fries, coleslaw, lemon, tarter sauce
GF Cheese Tortellini
Grandma's Pot Roast
Roasted garlic yukon mashed potato, beef gravy, candied carrot, the deck's cornbread
Grilled Salmon
quinoa, roasted sweet potato, roasted beet, apple cider vinaigrette
Old School Mac
buttery crumb crust
Pints' Stroganoff
braised beef, hand cut noodles, mushroom cream sauce, chive sour cream
Filet Medallions
(2) 3oz filet medallions, choice of 2 sides, rosemary au jus, horseradish cream sauce
Grilled Sirloin
8oz sirloin, choice of 2 sides, rosemary au jus, horseradish cream sauce
12oz Ribeye
12oz ribeye, choice of 2 sides, rosemary au jus, horseradish cream sauce
Seared Rare Ahi Tuna
mango-pineapple salsa, mango hot sauce, sesame ginger vinaigrette, edamame ginger rice
Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
smoked pulled chicken, bacon, house cheese, BBQ sauce, pickled red onion, jalapeno hot sauce
Big Greek Pizza
gyro meat, house cheese, feta, red sauce, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, cucumber sauce
Big Mac Pizza
bacon, house cheese, pints' mac & cheese, sliced tomato, ranch drizzle
Brussels Pizza
bacon, house cheese, garlic sauce, brussels sprouts, candied walnuts, balsamic drizzle
Deluxe Pizza
pepperoni, italian sausage, house cheese, red sauce, green pepper, mushroom
Hot Chick Next Door Pizza
crispy chicken, house cheese, spicy garlic sauce, pickled celery, red onion, ranch drizzle, sriracha seasoning
Margherita Pizza
fresh mozzarella, house cheese, red sauce, sliced tomato, fresh basil
Mellow Mushroom Pizza
fresh mozzarella, house cheese, goat cheese, garlic sauce, mushroom, fresh basil
Pepperoni Lovers Pizza
triple pepperoni, house cheese, red sauce
Pepperoni Pizza
red sauce, house cheese, pepperoni
Skee Town Pizza
pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, house cheese, red sauce
Spicy Pig
The G.O.A.T Pizza
goat cheese, garlic sauce, candied walnut, roasted beet, roasted sweet potato, sweet and spicy honey crunch
Ultimate Veggie Pizza
fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, red sauce, mushroom, brussels sprouts, green pepper, red onion
Build Your Own Pizza
house cheese
Take & Bake Kit
Available for take-out only. 2 toppings, sauce & cheese. Build your own & bake at home. Instructions included; baking times may vary based on oven.
Kids Menu
Sides
Side Of
1pc Ciabatta Bread
Basket Cheese Fries
Basket Chili/Cheese Fries
Basket Loaded Fries
Egg
Fry Basket
GF Pizza Skin
Pizza Skin
Raw Dough Ball
Side Apple Sauce
Side Avocado
Side Beets
Side Bruschetta Tomatoes
Side Caesar Salad
Side Candied Carrots
Side Caramelized Onions
Side Carrots
Side Celery
Side Cheese Fries
Side Chili/Cheese Fries
Side Coleslaw
Side Cornbread
Side Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Side Crispy Yukon Potatoes
Side Edamame Rice
Side Fries
Side Guac & Tortilla Chips
Side Haystacks
Side House Salad
Side Kettle Chips/Dip
Side Loaded Fries
Side Loaded Mashed
Side Mac N Cheese
Side Mashed & Gravy
Side Onion Rings
Side Pappardelle Noodles
Side Pickle Chips
Side Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Side Sauteed Mushrooms
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Tortilla Chips/Tomato Salsa
Side Tots
Tot Basket
Dessert
Strawberry Shortcake
the deck’s warm cornbread, crushed strawberries, whipped cream
Cookie Dough Skillet
chocolate chip cookie dough, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, all desserts are gluten free
Creme Brulee
Flourless Chocolate Torte
chocolate sauce, whipped cream
New York Cheesecake
whipped cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Funfetti Sundae
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wings, Pizza, Burgers & More!
950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon, MI 49441