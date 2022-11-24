Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Pints & Quarts

review star

No reviews yet

950 W Norton Ave

Muskegon, MI 49441

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Chefs Cobb Salad
Fall Harvest Salad

2-Topping Pizza

red sauce, house cheese, choice of 2 toppings

Choose 2 Items

$12.00

Baskets

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$11.00

cocktail sauce, lemon wedge, pints' kettle chips & onion dip

Cheeseburger Basket

$11.00

choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, pints' kettle chips & onion dip

Smoked Wing Basket

$11.00

6pc. smoked wings, dry rub, choice of ranch or bleu cheese, pints' kettle chips & onion dip

Fish & Chips Basket

$11.00

half order, hand-battered haddock, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, pints' kettle chips & onion dip

Half Salads

1/2 Beets & Greens Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, pumpkin seeds, candied walnuts, goat cheese, roasted beet, roasted sweet potato, dried cranberry, apple, apple cider vinaigrette

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.00

romaine, aged asiago, crouton, lemon wedge, house caesar

1/2 Chef's Cobb Salad

$8.00

romaine, bacon, gorgonzola, hardboiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, crouton, choice of dressing

1/2 Chinese Chop Salad

$8.00

romaine, cabbage, cucumber, red onion, crispy brussels sprouts, avocado, mango-pineapple salsa, edamame ginger rice, crispy wontons, sesame ginger vinaigrette

1/2 Fall Harvest Salad

$8.00

kale, bacon, aged asiago, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, roasted sweet potato, roasted beet, crispy brussels sprouts, red onion, apple, apple cider vinaigrette

1/2 House Salad

$5.00

romaine, house cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, crouton, choice of dressing

1/2 Loaded Wedge Salad

$8.00

ceberg, bacon, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, french drizzle

1/2 Mediterranean Salad

$8.00

romaine, feta, quinoa, tomato, red onion, cucumber, roasted beet, pepperoncini, crouton, greek dressing

1/2 Michigan Field Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, dried cranberry, balsamic vinaigrette

1/2 Pints' Chopped Salad

$8.00

romaine, bacon, aged asiago, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, avocado, quinoa, crispy brussels sprouts, red onion, italian dressing

1/2 Power Salad

$8.00

kale, aged asiago, quinoa, hard boiled egg, candied walnuts, avocado, dried cranberry, red onion, crispy brussels sprouts, tomato, cucumber, apple, roasted beet, blood orange vinaigrette

Lunch Sandwich

1/2 Chicken Salad

$8.00

pumpkin seed, dried cranberry, lettuce, house made rosemary hoagie roll, pints' kettle chips & onion dip

1/2 French Dip

$8.00

shaved prime rib, provolone, horsey sauce, rosemary au jus, house made rosemary hoagie roll, pints' kettle chips & onion dip [add philly style+2: caramelized onion, sautéed mushroom, haystack onion, aged cheddar fondue]

1/2 Tastin' Gouda

$8.00

smoked turkey, smoked gouda, bourbon maple-bacon jam, sourdough, pints' kettle chips & onion dip

1/2 Turkey Club

$8.00

bacon, swiss, tomato, lettuce, basil aioli, sourdough, pints' kettle chips & onion dip

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

american, sourdough, pints' kettle chips & onion dip [add +1: tomato | avocado] [add +2: ham | bacon]

Hot Beef Sandwich

$12.00

open-faced on sourdough, topped with pot roast, mashed potatoes, haystack onions, beef gravy [side not included]

Lunch Ham & Swiss

$8.00

honey mustard, pretzel bun, pints' kettle chips & onion dip

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

coleslaw, BBQ, brioche bun, pints' kettle chips & onion dip

Daily Soup & Sandwich

Soup of Day: Beef & Barley

Soup of Day: Beef & Barley

$6.00

beef broth, braised beef, carrot, celery, barley

Sandwich of Day: Greek Chicken

Sandwich of Day: Greek Chicken

$8.00+

housemade rosemary hoagie, fresh mozzarella, feta, lettuce, tomato, greek dressing

Soup of Day: Pozole Verde

$6.00Out of stock

chicken broth, pulled chicken, hominy, green chilis

Sandwich of Day: Crispy Chicken Torta

Sandwich of Day: Crispy Chicken Torta

$13.00Out of stock

housemade rosemary hoagie, refried beans, fresh mozzarella, pico de gallo, guacamole

Weekly Features

New Orleans Shrimp Boil

New Orleans Shrimp Boil

$21.00

30 shell on shrimp, white wine butter garlic sauce, parmesan, tomato, lemon wedge, corn on the cob, yukon gold potatoes, housemade rosemary hoagie roll [add on: one pound mussels +8] [add on: one pound shell on shrimp +12]

Pub Mussels

Pub Mussels

$14.00

one pound, white wine butter garlic sauce, parmesan, tomato, lemon wedge, housemade rosemary hoagie roll [add on: one pound mussels +8] [add on: one pound shell on shrimp +12]

Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

16 shell on shrimp, white wine butter garlic sauce, parmesan, tomato, lemon wedge, housemade rosemary hoagie roll [add on: one pound mussels +8] [add on: one pound shell on shrimp +12]

Roasted Red Pepper Cream Pasta

$16.00

To Start

Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Goat Cheese

$12.00

house flatbread, marinara, pesto

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$14.00

celery, carrots, breaded or naked, choice of wing sauce

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.00

bruschetta tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto, balsamic glaze, house ciabatta bread

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

bacon, aged asiago, candied walnuts, balsamic glaze

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$10.00

marinara, ranch

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

american cheese, onion, pints' secret sauce

Crispy Reuben Rolls

Crispy Reuben Rolls

$13.00

corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, deep fried crispy wrap, mashed potato bed, 1000 island

Dill Pickle Chips

Dill Pickle Chips

$10.00

ranch

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

hand-battered shrimp, mango-pineapple slaw, pickled red onion

Haystacks (Full)

Haystacks (Full)

$10.00

crispy fried onions, spicy ranch

Jose's Queso

Jose's Queso

$10.00

aged cheddar fondue, diced tomato, guacamole, chive sour cream, tortilla chips

Nashville Nachos

Nashville Nachos

$16.00

bacon, queso, house cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chive sour cream, ranch

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.00

spicy ranch

Pints' Nachos

Pints' Nachos

$12.00

queso, house cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chive sour cream, smoked tomato salsa, jalapeno hot sauce

Pints' Poutine

Pints' Poutine

$15.00

braised beef, fries, aged cheddar fondue, beef gravy, chive sour cream

Pretzel

Pretzel

$13.00

honey mustard, IPA mustard, aged cheddar fondue

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

bbq, sweet & spicy pickles, coleslaw

Seared Rare Ahi Tuna App

$16.00

Smoked Wings

$16.00

dry rub, celery, carrots, choice of wing sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

house flatbread, bruschetta tomato, fresh basil

Thai Wraps

Thai Wraps

$14.00

lettuce cups, citrus slaw, mango-pineapple salsa, pickled red onion, avocado, wonton chips, sweet thai chili sauce

Tot-Chos

Tot-Chos

$14.00

tater-tots, seasoned ground beef, queso, dice tomato, guacamole, spicy ranch

Irish Tots

$14.00

crispy yukon gold mashed potato, bacon, house cheese, aged cheddar fondue, tomato, chive sour cream

Ruffage & Soups

Beets & Greens Salad

Beets & Greens Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, pumpkin seeds, candied walnuts, goat cheese, roasted beet, roasted sweet potato, dried cranberry, apple, apple cider vinaigrette

Chefs Cobb Salad

Chefs Cobb Salad

$14.00

romaine, bacon, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, crouton, choice of dressing

Chinese Chop Salad

$14.00

romaine, cabbage, cucumber, red onion, crispy brussels sprouts, avocado, mango-pineapple salsa, edamame ginger rice, crispy wontons, sesame ginger vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, aged asiago, crouton, lemon wedge, house caesar

Fall Harvest Salad

Fall Harvest Salad

$14.00

kale, bacon, aged asiago, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, roasted sweet potato, crispy brussels sprouts, red onion, apple, apple cider vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

romaine, house cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, crouton, choice of dressing

Loaded Wedge Salad

Loaded Wedge Salad

$13.00

iceberg, bacon, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, french drizzle

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

romaine, feta, quinoa, tomato, red onion, cucumber, roasted beet, pepperoncini, crouton, greek dressing

Michigan Field Salad

Michigan Field Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, dried cranberry, balsamic vinaigrette

Pints' Chopped Salad

Pints' Chopped Salad

$13.00

romaine, bacon, aged asiago, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, avocado, quinoa, crispy brussels sprouts, red onion, tossed in italian dressing

Pints' Poke Salad

Pints' Poke Salad

$20.00

kale, edamame ginger rice, avocado, citrus slaw, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, crispy brussels sprouts, mango-pineapple salsa, roasted beet, wonton chips, blood orange vinaigrette, choice of seared rare ahi tuna, salmon or firecracker shrimp

Power Salad

Power Salad

$14.00

kale, aged asiago, quinoa, hard boiled egg, candied walnuts, avocado, dried cranberry, red onion, crispy brussels sprouts, tomato, cucumber, apple, roasted beet, blood orange vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

romaine, asiago, crouton, lemon wedge, caesar dressing

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$4.00

romaine, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onion, crouton, choice of dressing

Cup French Onion Soup

Cup French Onion Soup

$6.00

10oz cup, aged swiss, house ciabatta bread

Cup Sweet/Spicy Chili

Cup Sweet/Spicy Chili

$6.00

10oz cup, seasoned ground beef, onion, jalapeno, house cheese, cornbread

Cup White Chicken Chili

$6.00

Handhelds & Pitas

Buffalo Pita

Buffalo Pita

$15.00

crispy chicken, house cheese, feta, cucumber sauce, italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$15.00

gyro meat, house cheese, feta, cucumber sauce, italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Italian Pita

Italian Pita

$15.00

italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham house cheese, feta, cucumber sauce, italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Pulled Chicken Pita

Pulled Chicken Pita

$15.00

bacon, bbq, house cheese, feta, cucumber sauce, italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$14.00

pumpkin seed, dried cranberry, lettuce, house made rosemary hoagie roll

CBR Wrap

CBR Wrap

$14.00

crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Carolina

$14.00

BBQ pulled pork, haystack onion, pickles, coleslaw, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

French Dip

French Dip

$15.00

shaved prime rib, provolone, horsey sauce, rosemary au jus, hoagie roll, kettle chips & pints' onion dip [philly style +$2: sautéed onions, mushrooms, aged cheddar fondue]

Hot Ham & Swiss

Hot Ham & Swiss

$13.00

honey mustard, pretzel bun, kettle chips & pints onion dip

Monterey Chicken

Monterey Chicken

$14.00

smoked pulled chicken, bacon, pepper jack, cheddar, haystack onion, BBQ, lettuce, tomato, onion, house made rosemary hoagie roll

Pints' Pastrami

$16.00

house pastrami, smoke gouda, IPA mustard, horsey cream, rosemary au jus, rye bread

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, rye bread, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Smoked Turkey Club

Smoked Turkey Club

$14.00

bacon, swiss, tomato, lettuce, basil mayo, sourdough, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Tastin' Gouda

$14.00

smoked turkey, smoked gouda, bourbon maple-bacon jam, pretzel bun

TCBG

TCBG

$14.00

smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, guacamole, honey mustard, pretzel bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Burgers

Big Jerk Burger

Big Jerk Burger

$14.00

jerk seasoned burger, bacon, pepper-jack, BBQ, mango-pineapple salsa, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$14.00

pints' onion dip, sauteed mushroom, haystack onion, lettuce, tomato, onion brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$14.00

blackened burger, gorgonzola-peppercorn spread, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

bacon, fried egg, american, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Dirty South Burger

Dirty South Burger

$14.00

bacon, jalapeno cheddar cheese spread, crispy dill pickle chips, IPA mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pretzel bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Holy Guacamole

Holy Guacamole

$14.00

cheddar, pepper jack, guacamole, crispy jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.00

cheddar, swiss, sautéed mushroom, sautéed onion, 1000 island, horsey sauce, rosemary au jus, sourdough, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Signature Burger

Signature Burger

$14.00

cheddar, BBQ, haystack onion, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Traditional Burger

Traditional Burger

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.00

house gf vegan burger, avocado, spring mix, pickled red onion, lemon basil vinaigrette, gluten free bun, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Western Burger

$14.00

bacon, smoked gouda, pints' onion ring, honey buffalo sauce, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, kettle chips & pints' onion dip

Mains & Tacos

Tavern Tacos

Tavern Tacos

$14.00

2 tacos, grilled flour tortilla, guacamole, pickled red onion, citrus slaw, mango-pineapple salsa, chive sour cream, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeno hot sauce, tortilla chips

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

sugar waffles, crispy chicken, chopped bacon, 2 fried eggs, salted caramel butter, sriracha maple syrup

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

hand-battering haddock, french fries, coleslaw, lemon, tarter sauce

GF Cheese Tortellini

$16.00
Grandma's Pot Roast

Grandma's Pot Roast

$19.00

Roasted garlic yukon mashed potato, beef gravy, candied carrot, the deck's cornbread

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

quinoa, roasted sweet potato, roasted beet, apple cider vinaigrette

Old School Mac

Old School Mac

$14.00

buttery crumb crust

Pints' Stroganoff

Pints' Stroganoff

$19.00

braised beef, hand cut noodles, mushroom cream sauce, chive sour cream

Filet Medallions

Filet Medallions

$24.00

(2) 3oz filet medallions, choice of 2 sides, rosemary au jus, horseradish cream sauce

Grilled Sirloin

Grilled Sirloin

$22.00

8oz sirloin, choice of 2 sides, rosemary au jus, horseradish cream sauce

12oz Ribeye

12oz Ribeye

$29.00

12oz ribeye, choice of 2 sides, rosemary au jus, horseradish cream sauce

Seared Rare Ahi Tuna

$22.00

mango-pineapple salsa, mango hot sauce, sesame ginger vinaigrette, edamame ginger rice

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

smoked pulled chicken, bacon, house cheese, BBQ sauce, pickled red onion, jalapeno hot sauce

Big Greek Pizza

Big Greek Pizza

$18.00

gyro meat, house cheese, feta, red sauce, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, cucumber sauce

Big Mac Pizza

Big Mac Pizza

$17.00

bacon, house cheese, pints' mac & cheese, sliced tomato, ranch drizzle

Brussels Pizza

Brussels Pizza

$16.00

bacon, house cheese, garlic sauce, brussels sprouts, candied walnuts, balsamic drizzle

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$18.00

pepperoni, italian sausage, house cheese, red sauce, green pepper, mushroom

Hot Chick Next Door Pizza

Hot Chick Next Door Pizza

$17.00

crispy chicken, house cheese, spicy garlic sauce, pickled celery, red onion, ranch drizzle, sriracha seasoning

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, house cheese, red sauce, sliced tomato, fresh basil

Mellow Mushroom Pizza

Mellow Mushroom Pizza

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, house cheese, goat cheese, garlic sauce, mushroom, fresh basil

Pepperoni Lovers Pizza

Pepperoni Lovers Pizza

$18.00

triple pepperoni, house cheese, red sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

red sauce, house cheese, pepperoni

Skee Town Pizza

Skee Town Pizza

$18.00

pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, house cheese, red sauce

Spicy Pig

$17.00
The G.O.A.T Pizza

The G.O.A.T Pizza

$15.00

goat cheese, garlic sauce, candied walnut, roasted beet, roasted sweet potato, sweet and spicy honey crunch

Ultimate Veggie Pizza

Ultimate Veggie Pizza

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, red sauce, mushroom, brussels sprouts, green pepper, red onion

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

house cheese

Take & Bake Kit

$10.00

Available for take-out only. 2 toppings, sauce & cheese. Build your own & bake at home. Instructions included; baking times may vary based on oven.

Kids Menu

All Kids Meals Come With One Side, A Kids Drink And Pudding Cup
Kids 1-Topping Pizza

Kids 1-Topping Pizza

$8.00
Kids Boneless Wings

Kids Boneless Wings

$8.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00
Kids Chicken Breast

Kids Chicken Breast

$8.00
Kids Chicken Quesadilla

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$8.00
Kids Mac

Kids Mac

$8.00

Kids Pork Slider

Sides

Side Of

1pc Ciabatta Bread

$1.00

Basket Cheese Fries

$8.00

Basket Chili/Cheese Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Basket Loaded Fries

$10.00

Egg

$1.00

Fry Basket

$6.00

GF Pizza Skin

$5.00

Pizza Skin

$3.00

Raw Dough Ball

$3.00

Side Apple Sauce

$1.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Beets

$4.00

Side Bruschetta Tomatoes

$1.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Candied Carrots

$4.00

Side Caramelized Onions

$2.00

Side Carrots

$1.50

Side Celery

$1.50

Side Cheese Fries

$5.00

Side Chili/Cheese Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Side Coleslaw

$1.00

Side Cornbread

$3.00

Side Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Side Crispy Yukon Potatoes

$3.00

Side Edamame Rice

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Guac & Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Side Haystacks

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Kettle Chips/Dip

$3.00

Side Loaded Fries

$7.00

Side Loaded Mashed

$5.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Side Mashed & Gravy

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Pappardelle Noodles

$5.00

Side Pickle Chips

$4.00

Side Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Side Tortilla Chips/Tomato Salsa

$3.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Tot Basket

$8.00

Dessert

All desserts are gluten free

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

the deck’s warm cornbread, crushed strawberries, whipped cream

Cookie Dough Skillet

Cookie Dough Skillet

$8.00

chocolate chip cookie dough, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, all desserts are gluten free

Creme Brulee

$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$7.00

chocolate sauce, whipped cream

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

whipped cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Funfetti Sundae

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wings, Pizza, Burgers & More!

Website

Location

950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon, MI 49441

Directions

Gallery
Pints & Quarts image
Banner pic
Pints & Quarts image

