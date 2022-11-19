Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pints&Union Pantry

review star

No reviews yet

114 East Market

New Albany, IN 47150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tikka Masala
Vindaloo
Korma

Main Menu

Frites & Aioli

$12.00

Double order of hand-cut fries with 3 rotating house-made aiolis

Scotch Egg

$9.00

Soft yolk egg covered with Za’atar sausage and seasoned with breading, fried until crispy, & served with wheat beer mustard

Union Smash Burger

$10.50

Steamed smash burger, onions, American cheese, Union sauce, pickles, & shrettuce. Sub impossible meat for +$2

Double Smash Burger

$14.50

2 steamed smash burger patties, onions, American cheese, Union sauce, pickles, & shrettuce.

Spicy Chicken Sando

$15.00

Brined chicken thighs, house hot sauce, pickles, mayo, & shrettuce

Fish and Chips

$19.00

8 oz London Pride Active Yeast battered fried haddock over house frites w/ slaw, lemon dill, tartar sauce, & curry catsup

Gobi Manchurian

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy, sweet and tangy manchurian sauce. VEGETARIAN

Mirchi ka Pakoda

$10.00

Paneer & cream cheese stuffed jalapeno peppers dipped in besan batter and fried, served with coriander crema. VEGETARIAN

Vegetable Pakora

$7.00

Garbanzo & cornmeal fritter w/ seasonal vegetables & housemade raita sauce. VEGETARIAN

Hummus & Naan Basket

$12.00

Housemade hummus w/ a Tandoori drizzle served w/ raita, cold onion chutney, & Leaven Bakery toasted naan. VEGETARIAN

Tikka Masala

$16.00

Your choice of chicken, rose veal, haddock, paneer, or seasonal vegetables w/ housemade tikka sauce (mild tomato and dairy curry) served over a bed of Jeera rice w/ naan & assorted chutneys. Vegetarian (depending on protein choice), Gluten-free.

Korma

$16.00

Your choice of chicken, rose veal, haddock, paneer, or seasonal vegetables w/ housemade korma sauce (mild coconut curry w/ tumeric, shrimp paste, & warming spices) served over a bed of Jeera rice w/ naan & assorted chutneys. Pescetarian (depending on protein choice), Gluten-free.

Vindaloo

$16.00

Your choice of chicken, rose veal, haddock, paneer, or seasonal vegetables w/ housemade vindaloo sauce (spicy caramelized onion curry w/ Kashmiri chilies, ginger, & lentils) served over a bed of Jeera rice w/ naan & assorted chutneys. Vegan (depending on protein choice), Gluten-free.

Saag

$16.00

Your choice of chicken, rose veal, haddock, paneer, or seasonal vegetables w/ housemade saag sauce (spinach and mustard green curry w/ yogurt) served over a bed of Jeera rice w/ naan & assorted chutneys. Vegetarian (depending on protein choice), Gluten-free, Can be vegan w/o yogurt

Sides & Extras

Veg of the Week

$4.00

Plain Fries

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Jeera Rice

$4.00

Aioli

$1.00

Chutney

$1.25

Extra Leaven Naan

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Dessert

Cookie/Macaron

$2.50

Brownie/Blondie

$4.00

Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Soft Drinks

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.00

Root Beer Bottle

$2.50

TSHIRTS

Navy Blue Skull

$20.00

Blk/Whi Baseball T

$27.00

Staff Navy Blue Skull

$12.00

Staff Baseball T

$15.00

XXL Green skull

$20.00

STICKERS/MUGS/KOOZIES

LOGO MUG

$10.00

LOGO KOOZIE

$3.00

Common Haus Glass

$10.00

LOGO STICKER

$2.00

HOODIES

Hoodie XL

$35.00Out of stock

Hoodie Large

$35.00

Hoodie Medium

$35.00

Hoodie Small

$35.00

Hoodie XXL

$35.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

114 East Market, New Albany, IN 47150

Directions

Gallery
Pints&Union image
Pints&Union image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany
orange star4.5 • 396
118 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn and the Butcher
orange star4.5 • 2,515
148 E Market St New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Boomtown Kitchen - 114 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
114 East Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Floyd County Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
129 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
The Standard Plate & Pour - New Albany
orange star4.4 • 163
207 east main street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Spinelli's
orange starNo Reviews
129 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Albany

Brooklyn and the Butcher
orange star4.5 • 2,515
148 E Market St New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
8th Street Pizza
orange star4.7 • 1,159
411 E Spring Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Cluckers - New Albany
orange star4.1 • 434
4308 Charlestown Rd New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany
orange star4.5 • 396
118 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Recbar 812
orange star4.7 • 175
336 Pearl St New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
The Earl
orange star4.6 • 175
109 E Market St New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Albany
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston