  • Pint's Dog House - 4444 6TH AVE SUITE 100
Pint's Dog House 4444 6TH AVE SUITE 100

4444 6TH AVE SUITE 100

LACEY, WA 98503

Popular Items

Chili Cheese Fries
The Archie Dog

Beverage Menu

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Crush Orange

$2.76

Diet Pepsi

$2.76

Dr. Pepper

$2.76

Hog Wash Juice

$1.50

Pepsi

$2.76

Redbull

$2.76

Root beer Float

$5.00

Rootbeer

$2.76

Sierra Mist

$2.76

Starbucks Nitro Can

$3.00

Food Menu

Dogs

BYO Dog

$5.00

The Double Dog

$11.00

From Kingdom days... Double beef dog, ketchup, mustard, chopped onion, sport peppers and pickle spear.

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00
The Apollo Dog

The Apollo Dog

$7.50

Beef dog, tapenade, peppercinis, feta cheese

The Archie Dog

The Archie Dog

$8.00

Beef dog with cream cheese and grilled onions

The Baxter Dog

The Baxter Dog

$8.00

Choice of meat with bacon, chili, cheddar jack cheese, doritos

The Bear Dog

The Bear Dog

$7.75

Beef dog with mayo, bacon, jalapenos, grilled onions, tomato

The Bob Dog

The Bob Dog

$7.75

Beef dog with Mac n cheese, pickles, sauerkraut and doritos

The Clark Dog

The Clark Dog

$7.50

Beef dog with grilled onions, balsamic glaze and bacon.

The Cooper Pooper

The Cooper Pooper

$7.50

Beef dog with cream cheese, jalapenos, cheese sauce and bacon.

The Edgar Dog

The Edgar Dog

$8.00

beef dog with nacho cheese sauce, black olives, salsa verde, chopped onion and cilantro

The Farley Dog

The Farley Dog

$8.00

Italian dog, marinara sauce and parmesan cheese and bread crumbs. Did someone say they craved Italian

The Finn Dog

The Finn Dog

$7.75

Beef Dog with Yellow mustard, neon relish, raw onions, tomatoes, pickle spear and sport peppers

The Gabby Dog

$7.00

Beef dog white bbq sauce, bacon bits and shredded cheese.

The Griffey Dog

The Griffey Dog

$7.50

Beef dog with bacon, mustard, neon relish and onions.

The Gypsy Roo

$7.50

Beef dog with giardiniera, Dijon mustard and melted provolone cheese

The Hank Dog

$9.00

Marvs Famous Pulled Pork, topped with Mac n Cheese, special white BBQ Sauce and pickled red onion.

The Henry Dog

$8.50

Beef Dog, enchilada sauce, shredded cheddar jack,black olives, sour cream, doritos

The Kona Dog

The Kona Dog

$7.75

Beef dog with BBQ sauce, Jalapeños, crushed pineapple… Aloha!-$

The Lucy Dog

The Lucy Dog

$7.75

Beef Dog, house sauce, french fried onions and bacon

The Mac Dog

$9.00

Beef dog with mac n cheese, chili, jalepeno and cheddar jack cheese.

The P.K. Dog

The P.K. Dog

$9.00

Mock of the chic’s n pics from Olympia Oyster house! If ya know, YA KNOW! battered chicken strippers, beef dog, with honey mustard, chopped dill pickle and drizzle of balsamic glaze.

The Penny Dog

The Penny Dog

$7.75

Beef dog, peanut butter and bacon and jalepenos. Trust us on this one!

The Rosco

The Rosco

$7.75

Beef dog, House Sauce, grilled onions, grilled peppers and cheddar jack.

The Sadie Dog

The Sadie Dog

$7.75

Beef dog, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and provolone cheese.

The Tatum Dog

The Tatum Dog

$7.75

Beef dog with house sauce, raw onions, cheddar jack cheese and dill pickle.

Vegan Chicken Nuggets

$9.95

Sides

Chili

$5.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

All beef no bean chili, nacho cheese sauce smothered over fries.

Coleslaw

$5.50

Fries

$5.50

German Potato Salad

$5.50

Side of Mac N Cheese

$5.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kids PB & J

$7.00

Kids Vegan Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Brownie

$4.00

Root beer Float

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A family friendly place to enjoy a tasty hot dog and an ice cold brewski! Come in and enjoy!

