Pint's Dog House 4444 6TH AVE SUITE 100
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A family friendly place to enjoy a tasty hot dog and an ice cold brewski! Come in and enjoy!
Location
4444 6TH AVE SUITE 100, LACEY, WA 98503
Gallery