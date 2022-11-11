Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Pints - Elmhurst

605 Reviews

$$

112 S York St

Elmhurst, IL 60126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Legends Chicken
Cheese Curds
Pints Classic

SHARABLE STARTERS

Baked Petzels

Baked Petzels

$14.00

Three salted baked pretzels served with our homemade cheese sauce.

Cauliflower Bites

Cauliflower Bites

$11.00

fried + seasoned with buffalo spices, bleu cheese dip

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$12.00

served with srirach ranch dip

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$16.00

3 sliders, cheddar cheese, pickle chip, garlic aioli, brioche bun

Chips & Dip

$11.00
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$14.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Our housemade salsa is a new recipe that features roasted vegetables and a little more heat than our previous version.

Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$18.00

cheese curds, tater tots, wings, pretzel bites, served with ranch dressing + cheese sauce

Crispy Pickle Chips

Crispy Pickle Chips

$11.00

Hand-breaded pickle chips made in-house and deep fried. Served with a spicy sriracha-ranch dressing.

Flatbread - BBQ Chicken

Flatbread - BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, ranch dressing and monteray jack cheese.

Flatbread - Pulled Pork

Flatbread - Pulled Pork

$16.00

BBQ Pork, dijonnaise, red onion, jack cheese, cilantro.

Flatbread - Veggie

Flatbread - Veggie

$16.00

Seasonal grilled veggies, olive oil, parmesan cheese.

Hummus

Hummus

$13.00

vegetable medley, parsley, olive oil, paprika, served with warm pita bread

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$14.00

cheddar cheese, sour cream, bacon bits, scallions

Loaded Tots

$14.00
Pot Roast Nachos

Pot Roast Nachos

$18.00

pot roast, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, sour cream, scallion

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$16.00

Grilled or blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, onions, peppers, flour tortilla

Wings-Bone In Traditional

Wings-Bone In Traditional

$15.00

choice of buffalo, bbq, honey sririacha sauce served with celery + carrots, choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Wings BONELESS

Wings BONELESS

$15.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast coated in your choice of buffalo, bbq, or honey sriracha sauce (8 pieces). Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

SALADS

Bang Bang Shrimp Salad

Bang Bang Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Lightly battered shrimp tossed with a sweet & spicy sauce, romaine, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, avocado, goat cheese, sweet chili vinaigrette dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled or breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, tomato, carrot, celery, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Romaine, chickpeas, cucumber, red pepper, avocado, bleu cheese, italian dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Romaine, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch

House Green Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, croutons, choice of dressing

Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad

Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, black beans, corn, tomato, avocado, shredded cheddar + jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, bbq drizzle, cilantro ranch

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$18.00

Seasoned ground beef, chopped lettuce, tomato, black olive, shredded chedder & jack cheese, sour cream, salsa, flour tortilla bowl

WRAPS

Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap

$18.00

Lightly battered shrimp tossed with a sweet & spicy sauce, romaine, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, avocado, goat cheese, sweet chili vinaigrette dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Grilled or breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, tomato, carrot, celery, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Chopped Wrap

$14.00

Romaine, chickpeas, cucumber, red pepper, avocado, bleu cheese, italian dressing

Cobb Wrap

$16.00

Romaine, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch

House Salad Wrap

$12.00

Legends Chicken Wrap

$18.00
Southwest BBQ Chicken Wrap

Southwest BBQ Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, black beans, corn, tomato, avocado, shredded cheddar + jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, bbq drizzle, cilantro ranch

Taco Salad Wrap

Taco Salad Wrap

$18.00

Seasoned ground beef, chopped lettuce, tomato, black olive, shredded chedder & jack cheese, sour cream, salsa, flour tortilla bowl

SOUP & CHILI

choice of cup or bowl
Chili - Cup

Chili - Cup

$6.00
Chili - Bowl

Chili - Bowl

$8.00

Soup Cup

$6.00

Soup Bowl

$8.00

BURGERS

BOTM: Chili Burger

$16.00
Badger

Badger

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried onion strings, bbq sauce, pretzel bun

Big Ten

Big Ten

$18.00

Pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, pickle chips, fried egg, crispy onion strings, bbq sauce, brioche bun

Bird Turkey Burger

Bird Turkey Burger

$16.00

Sauteed spinach, fresh mozzarella, grilled red peppers, with Bang Bang sauce on a charcoal bun

Buckeye

Buckeye

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, bacon, fried egg, brioche bun

Go Blue

Go Blue

$16.00

Crumbled blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, pretzel bun

Hawkeye

Hawkeye

$16.00

Guiness marinated patty, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, brioche bun

Illini

Illini

$16.00

Mac-n-cheese, bang bang sauce, onion strings, brioche bun

MVP

MVP

$16.00

Jalepeno, guacamole, salsa, pepper jack cheese, brioche bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$16.00

Traditional patty melt with angus beef, American cheese and sauteed onions served on rye bread.

Pints Classic

Pints Classic

$14.00

Served on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.

Touchdown

Touchdown

$16.00

Grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese on a pretzel bun.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

House made black bean patty, provolone cheese, guacamole, LTO, brioche bun

SANDWICHES & MORE

Adult Chicken Fingers

Adult Chicken Fingers

$16.00
Bang Bang Fried Chicken

Bang Bang Fried Chicken

$16.00

Fried chicken tossed with a sweet + spicy bang bang sauce, tomato, carmelized onions, provolone cheese, brioche bun

Big Red Reuben - CORNED BEEF

Big Red Reuben - CORNED BEEF

$16.00

Big Red Reuben - TURKEY

$16.00

Choice of corned beef or turkey, sauerkrout, swiss cheese, 1000 island, toasted rye bread

Boilermaker Mac N' Cheese

Boilermaker Mac N' Cheese

$13.00

Cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, parsley, herb crust, choice of side

Gopher GRILLED CHEESE

Gopher GRILLED CHEESE

$13.00

Cheddar, swiss, provolone cheese, toasted sourdough

Hoosier Turkey Club

Hoosier Turkey Club

$16.00

Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, toasted wheat bread

Legends Chicken

Legends Chicken

$16.00

Blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, avocado, roasted red pepper aioli, pretzel bun

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded to-order chicken breast with a fiery seasoning, deep fried and topped with housemade cole slaw and pickle chips.

Nittany Lions BLT

Nittany Lions BLT

$14.00

Maple cajun bacon, tomato, mixed greens, tomato aioli, toasted sourdough

Pulled Pork & Bacon

Pulled Pork & Bacon

$16.00

BBQ, swiss cheese, red pepper aioli, pickle chips, brioche bun

Spartan Salmon

Spartan Salmon

$18.00

Blackened salmon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, roasted red pepper aioli, pretzel bun

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$16.00

Choice of chicken, steak or shimp (blackened or grilled), with cilantro, onion, side of chips + salsa

Wildcat Grilled Chicken

Wildcat Grilled Chicken

$15.00

LTO, mayo, brioche bun

EXTRA SIDES

Caesar Salad SIDE

$7.00

Cole Slaw SIDE

$3.00

Grilled Veggie SIDE

$8.00

House Green Salad SIDE

$6.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, croutons, choice of dressing

Onion EXTRA

Mac N' Cheese SIDE

$8.00

Pickle Slices EXTRA

$0.50

Raw Vegetables Side

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$9.00
Tater Tot Basket

Tater Tot Basket

$9.00

Waffle Fry Basket

$9.00

WAFFLE FRY SIDE

$6.00

TATER TOT SIDE

$6.00

SWEET POTATO FRY SIDE

$6.00

Hummus Side

$3.00

KIDS

KIDS Chicken Fingers

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$10.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$10.00

KIDS Mac-n-Cheese

$10.00
KIDS Slider Basket

KIDS Slider Basket

$10.00

A single slider with a pickle chip on a bun. Includes choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots.

KIDS Dirt + Worms

$6.00

KIDS Sundae

$4.00

MILK - Kids cup

MILK CHOCOLATE - Kids cup

MILK - REFILL

$2.00

MILK CHOCOLATE - REFILL

$2.00

KIDDIE COCKTAIL

LEMONADE - Kids Cup

ICED TEA - Kids Cup

ARNOLD PALMER - Kids Cup

COKE - Kids Cup

COKE DIET - Kids Cup

GINGER ALE - Kids Cup

SPRITE - Kids Cup

APPLE Juice - Kids Cup

CRANBERRY Juice - Kids Cup

ORANGE Juice - Kids Cup

APPLE - REFILL

$2.00

CRANBERRY - REFILL

ORANGE - REFILL

CONDIMENTS

XTRA Ranch

$0.50

XTRA Bleu Cheese

$0.50

XTRA A-1 Vinaigrette

$0.50

XTRA 1000 Island

$0.50

XTRA Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

XTRA BBQ

$0.50

XTRA Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

XTRA Carrots

$0.50

XTRA Celery

$0.50

XTRA Cheese Sauce

$0.50

XTRA CILANTRO Ranch

$0.50

XTRA Garlic Mayo

$0.50

XTRA Guacamole

$2.00

XTRA Honey Mustard

$0.50

XTRA Honey Sriracha

$0.50

XTRA Italian

$0.50

XTRA Marinara

$0.50

XTRA Mayo

$0.50

XTRA Red Pepper Aioli

$0.50

XTRA Salsa

$0.50

XTRA Sour Cream

$0.50

XTRA Sriracha Ranch

$0.50

XTRA Sweet Chili Vin.

$0.50

UTENSILS-TOGO -Pack

Sauce On Side

NO Utensils/Napkins

Side of Shred ChedrJack

$0.50

XTRA Tartar Sauce

$0.50

DESSERT

LAVA Cake

$10.00

KIDS Sundae

$4.00

KIDS Dirt + Worms

$6.00

SPOON QTY #

Dessert Fee

$50.00

LATE NIGHT

Chips + Salsa

$10.00

Chips + Guac

$14.00

Ticket

1 Ticket

$60.00

2 Tickets

$120.00

Gratuity Charge

Add Gratuity

$0.01
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Pints Sports Bar features gourmet burgers, sandwiches and salads along with an array of appetizers, including wings, nachos, and cheese curds. Choose from 20 varieties of draft beers comprised of “Always on Tap” beers and a selection of “Rotating” craft brews. We also offer a number of ciders, along with a full liquor bar and a variety of wines served by the glass or bottle. You will surely have a good time at Pints Elmhurst! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

112 S York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Directions

Gallery
Pints image
Pints image
Pints image
Pints image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fry the Coop - Elmhurst
orange star4.5 • 3,491
623 W. North Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
HB Jones
orange star3.8 • 579
551 N York Street Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
DeMito's Saloon
orange star4.4 • 522
335 E Kenilworth Ave Villa Park, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
:Positano Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
17W460 22nd Street Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Driftwood Grille - Oakbrook Terrace
orange star4.0 • 1
17W648 22nd Street, Suite A Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Broast King - 1047 York rd G
orange starNo Reviews
1047 York rd G Bensenville, IL 60106
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Elmhurst

Fry the Coop - Elmhurst
orange star4.5 • 3,491
623 W. North Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Nu Crepes
orange star4.7 • 1,514
115 W Schiller Ct Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Zenwich Elmhurst - ELM
orange star4.5 • 1,330
416 B N. York Street Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Stray Hen - Elmhurst
orange star4.6 • 1,018
105 S York Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
151 Kitchen | Bar
orange star4.5 • 945
151 N York St Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers From Italy
orange star4.4 • 690
128 W Park Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elmhurst
Villa Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Stone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Bensenville
review star
No reviews yet
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston