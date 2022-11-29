Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pinz Grill

review star

No reviews yet

8512 two notch rd

Columbia, SC 29223

Popular Items

6 piece wings

WINGS

6 piece wings

$7.25

8 piece wings

$10.25

10 piece wings

$12.25

3 Tenders

$5.99

5 Tenders

$7.99

25 Wings

$26.99

30 Wings

$39.99

50 Wings

$60.99

75 Wings

$100.99

100 Wings

$125.99

20 Tenders

$28.99

30 Tenders

$37.99

SMALL COMBO

$3.99

LARGE COMBO

$5.99

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

Tender Sandwich

$6.99

Hamburger

$5.99

Double Hamburger

$8.99

Patty Melt

$5.99

Adult Grilled Cheese

$4.99

BLT

$5.99

SMALL COMBO

$3.99

LARGE COMBO

$5.99

PIZZA

16" Large Pizza

$14.99

7" Personal Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Cheese Bread

$6.99

FRIES, NACHOS, SNACKS, & EXTRAS

Small Fries

$2.99

Large Fries

$4.99

Nacho w/cheese

$5.99

Nacho Supreme

$7.99

Cheese Sticks (5)

$4.99

Funnel Fries

$5.99

Extra Marinara

$0.99

Ranch Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Make It A Small Combo

$3.99

Make It A Large Combo

$5.99

Platter of fries

$20.00

KIDS MEAL

Chicken Tenders(2)

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Hot dog with chips & drink

$5.99

DOGS

Jumbo Hot Dog

$3.99

Jumbo Corn Dog

$3.99

Small

Small Pepsi

$1.99

Small Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Small Root Beer

$1.99

Small Mountain Dew

$1.99

Small Dr Pepper

$1.99

Small Sierra Mist

$1.99

Small Lemonade

$1.99

Small Fruit Punch

$1.99

Small Sweet Tea

$1.99

Small Water

$0.25

Large

Large Pepsi

$2.99

Large Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Large Root Beer

$2.99

Large Dr Pepper

$2.99

Large Sierra Mist

$2.99

Large Mountain Dew

$2.99

Large Lemonade

$2.99

Large Fruit Punch

$2.99

Large Sweet Tea

$2.99

Large Water

$0.50

Refills

Small

$0.99

Large

$0.99

Pitcher water

$0.99

Pitcher drinks

$1.99

Pitcher

Pitcher water

$1.99

Pitcher Pepsi

$5.99

Pitcher Diet Pepsi

$5.99

Pitcher Mountain Dew

$5.99

Pitcher Lemonade

$5.99

Pitcher Fruit Punch

$5.99

Pitcher Sierra Mist

$5.99

Pitcher Dr Pepper

$5.99

Pitcher Root Beer

$5.99

Bottled water

Bottled water

$1.50

Wing Box Lunches

5 Wing Box Lunch

$12.99

3 Tender Box Lunch

$12.99

Sandwich Box Lunches

Hamburger Box

$12.99

Cheeseburger Box

$13.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Box

$14.99

Cat's Club Box

$14.99

WINGS

50 Wings

$52.99

75 Wings

$77.99

100 Wings

$101.99

150 Wings

$151.99

200 Wings

$199.99

PIZZA

Birthday Pizza

$10.95

Slice w/Kid Drink

$5.00

League Party Pizzas

$11.99

PITCHER'S

Birthday Pitcher

$4.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
' Making All Your Wings Come True '

8512 two notch rd, Columbia, SC 29223

