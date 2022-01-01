Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Pio Pio 05 - Jackson Heights 84-21 Northern Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

84-21 Northern Blvd

JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY 11372

Order Again

Popular Items

Lunch Special
Whole Juanita's Chicken
Matador Combo -

Appetizers

Soup of the Day

$6.00

homemade soup

Empanadas de Pollo

$10.00

2 empanadas stuffed with shredded juanita's chicken

Mozzarella Pio

$14.00

slices of mozzarella & tomatoes, mesclun, balsamic dressing

Calamares Fritos

$18.00

crispy calamari, housemade salsa roja

Cebiches

Cebiche Limeno

$22.00

a classic Peruvian marinated, raw seafood dish. diced corvina, lime juice, red onions, cilantro, rocoto pepper.

Ceviche Mixto

$26.00

a classic Peruvian marinated, raw seafood dish. corvina, shrimp, octopus, calamari, red onions, cilantro, rocoto pepper, lime juice

Salads

Ensalada de Avocado

$10.00

Sliced avocado, tomatoes, onions, mixed greens, housemade dressing

Ensalada del Pacifico

$24.00

shrimp, squid, octopus, mesclun, red-wine vinaigrette

Chicken

Whole Juanita's Chicken

$24.00

Rotisserie chicken marinated in mama Juanita's authentic recipe. Comes with Aji Verde Sauce.

1/2 Juanita's Chicken

$13.00

Rotisserie chicken marinated in mama Juanita's authentic recipe. Comes with Aji Verde Sauce.

1/4 Juanita's Chicken

$7.00

Rotisserie chicken marinated in mama Juanita's authentic recipe. Comes with Aji Verde Sauce.

Entrees

Peruvian Combo -

$47.00

1 whole mama Juanita's rotisserie chicken, french fries, avocado salad. Comes with 2 Aji Verde sauces and 2 Salad Dressings.

Matador Combo -

$55.00

1 whole mama Juanita's rotisserie chicken, saffron rice, red beans, and avocado salad. Comes with 2 Aji Verde sauces and 2 Salad Dressings.

Arroz Chaufa

$20.00

Peruvian style fried rice mixed with chicken, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, soy sauce

Lomo Saltado

$30.00

sliced filet mignon, stir-fried with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, spices, soy sauce, served over french fries, rice

Jalea Full

$45.00

traditional Peruvian fried mixed seafood platter, salsa criolla on side

Jalea 1/2

$32.00

traditional Peruvian fried mixed seafood platter, salsa criolla on side

Sides

Tostones

$7.00

twice fried green plantains

Maduros

$7.00

fried sweet plantains (over-ripe)

Saffron Rice

$7.00

White Rice

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

french fries

Fried Yucca

$7.00

fried yucca

Red Beans

$7.00

Avocado Slices

$7.00

Saffron Rice & Red Beans

$8.00

White Rice & Red Beans

$8.00

Salchipapas

$10.00

slice frankfurters & french fries

Salchicha

$7.00

slice frankfurters

Sauces

Salsa Criolla Grande

$5.00

onion, tomato, cilantro, lime juice 16oz

Salsa Roja Grande

$5.00

marinara sauce 16 oz

Aji Verde 2 x 1

$1.00

our famous "Green Sauce" 2 oz each

Aji Verde Grande

$6.00

our famous "Green Sauce"

Ajo 2 x 1

$1.00

Garlic sauce 2 oz each

Ajo Grande

$5.00

Garlic sauce 16 oz

Dressing 2 x 1

$1.00

salad dressing 2 oz each

Dressing Grande

$5.00

salad dressing 16 oz

Ketchup 6 x 1

$1.00

6 sides (7.5 gram packet each)

Mayonesa 6 x 1

$1.00

6 sides (7.5 gram packet each)

Moztaza 6 x 1

$1.00

6 sides (7.5 gram packet each)

Rocoto 1 x 1

$1.00

spicy peruvian pepper 2 oz each

Salsa Fresca 1 x 1

$1.00

Goes well with our famous empanadas 2 oz each

Salsa Mozzarella 1 x 1

$1.00

Creamy balsamic 2 oz each

Beverages

Inca Kola

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Life Water

$3.00

Chicha Cup

$3.00

sweet refreshment made from purple corn, lime juice, fresh pineapples & apples, cinnamom and cloves

Chicha Jar

$10.00

sweet refreshment made from purple corn, lime juice, fresh pineapples & apples, cinnamom and cloves

2 Lit Inca Kola

$6.00

2 Lit Kola Inglesa

$6.00

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$14.50

Quarter Chicken with salad. Comes with a choice of side and beverage.

Desserts

Flan

$8.00

homemade peruvian caramel custard

Pionono

$8.00

Peruvian roll cake filled with dulce de leche

Tres Leches

$8.00

sponge cake saoked in 3 types of milk

Lucuma Ice Cream

$8.00

fruit ice cream flavor from the Andean region of Peru

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
84-21 Northern Blvd, JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY 11372

