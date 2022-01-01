Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pio Pio 07 - Kips Bay 210 East 34th St

review star

No reviews yet

210 East 34th St

New York, NY 10016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Juanita's Chicken
1/2 Juanita's Chicken
Ensalada de Avocado

Appetizers

Soup of the Day

$6.00

homemade soup

Empanadas de Pollo

$10.00

2 empanadas stuffed with shredded juanita's chicken

Mozzarella Pio

$14.00

slices of mozzarella & tomatoes, mesclun, balsamic dressing

Calamares Fritos

$18.00

crispy calamari, housemade salsa roja

Cebiches

Cebiche Limeno

$22.00

a classic Peruvian marinated, raw seafood dish. diced corvina, lime juice, red onions, cilantro, rocoto pepper.

Ceviche Mixto

$26.00

a classic Peruvian marinated, raw seafood dish. corvina, shrimp, octopus, calamari, red onions, cilantro, rocoto pepper, lime juice

Salads

Ensalada de Avocado

$10.00

Sliced avocado, tomatoes, onions, mixed greens, housemade dressing

Ensalada del Pacifico

$24.00

shrimp, squid, octopus, mesclun, red-wine vinaigrette

Chicken

Whole Juanita's Chicken

$24.00

Rotisserie chicken marinated in mama Juanita's authentic recipe. Comes with Aji Verde Sauce.

1/2 Juanita's Chicken

$13.00

Rotisserie chicken marinated in mama Juanita's authentic recipe. Comes with Aji Verde Sauce.

1/4 Juanita's Chicken

$7.00

Rotisserie chicken marinated in mama Juanita's authentic recipe. Comes with Aji Verde Sauce.

Entrees

Peruvian Combo -

$47.00

1 whole mama Juanita's rotisserie chicken, french fries, avocado salad. Comes with 2 Aji Verde sauces and 2 Salad Dressings.

Matador Combo -

$55.00

1 whole mama Juanita's rotisserie chicken, saffron rice, red beans, and avocado salad. Comes with 2 Aji Verde sauces and 2 Salad Dressings.

Arroz Chaufa

$20.00

Peruvian style fried rice mixed with chicken, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, soy sauce

Lomo Saltado

$30.00

sliced filet mignon, stir-fried with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, spices, soy sauce, served over french fries, rice

Jalea Full

$45.00

traditional Peruvian fried mixed seafood platter, salsa criolla on side

Jalea 1/2

$32.00

traditional Peruvian fried mixed seafood platter, salsa criolla on side

Sides

Tostones

$7.00

twice fried green plantains

Maduros

$7.00

fried sweet plantains (over-ripe)

Saffron Rice

$7.00

White Rice

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

french fries

Fried Yucca

$7.00

fried yucca

Red Beans

$7.00

Avocado Slices

$7.00

Saffron Rice & Red Beans

$8.00

White Rice & Red Beans

$8.00

Salchipapas

$10.00

slice frankfurters & french fries

Salchicha

$7.00

slice frankfurters

Sauces

Salsa Criolla Grande

$5.00

onion, tomato, cilantro, lime juice 16oz

Salsa Roja Grande

$5.00

marinara sauce 16 oz

Aji Verde 2 x 1

$1.00

our famous "Green Sauce" 2 oz each

Aji Verde Grande

$6.00

our famous "Green Sauce"

Ajo 2 x 1

$1.00

Garlic sauce 2 oz each

Ajo Grande

$5.00

Garlic sauce 16 oz

Dressing 2 x 1

$1.00

salad dressing 2 oz each

Dressing Grande

$5.00

salad dressing 16 oz

Ketchup 6 x 1

$1.00

6 sides (7.5 gram packet each)

Mayonesa 6 x 1

$1.00

6 sides (7.5 gram packet each)

Moztaza 6 x 1

$1.00

6 sides (7.5 gram packet each)

Rocoto 1 x 1

$1.00

spicy peruvian pepper 2 oz each

Salsa Fresca 1 x 1

$1.00

Goes well with our famous empanadas 2 oz each

Salsa Mozzarella 1 x 1

$1.00

Creamy balsamic 2 oz each

Beverages

Inca Kola

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Life Water

$3.00

Desserts

Flan

$8.00

homemade peruvian caramel custard

Pionono

$8.00

Peruvian roll cake filled with dulce de leche

Lucuma Ice Cream

$8.00

fruit ice cream flavor from the Andean region of Peru

Sorbet Peach

$8.00

Sorbet Pineapple

$8.00

Sorbert Orange

$8.00

Sorbet Coconut

$8.00

Sorbert Lemon

$8.00

Sorber Mango

$8.00

Tartufo

$8.00

vanilla & chocolate gelano, cherry & almond center, coated in chocolate

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

210 East 34th St, New York, NY 10016

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Upside Pizza - Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
20 East 40th Street New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
orange starNo Reviews
12 Park Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 2nd Ave NYC
orange starNo Reviews
623 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
370 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Tonchin - New York
orange star4.6 • 3,865
13 W 36th St New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
The Flying Cock
orange starNo Reviews
497 third avenue new york, NY 10016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston