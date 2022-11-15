- Home
Pio Pio Peruvian Cuisine
785 Reviews
$
762 Walker Rd
Great Falls, VA 22066
POLLO A LA BRASA
TO SHARE
Cold Sampler
Ceviche Clasico Papa a la Huancaina Causa de Pollo Causa de Atun Palta Rellena
Hot Sampler
Papa Rellena Rocoto Shrimp Peruvian Bites Huanca Yuca
Causitas Sampler
Trio of causitas (chicken, tuna, & crab meat)
El Gran Marino
The perfect trilogy! Arroz con Mariscos, Ceviche Clasico, Jalea Mixta.
Don Criollo
Trio criollo consisting of Aji de Gallina, Arroz con Pollo, & Seco (Beef or Lamb)
3 Leches Fiesta
PIO PIO BOWLS
APPETIZERS
3-Sauce Calamari
Served with 3 homemade sauces
Anticuchos
Grilled beef heart served with potato slices, Peruvian corn, & spicy sauce
Causa Rellena
Layer of Whipped potatoes, avocado, & choice of protein
Causa Acevichada
Layers of whipped potatoes, avocado, & ceviche.
Causa Frita
Fried causa with choice of Lomo Saltado or Picante de Camarones
Chicharron de Pescado
Fish fritters served with yucca, salsa criolla, & tartar sauce
Choros a la Chalaca
Steamed mussels covered with spicy vegetable medley.
Cocktail de Camarones
Shrimp tossed with Pisco infused sauce & avocado
Huanca Yuca
Fried yuca with Huancaina sauce
Lomo Fries
Lomo Saltado over French fries topped with homemade sauces (ADD 2 FRIED EGG $2)
Palta Rellena
Avocado halves filled with creamy cooked vegetables
Papa A La Huancaina
Sliced hard boiled potatoes covered in Peruvian yellow pepper sauce
Papitas Rellenas
fried stuffed mashed potato with ground beef, raisins, olives, and hard-boiled egg,
Peruvian Bites
Fried wontons filled with "Aji de Gallina" served with Pio-Pio Sauce
Rocoto Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in sweet & spicy Rocoto sauce
Salchipapas
Fried hot dog slices & french fries topped with homemade sauces (ADD FRIED EGG $2)
Conchitas a la Parmesana
CEVICHES
Ceviche CLASSICO
Fish Ceviche
Ceviche MIXTO
Fish, Calamari, Octopus, Shrimp
Ceviche SUPER MIXTO
Mixto Ceviche with Mussels
Ceviche MAHI MAHI AVOCADO
Mahi Mahi, Avocado, Aji Amarillo
Ceviche TRILOGIA
(VERY SPICY) Aji Amarillo, Aji Limo, Rocoto
Ceviche HUANCAINA
Aji amarillo & Huancaina
Ceviche HUACATAY
Aji amarillo & Huacatay
Ceviche CARRETILLERO
Ceviche with Fried Calamari
Ceviche PASSION
Passion fruit ceviche
Ceviche 3 LECHES
Ceviche PICADITO
Chopped Seafood Ceviche
Ceviche de CAMARONES
Shrimp Ceviche
Leche de Tigre
Ceviche juice in a glass Classic | Yellow | Trilogia
Leche De Tigre Shots
3 SPICY SHOTS – (Classic, Yellow, & Trilogia)
SALADS
SOUPS
Aguadito Soup
Cilantro infused soup with chicken, potatoes, rice, & veggies Cilantro infused soup with chicken, potatoes, rice, & veggies
Chupe de Camarones
Creamy shrimp chowder with rice, potatoes, egg, corn, peas, and carrots
Sopa Criolla
Beef noodle soup with potatoes, milk, egg, and angel hair
SANDWICHES
SALTADOS
Lomo Saltado
Stir-Fry served with rice & fries
Tallarin Saltado
Stir-fry tossed with linguine pasta
Tacu Tacu Saltado
Stir-fry over Tacu Tacu “rice & bean patty”
Quinoto Saltado
Stir Fry served over Huancaina Quinoa rissotto
A Lo Pobre Saltado
Lomo Saltado with fried plantains and two fried eggs top.
BEEF & CHICKEN
Aeropuerto*
Fried rice & stir fried noodles served with breaded pan fried chicken breast
Aji de Gallina
Shredded chicken in spicy creamy sauce over hard boiled potatoes. Served with rice
Arroz Chaufa*
Stir fried rice with garlic, ginger, Asian spices, eggs, & green onions
Arroz con Pollo
Arroz Tapado
upside down rice bowl filled with beef & veggies mixture topped with fried egg & plantains
Bistec Encebollado
Bistek A Lo Pobre
Skirt steak served with rice, plantains, fries, fried egg, & house salad.
Chifa Noodles
Milanesa de Pollo
Breaded chicken breast served with rice, fries, plantains & house salad.
Pollo al Grill
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, fries, & house salad
Seco de Carne
Tender meat marinated in cilantro & beer sauce. Served with rice, beans, & salsa criolla
Seco de Cordero
Tender lamb marinated in cilantro & “Chicha de Jora” (fermented corn beer) Served with rice, canary beans, & salsa criolla
Tallarines A La Huancaina*
*TALLARINES A LA HUANCAINA Huancaina sauce over linguine pasta. Served with Lomo Saltado or Anticuchos
Tallarines Verdes*
Peruvian pesto served over linguine pasta & choice of (steak bites, milanesa de pollo, or bistec)
SEAFOOD
Arroz Con Mariscos
Peruvian Style seafood paella served with salsa criolla
Jalea Mixta
Battered fish & seafood mix served with fried yuca & salsa criolla.
Senor Jalea
Super-sized Jalea mixta with mussels
Pasta Del Mar
Linguine pasta & seafood tossed in creamy seafood sauce
Pescado A Lo Macho
Breaded tilapia fillet with blend of seafood in creamy seafood sauce. Served with rice & fried yucca
Pescado Frito
Fried tilapia or Mahi Mahi filet served with rice, potatoes, salad & salsa criolla.
Picante de Camarones
Shrimp in spicy creamy seafood sauce over potatoes and rice.
QUINOTO
Grilled shrimp served over Huancaina quinoa risotto
Sudado de Pescado
steamed Tilapia or Mahi Mahi filet cooked with onions, cilantro, & tomatoes
Tacu Tacu Con Salsa De Mariscos
Calamari & shrimp in creamy seafood sauce over tacu tacu
SIDES
Cilantro Lime Rice
Rice/Beans
Black Beans
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Yuca
Plantains
Fajita Veggies
Corn Salsa
Pico de Gallo
White Rice
Guacamole Dip
Tortilla
Cancha (toasted corn)
Papas Doradas (4)
4 fried hard boiled potato slices.
KIDS MENU
SAUCES
Gift Certificate & Apparel
Fountain Drinks
Inca Kola
Chicha/Maracuya
Water
Coke bottle
Mexican Coke
Coffee | Tea
Milkshakes
Bottle Beer
Signature Cocktails
Pisco Sours
Chilcanos
Chicha Cooler
Chicha Sangria
Fiesta (White Sangria)
Algarrobina
Capirinha
Mojito
Cholito Iced Tea
Cuba Libre
Gin & Basil
Pisco Punch
Mauricio Special (Chilcano)
Margarita
Chicha Sangria Pitcher (32oz)
Fiesta Sangria Pitcher (32oz)
Pina Colada (Virgin)
Shot
Gin & Basil
Piña Colada
Wine by the glass
Pisco Milkshakes
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Voted 2018 "Best Peruvian Restaurant in DMV"
762 Walker Rd, Great Falls, VA 22066