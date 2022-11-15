Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Pio Pio Peruvian Cuisine

785 Reviews

$

762 Walker Rd

Great Falls, VA 22066

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito Bowl
1/4 Chicken
Whole Chicken + 4 sides

POLLO A LA BRASA

1/4 Chicken

$11.00

1/4 Chicken with 2 Sides

1/2 Chicken

$14.00

1/2 Chicken with 2 Sides

Whole Chicken + 2 Sides

$26.00

1 Whole Chicken with 2 Sides

Whole Chicken + 4 sides

$32.00

1 Whole Chicken with 4 Sides

2 Whole Chickens + 6 sides

$55.00

2 Whole Chickens with 6 Sides

Chicken No Sides

Just chicken (no sides)

TO SHARE

Cold Sampler

$30.00

Ceviche Clasico Papa a la Huancaina Causa de Pollo Causa de Atun Palta Rellena

Hot Sampler

$30.00

Papa Rellena Rocoto Shrimp Peruvian Bites Huanca Yuca

Causitas Sampler

$15.00

Trio of causitas (chicken, tuna, & crab meat)

El Gran Marino

El Gran Marino

The perfect trilogy! Arroz con Mariscos, Ceviche Clasico, Jalea Mixta.

Don Criollo

Don Criollo

$60.00

Trio criollo consisting of Aji de Gallina, Arroz con Pollo, & Seco (Beef or Lamb)

3 Leches Fiesta

PIO PIO BOWLS

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Chicken bowl with cilantro lime rice, black beans topped with pico de gallo, corn, fajita veggies, cheese & sour cream. Add Guacamole.

Veggie Bowl

$8.00

Build your veggie bowl.

APPETIZERS

3-Sauce Calamari

$15.00

Served with 3 homemade sauces

Anticuchos

Anticuchos

$16.00

Grilled beef heart served with potato slices, Peruvian corn, & spicy sauce

Causa Rellena

Causa Rellena

Layer of Whipped potatoes, avocado, & choice of protein

Causa Acevichada

Layers of whipped potatoes, avocado, & ceviche.

Causa Frita

Causa Frita

$16.00

Fried causa with choice of Lomo Saltado or Picante de Camarones

Chicharron de Pescado

Chicharron de Pescado

Fish fritters served with yucca, salsa criolla, & tartar sauce

Choros a la Chalaca

$14.00

Steamed mussels covered with spicy vegetable medley.

Cocktail de Camarones

$15.00

Shrimp tossed with Pisco infused sauce & avocado

Huanca Yuca

$10.00

Fried yuca with Huancaina sauce

Lomo Fries

Lomo Fries

$16.00

Lomo Saltado over French fries topped with homemade sauces (ADD 2 FRIED EGG $2)

Palta Rellena

Palta Rellena

Avocado halves filled with creamy cooked vegetables

Papa A La Huancaina

Papa A La Huancaina

$10.00

Sliced hard boiled potatoes covered in Peruvian yellow pepper sauce

Papitas Rellenas

Papitas Rellenas

$12.00

fried stuffed mashed potato with ground beef, raisins, olives, and hard-boiled egg,

Peruvian Bites

$12.00

Fried wontons filled with "Aji de Gallina" served with Pio-Pio Sauce

Rocoto Shrimp

Rocoto Shrimp

$15.00

Fried shrimp tossed in sweet & spicy Rocoto sauce

Salchipapas

$12.00

Fried hot dog slices & french fries topped with homemade sauces (ADD FRIED EGG $2)

Conchitas a la Parmesana

$20.00

CEVICHES

Fish cured in lime juice served with onions, corn, cancha & sweet potato

Ceviche CLASSICO

Fish Ceviche

Ceviche MIXTO

Fish, Calamari, Octopus, Shrimp

Ceviche SUPER MIXTO

Mixto Ceviche with Mussels

Ceviche MAHI MAHI AVOCADO

$23.00

Mahi Mahi, Avocado, Aji Amarillo

Ceviche TRILOGIA

(VERY SPICY) Aji Amarillo, Aji Limo, Rocoto

Ceviche HUANCAINA

Ceviche HUANCAINA

Aji amarillo & Huancaina

Ceviche HUACATAY

Aji amarillo & Huacatay

Ceviche CARRETILLERO

Ceviche with Fried Calamari

Ceviche PASSION

Passion fruit ceviche

Ceviche 3 LECHES

$22.00

Ceviche PICADITO

$18.00

Chopped Seafood Ceviche

Ceviche de CAMARONES

$18.00

Shrimp Ceviche

Leche de Tigre

Ceviche juice in a glass Classic | Yellow | Trilogia

Leche De Tigre Shots

$10.00

3 SPICY SHOTS – (Classic, Yellow, & Trilogia)

SALADS

House Salad

$6.00

romaine lettuce, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, carrots, peppers

Quinoa Salad

Peruvian quinoa, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, peppers, cilantro & guacamole. Add Chicken $1

Taco Salad

Chicken or veggie option

Lomo Salad

$15.00

Lomo Saltado over house salad (steak or chicken)

SOUPS

Aguadito Soup

$9.00+

Cilantro infused soup with chicken, potatoes, rice, & veggies Cilantro infused soup with chicken, potatoes, rice, & veggies

Chupe de Camarones

$20.00

Creamy shrimp chowder with rice, potatoes, egg, corn, peas, and carrots

Sopa Criolla

$17.00

Beef noodle soup with potatoes, milk, egg, and angel hair

SANDWICHES

Pollo A La Brasa Sandwich

$12.00

Rottiserie chicken on brioche bun with lettuce, cheese, onions, & Pio-Pio sauce & served with fries

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken salad with veggies served on toasted bread with fries

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Tuna Salad on toasted bread with fries

SALTADOS

Peruvian stir fry with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, & yellow peppers seasoned with soy sauce & other spices

Lomo Saltado

$20.00+

Stir-Fry served with rice & fries

Tallarin Saltado

$20.00+

Stir-fry tossed with linguine pasta

Tacu Tacu Saltado

$23.00+

Stir-fry over Tacu Tacu “rice & bean patty”

Quinoto Saltado

Quinoto Saltado

$23.00+

Stir Fry served over Huancaina Quinoa rissotto

A Lo Pobre Saltado

$23.00+

Lomo Saltado with fried plantains and two fried eggs top.

BEEF & CHICKEN

Aeropuerto*

Fried rice & stir fried noodles served with breaded pan fried chicken breast

Aji de Gallina

$18.00

Shredded chicken in spicy creamy sauce over hard boiled potatoes. Served with rice

Arroz Chaufa*

Stir fried rice with garlic, ginger, Asian spices, eggs, & green onions

Arroz con Pollo

$20.00
Arroz Tapado

Arroz Tapado

$18.00

upside down rice bowl filled with beef & veggies mixture topped with fried egg & plantains

Bistec Encebollado

$20.00

Bistek A Lo Pobre

$23.00

Skirt steak served with rice, plantains, fries, fried egg, & house salad.

Chifa Noodles

Milanesa de Pollo

$20.00

Breaded chicken breast served with rice, fries, plantains & house salad.

Pollo al Grill

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast served with rice, fries, & house salad

Seco de Carne

$22.00

Tender meat marinated in cilantro & beer sauce. Served with rice, beans, & salsa criolla

Seco de Cordero

$25.00

Tender lamb marinated in cilantro & “Chicha de Jora” (fermented corn beer) Served with rice, canary beans, & salsa criolla

Tallarines A La Huancaina*

*TALLARINES A LA HUANCAINA Huancaina sauce over linguine pasta. Served with Lomo Saltado or Anticuchos

Tallarines Verdes*

Peruvian pesto served over linguine pasta & choice of (steak bites, milanesa de pollo, or bistec)

SEAFOOD

Arroz Con Mariscos

Arroz Con Mariscos

$25.00

Peruvian Style seafood paella served with salsa criolla

Jalea Mixta

Battered fish & seafood mix served with fried yuca & salsa criolla.

Senor Jalea

Super-sized Jalea mixta with mussels

Pasta Del Mar

$24.00

Linguine pasta & seafood tossed in creamy seafood sauce

Pescado A Lo Macho

Breaded tilapia fillet with blend of seafood in creamy seafood sauce. Served with rice & fried yucca

Pescado Frito

Fried tilapia or Mahi Mahi filet served with rice, potatoes, salad & salsa criolla.

Picante de Camarones

$20.00

Shrimp in spicy creamy seafood sauce over potatoes and rice.

QUINOTO

$24.00

Grilled shrimp served over Huancaina quinoa risotto

Sudado de Pescado

steamed Tilapia or Mahi Mahi filet cooked with onions, cilantro, & tomatoes

Tacu Tacu Con Salsa De Mariscos

$22.00

Calamari & shrimp in creamy seafood sauce over tacu tacu

SIDES

Cilantro Lime Rice

$2.50+

Rice/Beans

$2.50+

Black Beans

$2.50+

French Fries

$2.50+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00+

Yuca

$3.00+

Plantains

$3.00+

Fajita Veggies

$2.50+

Corn Salsa

$1.00+

Pico de Gallo

$1.00+

White Rice

$2.50+

Guacamole Dip

$2.50

Tortilla

$1.00

Cancha (toasted corn)

$1.00+

Papas Doradas (4)

$3.00

4 fried hard boiled potato slices.

KIDS MENU

Kids Pollo

$7.50

1/4 Dark Chicken served with rice or fries

Kids Bowl

$7.50

Build your chicken kids bowl

Kids Salchipapa

$7.50

French fries and chopped hot dogs

Kids' Nuggets

$7.50

Served with French fries or rice

SAUCES

Green Sauce

$0.25+

Extra Green Sauce

Yellow Sauce

$0.25+

Extra Yellow Sauce

Huancaina (4oz)

$2.50

Anticucho Spicy Sauce (4oz)

$2.00

Rocoto (2oz)

$2.00

UTENSILS & PLATES

Utensils

Plates

Gift Certificate & Apparel

Gift Certificate

$25.00
Pio Pio T-Shirt

Pio Pio T-Shirt

$20.00
Pio Pio Hat

Pio Pio Hat

$20.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke Fountain

$3.00

Diet Coke Fountain

$3.00

Sprite Fountain

$3.00

Fanta Fountain

$3.00

Lemonade Fountain

$3.00

Hi-C Fountain

$3.00

Inca Kola

Inca Kola Can

Inca Kola Can

$2.00

Inca Kola Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Inca Can

$2.00Out of stock

Inca Glass

$2.50Out of stock

Kola Inglesa

$2.50Out of stock

Chicha/Maracuya

Chicha Glass

$4.50

Chicha Pitcher (64oz)

$15.50

Maracuya Glass

$4.50

Maracuya Pitcher (64oz)

$15.50

Other Drinks

Foco Coconut Juice

$2.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.50Out of stock

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Water

Deer Park Water

$1.29

Perrier Water

$2.50

Water

Water- with lime

Water - No Ice

Kids Water

Kids Water - No Ice

Soda Can

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Canada Dry Gingerale

$1.50

Coke bottle

Coke bottle

$2.00

Jarritos

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.50

Mango Jarrito

$2.50

Mandarin Jarrito

$2.50

Tamarin Jarrito

$2.50

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Kids

Fruit Punch

$1.00

Apple

$1.00

Grape

$1.00

Pink Lemonade

$1.00

Coffee | Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milkshakes

Lucuma Shake

$7.00

Mango Shake

$7.00

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Coconut Shake

$7.00

Fuitural Juices

Mango fruitura

$2.50

Pineapple Fruitura

$2.50

Soursoap Fruitura

$2.50

Sapote Fruitura

$2.50

Bottle Beer

Cristal (Peru)

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Hieineken

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Signature Cocktails

Pisco Sours

$10.00

Chilcanos

$10.00

Chicha Cooler

$10.00

Chicha Sangria

$10.00

Fiesta (White Sangria)

$10.00

Algarrobina

$10.00

Capirinha

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Cholito Iced Tea

$10.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Gin & Basil

$10.00

Pisco Punch

$10.00

Mauricio Special (Chilcano)

$6.00

Margarita

$10.00

Chicha Sangria Pitcher (32oz)

$30.00

Fiesta Sangria Pitcher (32oz)

$30.00

Pina Colada (Virgin)

$7.00

Shot

$8.00

Gin & Basil

$10.00

Piña Colada

$10.00

Wine by the glass

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00Out of stock

Chadonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Malbec

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Pisco Milkshakes

Lucuma Pisco Shake

$10.50

Mango Pisco Shake

$10.50

Chocolate Pisco Shake

$10.50

Strawberry Pisco Shake

$10.50

Coconut Pisco Shake

$10.50

Chirimoya Pisco Shake

$10.50

DESSERTS

Flan

Flan

$6.50Out of stock
Choco-Flan

Choco-Flan

$6.50
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.50

Mousse de Lucuma

$6.00

Mousse de Maracuya

$6.00

Cheesecake de Maracuya

$7.00

Cheesecake de Lucuma

$7.00
Alfajores

Alfajores

$7.00
Mil Hojas

Mil Hojas

$6.00
Pionono

Pionono

$5.50

Pionono (Lucuma)

$6.00Out of stock

Torta de Chocolate

$7.00
Gelato

Gelato

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted 2018 "Best Peruvian Restaurant in DMV"

Website

Location

762 Walker Rd, Great Falls, VA 22066

Directions

Gallery
Pio Pio Peruvian Cuisine image
Pio Pio Peruvian Cuisine image
Pio Pio Peruvian Cuisine image

Map
