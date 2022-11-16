Restaurant header imageView gallery

PIOCO'S CHICKEN 1

review star

No reviews yet

2062 E Osceola Pkwy

Kissimmee, FL 34743

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Sandwiches

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$4.49

come with LT and Butter

Ham Egg and cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Comes with LT and Butter

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

comes with LT and Butter

Pernil And Swiss Sandwich

$7.99

Comes with Swiss LT and Mayo Ketchup

Cubano Sandwich

$7.99

Come with Swiss Pickles Mayo Mustard

Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Comes with Swiss LT and Mayo

Turkey Sandwich

$6.49

Comes with Swiss LT and Mayo

Steak (Bistec) Sandwich

$8.49

Comes With Swiss LT and MayoKetchup

Octopus (Pulpo) Sandwich

$10.99

comes With LT and Mayo

Tripleta (3 Meat Sandwich)

$8.49

come with LT and Mayo Ketchup

Bistrami (Bistec y Pastrami 2 Meats) Sandwich

$8.49

Come with LT and Mayo Ketchup

Pollochon (Pollo y Pernil) Sandwich

$7.99

comes with LT and Mayo Ketchup

Pavochon Sandwich

$7.99

Come with LT and Mayo Ketchup

Revoltillo sandwich

$5.59

Come with Onion ham cheese and mayo

Piocos ( Chicken and Turkey) Sandwich

$7.99

Comes with LT and Mayo Ketchup

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.99

Comes with Cheese and Butter

Toast

$1.75

Comes with Butter

Sandwich de Mortadella

$5.99

Comes with Cheese LT and Butter

Sandwich de Tuna

$5.99

comes with LT onion and Mayo

Sandwich de Salami

$5.59

comes with Cheese LT and Mayo

Media noche

$7.99

Comes with Swiss Pickles Mayo,mustard

Pastrami

$7.99

Pescado

$7.99

Breakfast

2 Eggs, Ham, Fries and Toast

$5.59

Comes With Eggs Ham Fries and Toast

2 Eggs, Bacon, Fries and Toast

$5.99

Comes With Eggs Ham Fries and Toast

Tortilla (Omelet)

$5.99

Comes with Ham onion peppers

Revoltillo (Scramble)

$5.99

Comes with Ham Onios Peppers

Avena (Oatmeal)

$1.99

Lunch Specials

Rice 1/4 Chicken

$5.99

Comes with white rice and beans

Rice 1/2 chicken

$7.99

Comes with white rice and beans

Chicken Soup

$4.99

Come with white rice

Rice Chicken stew (Pollo guisado)

$4.99

Comes with white rice and beans

Arroz Y Hab Solo

$2.99

1.00

$1.00

Soup

Soup

$5.99

comes with white rice

Mondongo

$5.99

comes with white rice

Asopao De Camarones

$14.99

Pork Combination

Arroz con BBQ ribs

$10.99

comes with white rice, beans

Arroz con carne frita (Fry pork)

$8.49

comes with white rice, beans

Arroz con Chuleta

$8.49

Comes With white rice, beans

Arroz con Costillar de Lechon (Pork Ribs)

$10.99

come with white rice, beans

Arroz con Cuajito

$7.99

comes with white rice, beans

Chicharron De Cerdo

$9.99

Chicken combination

Arroz Pollo Guisado

$5.99

comes with white rice, beans

Arroz 1/4 chicken

$6.99

comes with white rice, beans

Arroz 1/2 Chicken

$8.99

comes with white rice, beans

Arroz Chicken Peppers

$6.99

comes with white rice, beans

Beef Combination

Arroz con Carne guisada (Beef stew)

$8.99

comes with white rice, beans

Arroz con bistek

$10.99

comes with white rice, beans

Arroz Con Ropa Vieja

$10.99

comes with white rice, beans

Seafood Combination

Arroz con bacalao

$8.49

comes with white rice, beans

Arroz con fish filet

$7.99

comes with white rice, beans

Arroz Pulpo O Camarones

$10.99

Arroz Con Sierra

$10.99

Arroz Con 2 Sierra

$12.99

Mofongo

Mofongo Solo

$4.99

Trifongo

$5.99

Mofongo Combination

Mofongo con Camarones

$14.99

Come with Lettuce and Tomato

Mofongo con Carne frita

$12.99

Come with Lettuce and Tomato

Mofongo con 1/4 pollo

$8.99

Come with Lettuce and Tomato

Mofongo con1/2 pollo

$12.99

Come with Lettuce and Tomato

Mofongo con Bistek

$13.99

Come with Lettuce and Tomato

Mofongo con Costilla

$13.99

Come with Lettuce and Tomato

Mofongo con Lechon

$13.99

Come with Lettuce and Tomato

Mofongo con Pulpo

$14.99

Come with Lettuce and Tomato

Mofongo con cuajo

$12.99

Come with Lettuce and Tomato

Mofongo con Pechuga a la plancha

$12.99

Come with Lettuce and Tomato

Mofongo con Carne guisa

$12.99

Come with Lettuce and Tomato

Mofongo con Chicharron de pollo

$12.99

Comes with Lettuce and Tomato

Mofongo Churrasco

$19.95

Mofongo Kan Kan

$19.95

1.00

$1.00

Family Combinations

Family Special 1 Chicken

$22.99

Come with Large Rice and 2 sides

Family Special 2 Chicken

$32.99

Come with Large Rice and 2 sides

Chicken

Pollo solo ( Rotisserie Chicken)

$11.99

whole chicken

Pollo solo 1/4 chicken

$3.49

whole chicken

Pollo solo 1/2 chicken

$6.99

whole chicken

Sides

Small Side

$2.99

Small sides

Beans small 8oz

$1.50

Beans Medium

$2.75

Beans Large

$4.99

2 Guineos

$1.00

Pasteles

$5.50

Bowl sides

Bowl side

$1.99

Bowl sides

Meat bowl sides

Meat bowl sides

$3.50

Seafood bowl

Seafood Bowl

$8.99

Rice sides

Arroz blanco (white rice)

$1.25

8oz white rice

Arroz con gandules

$1.50

8oz Arroz con gandules

Empanadas

Beef

$1.75

Chicken

$1.75

Pizza

$1.75

Sorullos

$1.00

Relleno de Papa

$1.75

Alcapurria

$1.75

Pan Bread

Agua

$1.75

Pan Sobao

$1.75

Panecillos

$2.99

Pan de Medianoche

$4.99

Pan de Mayorcas

$4.99

Pan Con Queso

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.25

Bottle Soda

$2.25

2 Liter soda

$3.25

Cafe

$1.00

Cafe Grande

$2.00

Mavi 16oz cup

$3.50

Mavi Gallon

$13.99

Bottle Water

$1.00

Malta

$2.00

Old Colony

$1.50

Juice

Natural Juice

$2.50

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00

Arizona

$1.25

Arizona Grandes

$2.25

welch's Juice

$2.09

Gatorade

$2.00

Rices

Gandules Peq

$20.00

Gandules Med

$30.00

Postres

Quesitos

$1.75

3 mini

$1.50

Flan Peq

$2.49

Flan Grande

$8.99

Budin de pan

$2.00

Pastry Mayorca

$2.00

Pastry 2

$2.00

Pastry Regular

$1.75

3 leches

$2.99

3 Leches Grande

$8.99

Donas

$1.00

Cake Dominicano

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bare-bones restaurant dishing out rotisserie chicken, fried plantains & other Latin favorites.

Location

2062 E Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34743

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

