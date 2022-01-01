Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Piola Hallandale

review star

No reviews yet

1703 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$11.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil.

Diavola

Diavola

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy salami.

Diavola NOT SPICY

Diavola NOT SPICY

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and salami.

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, sautéed mushrooms and marinated artichokes.

Ortomisto

Ortomisto

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted zucchini, spinach, roasted sweet peppers and sautéed broccolini topped with roasted cherry tomatoes.

Venezia (Portuguesa)

Venezia (Portuguesa)

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, Kalamata pitted olives fresh onions and hard boiled eggs.

Rio De Janeiro

Rio De Janeiro

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, oven baked pull chicken breast, catupiry cheese and a dash of parsley.

Meat Lover’s

Meat Lover’s

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, prime sausage, spicy salami, and bacon.

Honolulu

Honolulu

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple.

Hollywood

Hollywood

$15.00

Barbecue sauce, onions, brie cheese, chicken, topped with a sprinkle of fresh cilantro.

Houston

Houston

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, jalapeno peppers, fresh avocado, diced tomatoes and fresh cilantro.

Quattro Formaggi

Quattro Formaggi

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, brie and grated parmesan cheese.

Carbonara

Carbonara

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, oven baked egg, bacon and grated parmesan cheese.

Moderna

Moderna

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, arugula and shaved Parmesan cheese.

Canareggio

Canareggio

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte, burrata, prosciutto crudo, fresh basil and a drizzle of orange oil.

Funghi Misti

Funghi Misti

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and sautéed mixed mushrooms

Como

Como

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, shiitake mushrooms and prosciutto crudo.

Napoli

Napoli

$15.00

Tomato sauce, diced mozzarella fior di latte, anchovies, olives and basil.

Malamoco

Malamoco

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sautéed broccolini, prime sausage

Lisbona

Lisbona

$15.00

Mozzarella, spicy salami, gorgonzola, arugula

Pizza Kit for 2

Pizza Kit for 2

$15.00

Do your own pizza at home! The pizza kit contains: 2 Piola pizza doughs, 16oz of Mozzarella, 8oz of tomato sauce, basil and oregano.

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with our homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella and oregano. Served with spaghetti or penne in a Pomodoro or Alfredo sauce.

Lasagna Rina

Lasagna Rina

$18.00

My Mom's recipe. Meat " pasticcio" with bechamel.

Gnocchi Legnano

Gnocchi Legnano

$17.00

Four cheese cream sauce made with mozzarella, brie, gorgonzola, parmesan cheese.

Gnocchi Pompei

Gnocchi Pompei

$17.00

Tomato sauce and basil.

Spaghetti Crudaiola

Spaghetti Crudaiola

$14.00

Tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella fior di latte, fresh basil.

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$17.00

Tomato meat sauce.

Fusilli Bianco Verde

Fusilli Bianco Verde

$16.00

Sautéed chicken, broccolini, cream and parmesan cheese.

Penne Rosate

Penne Rosate

$17.00

Smoked salmon, tomato sauce, cream, parsley.

Ravioli Cortina

Ravioli Cortina

$17.00

Beef stuffed ravioli, cream, sautéed mushrooms, Parmesan cheese and parsley.

Penne Cividale

Penne Cividale

$17.00

Prosciutto crudo, cream, rosemary, diced tomatoes, grated parmesan.

Desserts

Tiramisù

Tiramisù

$8.00

Ladyfingers dipped in espresso, cream or mascarpone cheese, cocoa.

Chocolate Pizza

Chocolate Pizza

$11.00

8 inches pizza with Nutella spread, strawberries and powdered sugar.

Market

Spicy Oil 5 oz Btl

Spicy Oil 5 oz Btl

$8.00

5 oz bottle of Home-made spicy oil; extra verging olive oil, garlic, habanero peppers, salt and parmesan cheese

Bolognese Sauce 16 oz

Bolognese Sauce 16 oz

$8.00

16 oz Bolognese sauce; ground beef, prosciutto, carrots, onion, pearl tomatoes, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Pomodoro Sauce 16 oz

Pomodoro Sauce 16 oz

$6.00

16 oz Pomodoro sauce; pearl tomatoes, onion, carrots, olive oil, salt and pepper.

All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 12:45 am
Monday10:45 am - 12:45 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 12:45 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 12:45 am
Thursday10:45 am - 12:45 am
Friday10:45 am - 1:45 am
Saturday10:45 am - 1:45 am
Restaurant info

In 1986, in the heart of Treviso, a new idea takes shape: the re-invention of the most quintessential Italian establishment: the Pizzeria; that idea is now a wonderful reality called Piola.

Website

Location

1703 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Directions

Gallery
Piola image
Piola image
Piola image
Piola image

Similar restaurants in your area

PPole Pizza - Hallandale
orange starNo Reviews
1113 East Hallandale Beach Blvd Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
800 Degrees - Aventura
orange star4.2 • 1,184
2956 NE 199th St Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Serafina-Aventura
orange starNo Reviews
19501 Biscayne Blvd. Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
43B Bistro + Bodega - Sunny Isles
orange starNo Reviews
152 Sunny Isles Blvd Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Nate's Pizza - North Miami, Florida
orange starNo Reviews
3115 NE 163 Rd Street North Miami Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Piola Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
4961 Sheridan Street Hollywood, FL 33021
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hallandale Beach

Bissaleh - 501 Silks Run Suit 1130
orange star4.2 • 276
501 Silks Run Suit 1130 Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Cao Bakery and Cafe - #12 Hallandale
orange star4.5 • 231
116 W Hallandale Beach BLVD Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
The Blues Burgers - Hallandale
orange star4.6 • 155
801 North Federal Highway Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Don Lolo's
orange star4.4 • 146
822 W Hallandale Beach Blvd Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Icebox Cafe (Hallandale Beach)
orange star4.0 • 131
219 NE 3RD ST HALLANDALE, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Pastry Is Art - at the Gulfstream Park
orange star4.2 • 90
601 Silks Run Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hallandale Beach
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston