Pioneer Cleveland

2407 Lorain Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

Order Again

Merch

Stay Wild Beanie

$25.00

Happiest Camper Hat

$30.00Out of stock

Outsider Trucker Hat

$30.00Out of stock

Flannel Dog Bandana

$18.00

Campfire Coffee Candle

$18.00

Clean Up Your Sh*t Vinyl Sticker

$4.50Out of stock

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Candle

$18.00

Lake Erie Candle

$18.00

Cuyahoga National Park Patch

$4.50

National Parks Coloring Book

$12.00

Campfire Stories Book

$15.00

Rolled Picnic Blanket

$30.00

S'mores Skewers

$6.00Out of stock

Pioneer Enamel Mug

$18.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Cuyahoga Sticker

$2.47

National Parks Patches

$4.50

Igloo Cooler

$50.00

Portable Campfire

$18.00

Handled Mug

$25.00

Puzzle

$25.00

Snacks

PICKLES

$5.00

Fresh crunchy cucumbers, pickled three ways.

CHIPS

$5.00

House sliced potatoes, fried crispy, tossed with cider vinegar sea salt

Starters

CHIPOTLE PORKERS

CHIPOTLE PORKERS

$11.00

Thick chunks of pork belly, slow braised, ash-fried, and lathered in a chipotle & mango honey glaze

JALAPENO BROS

JALAPENO BROS

$13.00

Slow-roasted jalapenos, stued with our cheese blend, wrapped in salty bacon and spiced agave glaze

ELOTE PUPPIES

ELOTE PUPPIES

$10.00

Charred corn, battered and fried with crumbled cotija cheese, garnished with spicy mayo and cilantro

HAND PIES

$14.00

Braised Birria Style Short Rib with green salsa, red salsa, and braising jus for dipping

Salads

FRESCOBEET

$11.00Out of stock

arugula, mixed beets, orange, fried queso fresco, citrus dressing

LOS COLORES

$13.00Out of stock

watercress, quinoa, black bean, mango avocado salsa, tostones, honey lime vinaigrette

Wood Fired Meats

WINGS

$14.00

cont for days, then torched for a while over the open flame

HALF-BIRD

$18.00Out of stock

grilled, herb spiced, glazed with hot honey

WHOLE BIRD

$32.00Out of stock

grilled whole bird

CHORIZO

$14.00

Spanish sausage, charred, served pre sliced with salsa criolla and charred bread

Sandwiches

PIONEER BURGER

$15.00

two thin patties, american cheese, sweet pickled cucumbers, grilled onions and some damn good bacon jam

CUBANO

$14.00

shaved pork, ham, swiss, hot pickle, sweet heat mustard, Cubano roll

GRILLED CHICKEN

$15.00

grilled chicken thigh, charred avocado salad, provoleta, criolla relish, house bread

Sides

FRIES

$6.00

jicama, sweet potato or french fries, salted and fried, sprinkled with garlic and parsley

FRIES PROVENZAL- Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

FRIES PROVENZAL- Jicama Fries

$7.00

BEETS

$7.00Out of stock

CHIMI VEGETABLES

$8.00

BROCCOLINI

$10.00

Sweets

S'MORE

$10.00

house marshmallow, dark chocolate, honey graham

CHURROS

$8.00

fried, cinnamon cocoa sugar, sauces

ELEPHANT EAR

$7.00

powdered sugar, bourbon, salted caramel

Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2407 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

