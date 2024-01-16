This restaurant does not have any images
Pipe Creek Wharf 2330 River Ave
Sandusky, OH 44870
Food
Shareables
Handhelds
Sides
Kids menu
Sauce
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.50
- Beer Cheeses$0.50
- Blue Cheese$0.50
- Blueberry Mostarda$1.00
- Buffalo$0.50
- Caesar$0.50
- Chimichurri$1.00
- Citrus Cream$1.00
- Cocktail Sauce$0.50
- French$0.50
- Garlic Parm$0.50
- Hickory Bourbon BBQ$0.50
- Hot Garlic Parm$0.50
- Italian$0.50
- Mayo$0.50
- Oil & Vinegar$0.50
- Pesto$1.00
- Plum Wine Reduction$1.00
- Poppyseed$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
- Red Wine Vinaigrette$0.50
- Remoulade$0.50
- Smokey Mayo$0.50
- Sweet & Spicy Mustard$0.50
- Tartar Sauce$0.50
Beer_Wine_Soda/Juice_Seltzer
Beer - Craft/Imported
- Dortmunder$7.00
- Guinness Draught$7.00
- Alaskan Amber Ale$7.00Out of stock
- Deschutes Porter$7.00
- Thirsty Dog Blood Orange IPA$7.00
- Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA$7.00
- Saucy Seasonal$7.00
- Corona Extra$7.00
- Corona Light$7.00
- Modelo Negra$7.00
- Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat$7.00
- Labatt Blue$7.00
- Stella Artois$7.00Out of stock
- Heineken N/A$7.00
Beer - Domestic
Beer - Draught
Bottle Wine
- Cabernet - Daou Reserve$62.00
- Cabernet - Listra$32.00
- Cabernet - Stags Leap$100.00
- Cabernet - The Federalist$36.00
- Chardonnay - Cambria$33.00
- Chardonnay - Simi$25.00
- Merlot - Velvet Devil$22.00
- Pinot Grigio - Le Rime, Banfi$22.00
- Pinot Gris - Montinore$32.00
- Pinot Noir - Joel Gott$30.00
- Pinot Noir - The Four Graces$45.00
- Red Blend - Smith & Hook$33.00
- Red Blend - The Prisoner$77.00
- Red Blend- Podernuovo 'Therra'$34.00
- Riesling - Seaglass$22.00
- Rose - Maison St. AIX$36.00
- Sauvignon Blanc - Francis Ford Coppola$29.00
- Sauvignon Blanc - Whitehaven$32.00
- Vermentino - Di Gallurra, Brino$22.00
- Zinfandel - Three Finger Jack$31.00
Glass Wine
Soda_Juice
Sparkling Wine
Coffee_Tea
Liquor
Bourbon/Whiskey
- Basil Hayden$11.00+
- Buffalo Trace$10.00+
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00+
- Bulleit Rye Whiskey$9.00+
- Crown Apple$8.00+
- Crown Royal$9.00+
- Evan Williams - WELL$6.00+
- Jack Daniels$8.00+
- Jim Beam Devil's Cut$8.00+
- Maker's Mark Whiskey$9.00+
- Seagram's - WELL$5.00+
- Skrewball Peanut Butter$8.00+
- Seekers Straight$12.00+
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$10.00+
- Jameson Orange - Irish$9.00+
- Jameson$8.00+
- Proper 12- Irish$8.00+
- Tullamore Dew - Irish$9.00+
Gin
Misc. Liquer
Rum
Tequila
Vodka
Specialty Drinks
Type
- Bananas Foster Manhattan$15.00
- Blackberry & Bubbly Mojito$14.00
- Cosmo-TOP$12.00
- Cosmo-WELL$10.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Long Island-TOP$15.00
- Long Island-WELL$12.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Moscow Mule-TOP$12.00
- Moscow Mule-WELL$10.00
- Nauti Rita Bloody Mary$13.00
- Nauti Rose Lemon Drop Martini$15.00
- PCW Lavender Bliss$15.00
- Smoked Cherry Old Fashioned$15.00
- Spicy Mama Margarita$16.00
- Mojito-WELL$10.00
- Bahama Mama$9.00
- Mojito-TOP$11.00
